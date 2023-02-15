U.S. markets open in 5 hours 6 minutes

Molecular Diagnostics Market Size worth USD 46.65 Billion with Registering a CAGR of 12.8% by 2029, Size, Share, Demand, Rising Trends and Competitive Outlook

Data Bridge Market Research
·12 min read
Data Bridge Market Research
Data Bridge Market Research

Molecular Diagnostics Market was valued at USD 17.8 billion in 2021 and is expected to reach USD 46.65 billion by 2029, registering a CAGR of 12.8% during the forecast period of 2022-2029

BIRMINGHAM, Feb. 15, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Molecular Diagnostics Market study by "Data Bridge Market Research" provides details about the market dynamics affecting this market, Market scope, Market segmentation, and overlays shadow upon the leading market players highlighting the favorable competitive landscape and trends prevailing over the years. This industry report also offers businesses the company profile, product specifications, production value, manufacturer's contact information, and market shares for the company. Moreover, the Molecular Diagnostics Market business report blends together all-inclusive industry analysis with particular estimates and forecasts to provide complete research solutions with the greatest clarity for strategic decision-making.

An exceptional Molecular Diagnostics marketing report contains most up-to-date market information with which companies can have in depth analysis of the Molecular Diagnostics industry and future trends. With the market statistics mentioned in the report, it has become possible to get global perspective for international business. By knowing the marketing strategies of rivals, businesses can set up pioneering ideas and striking sales targets, which ultimately make them, achieve a competitive advantage over its competitors. Thus, Molecular Diagnostics market document acts as an imperative tool to have increments in business activities, qualitative work done and enhanced profits.

Global Molecular Diagnostics Market was valued at USD 17.8 Billion in 2021 and is expected to reach USD 46.65 Billion by 2029, registering a CAGR of 12.8% during the forecast period of 2022-2029. The "reagents and kits" accounts for the largest products segment in the Molecular Diagnostics market within the forecasted period owing to the frequent purchase of these products due to their recurrent usage. The market report curated by the Data Bridge Market Research team includes in-depth expert analysis, patient epidemiology, pipeline analysis, pricing analysis, and regulatory framework.

Download the Exclusive Sample of the Molecular Diagnostics Market Report in PDF Version @ https://www.databridgemarketresearch.com/request-a-sample/?dbmr=global-molecular-diagnostics-market

Molecular diagnosis can identify diseases such as infectious diseases, hereditary diseases, cardiovascular diseases, neurological diseases, and others by investigating molecules such as DNA, RNA, and protein in a tissue or a fluid. Several methods such as PCR, mass spectrometry, next-generation sequencing, cytogenetics, in situ hybridization, molecular imaging, and others are utilized to diagnose various diseases. To evaluate an individual's susceptibility to particular diseases or the stage of an existing disease, Molecular Diagnostics employs strong technologies such as gene expression profiling, DNA sequence analysis, and biomarker identification. Thanks to modern technologies, it provides the greatest therapy for patients, and the diagnosis process has grown faster and more efficient.

The increasing prevalence of infectious diseases and cancer across the globe has increased the adoption of Molecular Diagnostics. The key players are now focused on technological advances in Molecular Diagnostics and are also indulging in collaboration and partnerships with other organizations. Consequently, these growth determinants will aid the market to show substantial growth over the forecasted period.

Opportunities

  • The Funding and Developments Will Provide Opportunities

Moreover, various technological developments that are launching new products with highly efficient technology to offer the best possible treatment on time are estimated to generate lucrative opportunities for the market. Increasing research and development for the identification of biomarkers have led to the development of new molecular diagnostic tests A surge in funding by governmental bodies and private authorities to develop molecular diagnostics products will further create growth opportunities for the market.

Key players operating in the Global Molecular Diagnostics Market include:

  • F. Hoffmann-La Roche Ltd., (Switzerland),

  • Hologic, Inc. (U.S),

  • bioMérieux (France),

  • Abbott (U.S),

  • QIAGEN (Netherlands),

  • Thermo Fisher Scientific (U.S),

  • Siemens (Germany),

  • Danaher (U.S),

  • Myriad Genetics Inc. (US),

  • Illumina Inc. (US),

  • Agilent Technologies Inc. (U.S),

  • BD (U.S),

  • DiaSorin S.p.A (Italy),

  • Grifols S.A. (Spain),

  • Quidel Corporation(US),

  • Genetic Signatures (Australia),

  • MDxHealth, Inc. (US),

  • Exact Sciences Corporation (US),

  • Biocartis (Belgium),

  • TBG Diagnostics Limited (Australia),

  • GenMark Diagnostics Inc. (US),

  • Luminex Corporation (U.S),

  • HTG Molecular Diagnostics Inc. (US),

  • Vela Diagnostics (Singapore),

  • Amoy Diagnostics Co., Ltd. (China),

  • Molbio Diagnostics Pvt. Ltd., (India) and

  • geneOmbio (India) among others

Recent Developments

  • In July 2020, Roche Diagnostics India launched the Cobas 8800 instrument at the National Institute of Cholera and Enteric Diseases, Kolkata, and Cobas 6800, to aid with SARS CoV-2 diagnostic testing. The Roche Cobas 6800/8800 systems deliver test findings in three and a half hours and enable greater operational efficiency, flexibility, and the quickest time-to-results.

Grab the Full PDF Research Report @ https://www.databridgemarketresearch.com/checkout/buy/enterprise/global-molecular-diagnostics-market

The Molecular Diagnostics Market report provides insights on the following pointers:

Competitive Assessment: In-depth assessment of the market strategies, and geographic and business segments of the leading players in the market.

Market Diversification: Exhaustive information about new products, untapped geographies, recent developments, and investments in the Molecular Diagnostics market.

Market Development: Comprehensive information about emerging markets. This report analyzes the market for various segments across geographies.

Market Penetration: Comprehensive information on the product portfolios of the top players in the Molecular Diagnostics market.

Market Drivers:

  • Growing Burden Of Diseases

The growing burden of COVID-19 patients coupled with an increase in infectious disease and cancer prevalence are the most significant factors driving this market's growth. The demand for molecular diagnostics tools is increasing to diagnose various types of diseases worldwide, which are also expected to accelerate the market's overall growth.

  • Increasing Demand for Testing, Therapies and Faster Diagnostics

Furthermore, the surging demand for point-of-care testing along with the increase in the demand for high-priced specialist therapies and safer drugs are also expected to fuel market growth. Moreover, the rising consumer awareness about faster diagnostics and rising adoption of analyzer software for molecular diagnostics also cushions the market's growth within the forecasted period.

Furthermore, the growing trend for preventive medicine, rising initiatives by market players to improve access to cost-effective resources and growing importance of companion diagnostics are also projected to bolster the growth of the market.

View Detailed Research Report @ https://www.databridgemarketresearch.com/reports/global-molecular-diagnostics-market

Molecular Diagnostics Market Scope

Products

  • Reagents and Kits

  • Instruments

  • Services and Software

Technology

  • Mass Spectrometry (MS)

  • Capillary Electrophoresis

  • Next Generation Sequencing (NGS)

  • Chips and Microarray

  • Polymerase Chain Reaction (PCR)-Based Methods

  • Cytogenetics

  • In Situ Hybridization (ISH or FISH)

  • Molecular Imaging

Application

  • Oncology

  • Pharmacogenomics

  • Microbiology

  • Prenatal Tests

  • Tissue Typing

  • Blood Screening

  • Cardiovascular Diseases

  • Neurological Diseases

  • Infectious Diseases

  • Others

End User

  • Hospital

  • Clinical Laboratories

  • Academics

Molecular Diagnostics Market Regional Analysis/Insights

The molecular diagnostics market is analyzed and market size insights and trends are provided by country, products, technology, application and end user as referenced above.

The countries covered in the molecular diagnostics market report are U.S., Canada and Mexico in North America, Germany, France, U.K., Netherlands, Switzerland, Belgium, Russia, Italy, Spain, Turkey, Rest of Europe in Europe, China, Japan, India, South Korea, Singapore, Malaysia, Australia, Thailand, Indonesia, Philippines, Rest of Asia-Pacific (APAC) in the Asia-Pacific (APAC), Saudi Arabia, U.A.E, South Africa, Egypt, Israel, Rest of Middle East and Africa (MEA) as a part of Middle East and Africa (MEA), Brazil, Argentina and Rest of South America as part of South America

North America dominates the molecular diagnostics market because of the increased per capita healthcare expenditure and high demand for better healthcare facilities within the region.

Asia-Pacific is expected to witness significant growth during the forecast period of 2022 to 2029 due to the high geriatric population, increasing prevalence of cancer and infectious disease in countries such as India and China, and the developing healthcare infrastructure within the region.

Table of Contents:

  1. Introduction

  2. Market Segmentation

  3. Executive Summary

  4. Premium Insights

  5. Global Molecular Diagnostics Market: Regulations

  6. Market Overview

  7. Global Molecular Diagnostics Market, By Products

  8. Global Molecular Diagnostics Market, By Technology

  9. Global Molecular Diagnostics Market, By Application

  10. Global Molecular Diagnostics Market, By End User

  11. Global Molecular Diagnostics Market, By Region

  12. Global Molecular Diagnostics Market: Company Landscape

  13. SWOT Analyses

  14. Company Profile

  15. Questionnaires

  16. Related Reports

Get the Full Table of Contents (TOC) @ https://www.databridgemarketresearch.com/toc/?dbmr=global-molecular-diagnostics-market

Browse Related Reports:

  • Middle East & Africa Molecular Diagnostics Market, By Products (Reagents & Kits, Instruments and Services & Softwares), Technology (Mass Spectrometry (MS), Capillary Electrophoresis, Next Generation Sequencing (NGS), Chips and Microarray, Polymerase Chain Reaction (PCR)-Based Methods, Cytogenetics, In Situ Hybridization (ISH or FISH), Molecular Imaging and Others), Application (Oncology, Pharmacogenomics, Microbiology, Prenatal Tests, Tissue Typing, Blood Screening, Cardiovascular Diseases, Neurological Diseases, Infectious Diseases, and Others), End User (Hospital, Clinical Laboratories, and Academics), Country (South Africa, and Rest Of Middle East And Africa) Industry Trends And Forecast https://www.databridgemarketresearch.com/reports/middle-east-and-africa-molecular-diagnostics-market

  • Europe Molecular Diagnostics Market, By Products (Reagents & Kits, Instruments and Services & Softwares), Technology (Mass Spectrometry (MS), Capillary Electrophoresis, Next Generation Sequencing (NGS), Chips and Microarray, Polymerase Chain Reaction (PCR)-Based Methods, Cytogenetics, In Situ Hybridization (ISH or FISH), Molecular Imaging and Others), Application (Oncology, Pharmacogenomics, Microbiology, Prenatal Tests, Tissue Typing, Blood Screening, Cardiovascular Diseases, Neurological Diseases, Infectious Diseases and Others), End User (Hospital, Clinical Laboratories and Academics), Country (Germany, France, Spain, Turkey, U.K., Netherlands, Russia, Switzerland, Belgium, Italy and Rest of Europe) Industry Trends and Forecast https://www.databridgemarketresearch.com/reports/europe-molecular-diagnostics-market

  • Asia-Pacific Molecular Diagnostics Market, By Products (Reagents & Kits, Instruments and Services & Softwares), Technology (Mass Spectrometry (MS), Capillary Electrophoresis, Next Generation Sequencing (NGS), Chips and Microarray, Polymerase Chain Reaction (PCR)-Based Methods, Cytogenetics, In Situ Hybridization (ISH or FISH), Molecular Imaging And Others), Application (Oncology, Pharmacogenomics, Microbiology, Prenatal Tests, Tissue Typing, Blood Screening, Cardiovascular Diseases, Neurological Diseases, Infectious Diseases and Others), End User (Hospital, Clinical Laboratories and Academics), Country (China, India, Japan, Australia, South Korea, Malaysia, Singapore, Thailand, Indonesia, Philippines, Rest Of Asia-Pacific) Industry Trends and Forecast https://www.databridgemarketresearch.com/reports/asia-pacific-molecular-diagnostics-market

  • North America Molecular Diagnostics Market, By Products (Reagents & Kits, Instruments and Services & Softwares), Technology (Mass Spectrometry (MS), Capillary Electrophoresis, Next Generation Sequencing (NGS), Chips and Microarray, Polymerase Chain Reaction (PCR)-Based Methods, Cytogenetics, In Situ Hybridization (ISH or FISH), Molecular Imaging and Others), Application (Oncology, Pharmacogenomics, Microbiology, Prenatal Tests, Tissue Typing, Blood Screening, Cardiovascular Diseases, Neurological Diseases, Infectious Diseases and Others), End User (Hospital, Clinical Laboratories and Academics), Country (U.S., Canada and Mexico) Industry Trends and Forecast https://www.databridgemarketresearch.com/reports/north-america-molecular-diagnostics-market

  • Point of Care Molecular Diagnostics Market, By Product and Services (Assays and Kits, Instruments/Analyzers, Software and Services),  Technology (Polymerase Chain Reaction-Based, Genetic Sequencing-Based, Hybridization-Based, Microarray-Based, Isothermal Nucleic Acid Amplification Technology (INAAT), Others), Test Location (Over The Counter, Point of Care), Application (Respiratory Diseases, Sexually Transmitted Diseases, Hospital-Acquired Infections, Oncology, Hepatitis, Hematology, Prenatal Testing, Endocrinology, Others), End User (Physician Offices, Hospital Emergency Departments and Intensive Care Units, Research Institutes, Home-Care, Decentralized Labs, Assisted Living Healthcare Facilities, Others) https://www.databridgemarketresearch.com/reports/global-point-of-care-molecular-diagnostics-market

  • Veterinary Molecular Diagnostics Market, By Product Type (Instruments and Software, Kits and Reagents, Services),  Technology (Conventional PCR, Singleplex PCR, Multiplex PCR, Real-time PCR, Others), Disease Type (Vector-borne Diseases, Respiratory Pathogens, Diarrhea Pathogens, Others), Animal Type (Companion Animals, Livestock Animals), Application (Infectious Diseases, Oncology, Genetics, Microbiology), End User (Veterinary Hospitals, Clinical Laboratories, Research Institutes), Country (U.S., Canada, Mexico, Germany, Italy, U.K., France, Spain, Netherland, Belgium, Switzerland, Turkey, Russia, Rest of Europe, Japan, China, India, South Korea, Australia, Singapore, Malaysia, Thailand, Indonesia, Philippines, Rest of Asia- Pacific, Brazil, Argentina, Rest of South America, South Africa, Saudi Arabia, UAE, Egypt, Israel, Rest of Middle East & Africa) https://www.databridgemarketresearch.com/reports/global-veterinary-molecular-diagnostics-market

  • Molecular Diagnostics Services Market, By Service Type (Instrument Repair Services, Training Services, Compliance Services, Calibration Services, Maintenance Services, Scalable Automation Services, Turnkey Services, Instrument Relocation Services, Hardware Customization, Performance Assurance Services, Design and Development Services, Supply Chain Solutions, New Product Introduction Services, Manufacturing Services, Environmental & Regulatory Services, Medical Management Systems Certification & Auditing, Clinical Research Services, Consultative Services, and Other Services), Technology (PCR, Real Time PCR, Next Generation Sequencing, and Other Technologies), End User (Hospitals, Diagnostic Centers, Academic & Research Institutions, and Others) https://www.databridgemarketresearch.com/reports/global-molecular-diagnostics-services-market

About Data Bridge Market Research:

An absolute way to forecast what future holds is to comprehend the trend today!

Data Bridge Market Research set forth itself as an unconventional and neoteric Market research and consulting firm with unparalleled level of resilience and integrated approaches. We are determined to unearth the best market opportunities and foster efficient information for your business to thrive in the market. Data Bridge endeavours to provide appropriate solutions to the complex business challenges and initiates an effortless decision-making process. Data Bridge is an aftermath of sheer wisdom and experience which was formulated and framed in the year 2015 in Pune.

Data Bridge Market Research has over 500 analysts working in different industries. We have catered more than 40% of the fortune 500 companies globally and have a network of more than 5000+ clientele around the globe. Data Bridge adepts in creating satisfied clients who reckon upon our services and rely on our hard work with certitude. We are content with our glorious 99.9 % client satisfying rate.

Contact Us: -

Data Bridge Market Research

US: +1 888 387 2818

UK: +44 208 089 1725

Hong Kong: +852 8192 7475

Email: corporatesales@databridgemarketresearch.com


