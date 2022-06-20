Molecular Diagnostics Market - Growth, Trends, COVID-19 Impact, and Forecasts (2021 - 2026)

ReportLinker

The global molecular diagnostics market was valued at USD 9,371 million in 2020, and it is expected to reach 15,196 million by 2026, registering a CAGR of 9. 2% during the forecast period.

Globally, the integrated supply chains that ensure better quality, safety, and innovative approaches for distribution across the healthcare sector are tremendously impacted due to the disruption in the distribution channels across the world. The COVID-19 pandemic has turned a spotlight on the molecular diagnostics industry across the world, with the rapid development of diagnostics, fast-tracked regulatory clearances, and ramped-up distribution in various regions to help curb the spread of the virus.



The demand for diagnostic products due to COVID-19 in Brazil is expected to increase mainly due to rising demand for polymerase chain reaction tests, next-generation sequencing (NGS), serology-based rapid-test products, and a sharp rise in the target patient population. For instance, Seegene Inc., a leading developer of multiplex PCR technologies, has supplied five million tests of Allplex 2019-nCOV assay to Brazil through subsidiary Seegene do Brasil Diagnosticos Ltda.



Some of the factors responsible for the growth of the market include large outbreaks of bacterial and viral epidemics in the world, increasing demand for point-of-care diagnostics, recent advancements in pharmacogenomics, and rapidly evolving technology. According to the World Health Organization’s (WHO) 2020 fact sheet, in 2019, the largest number of new tuberculosis (TB) cases occurred in the South-East Asian region.



Furthermore, globally, there is an increasing incidence of cancer, which is driving the market growth. For instance, according to the Globocan Database, in 2020, around 19,292,789 new cancer cases and 9,9581,33 deaths due to cancer. Moreover, it is estimated that the number of new cancer cases may grow from 18.1 million to 29.4 million, between 2018 and 2040.



Molecular diagnostics is considered to be the best method to identify and characterize a microorganism. An effective test must be precise, rapid, and also be able to measure the infectious burden. Better testing quickly identifies the organism’s strain and drug susceptibility, thus, reducing the delay in finding the right antibiotic. Technological advancements, like a polymerase chain reaction (PCR), have also made it possible to identify the antimicrobial resistance genes and provide public health information, such as strain characterization by genotyping. Hence, from the factors mentioned above, the market is estimated to witness significant growth over the forecast period.



Instruments Segment is Expected to Hold Significant Market Share Over the Forecast Period



Molecular diagnostics plays a vital role in the assessment of disease prognosis and therapy response, as well as in the detection of minimal residual disease. In the past decade, molecular diagnostics has grown, due to advances in chemistries and instrumentation, including automation, integration, throughput, and the ability to use the instrumentation in a random-access mode.



The impact of COVID-19 on molecular diagnostics instruments is positive because during the pandemic US FDA has been approved many instruments in the diagnosis of COVID-19. For instance, in July 2020, FDA granted an amendment, to add the Promega Maxwell RSC 48 as an authorized extraction instrument for use with the CDC 2019-nCoV rRT-PCR Diagnostic Panel.



Additionally, in July 2020, Roche Diagnostics India launched the Cobas 8800 instrument at the National Institute of Cholera and Enteric Diseases, Kolkata, and Cobas 6800 at the National Institute for Research in Reproductive Health, Mumbai, to aid with SARS CoV-2 diagnostic testing. Roche’s Cobas 6800/8800 systems provide test results in three and half hours and offer improved operating efficiency, flexibility, and fastest time-to-time results.



Some of the sophisticated instruments used in this market are high-performance liquid chromatography (HPLC), mass spectrometry (MS), and nuclear magnetic resonance (NMR), along with real-time PCR, enzyme-linked immunosorbent assay (ELISA), radioimmunoassay (RIA), lateral flow devices, patient safety syringes, and point-of-care testing devices, among others.



Furthermore, with the tremendous opportunity in in vitro diagnostics, many market players are adopting various strategies, such as collaborations, acquisitions, new products launches, and expansions, into the Asia Pacific Market.



For instance, in January 2020, Illumina received product approval from Pharmaceuticals and Medical Devices Agency (PMDA), Japan for MiSeqDx instrument. This approval allows for the distribution of the MiSeqDx as a Class I medical device in Japan, which shows a positive impact on the market.



In addition, in September 2018, Biocartis Group NV, an innovative molecular diagnostics company, and Guangzhou Wondfo Biotech Co. Ltd, a fast-growing diagnostics leader in China, entered a joint venture aimed at the commercialization of the fully automated molecular diagnostics Idylla platform in mainland China, within the field of oncology. Thus, owing to the factors mentioned above, it is expected to drive market growth over the forecast period.



North America Dominates the Market and is Expected to do the Same over the Forecast Period



Some of the factors driving the market growth include large outbreaks of bacterial and viral epidemics, increasing demand for point-of-care diagnostics, rapidly evolving technology, and the presence of key market players in the region.



During the COVID-19 pandemic, the United States Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) used a one-step PCR format to diagnose COVID-19. The assay was carried out by isolating RNA from the sample and adding it to the master mix containing forward and reverse primers, nuclease-free water, the reaction mixture (reverse transcriptase, polymerase, nucleotides, magnesium, and other additives). For instance, as per the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC), in the United States, antigen tests and nucleic acid amplification tests (NAATs) were used as diagnostic tests to detect infection with SARS-CoV-2. Viral tests were used as screening tests to reduce the transmission of SARS-CoV-2 by identifying infected persons who need to isolate from others.



Molecular diagnostics has played a vital role in changing the face of disease diagnostics and assuring speedy detection and accurate care for critically ill patients. The increase in per capita health expenditures, the advancement in healthcare infrastructure, and the increase in the number of infectious diseases and cancer cases in the United States have led to a shift in trend from the traditional diagnostic methods to molecular diagnostics.



The high burden of chronic diseases in all age groups, especially the aging population, may drive the demand for molecular diagnostic tests in Canada. According to the data provided by the Canadian government, in 2019, 44% of adults aged 20+ years have at least 1 of 10 common chronic conditions, and the prevalence of chronic diseases is rising. Additionally, as per the 2018 HIV Surveillance Report, as of 2018, there were around 36.9 million people with HIV in Canada.



Furthermore, rising technological advancements, increasing entry of new players, and speedy adoption of advanced molecular diagnostics are helping in the growth of the market in the United States. Thus, considering above mentioned factors, it is expected to fuel the market growth in North American region over the forecast period.



Competitive Landscape



The global molecular diagnostics market is highly competitive and consists of several major players. However, with technological advancements and product innovations, mid-size to small companies are increasing their market presence by introducing new devices with fewer prices. Some market players include Abbott Laboratories, F Hoffmann-la Roche Ltd, Hologic Corporation, Danaher Corporation, and Agilent Technology, among others.



