Molecular Diagnostics at the Point of Care Market Report 2023: The COVID-19 Pandemic Drives Point of Care Diagnostics into Hypergrowth

The COVID-19 pandemic is ushering in a new world of point of care diagnostics. Infectious disease Dx is changing and will change more in the future. Can a rapidly growing market expand even faster? Find out all about it in this comprehensive report on Molecular Diagnostics at the Point of Care.



Are targeted tests for specific pathogens going to be obsolete? Will diagnostics replace physicians? Will Point of Care testing move into the Physician's Office or even the Home? How much Covid-19 testing is being done at the Point of Care?



Point of Care testing is proving itself in the market. Players are reporting double-digit growth. Lowering costs, improving outcomes and even helping in the battle against Anti Microbial Resistance. Learn about this market including the issues and outlooks. The two key trends of Point of Care Testing and Molecular Diagnostics are merging with spectacular success. It could possibly displace most frontline test protocols AND save money at the same time.

Market Dynamics

Market Drivers

New Genotypes Creating New Markets

Aging Population a Boon for All Diagnostics

Developing World Driving ID Dx Growth

Point of Care - Why Centralization is Losing Steam

Self Testing

The Need for Speed

The COVID Pandemic

Market Limitations

Lower Costs

Infectious Disease is Declining

Wellness Hurts

Economic Growth improves Living Standards

Key Topics Covered:

1 Market Guides

2 Introduction and Market Definition

3 The Infectious Diseases - Market Analysis by Disease

3.1 HIV - Human Immunodeficiency Virus (AIDS)

3.2 HBV - Hepatitis B

3.3 HCV - Hepatitis C

3.4 HPV - Human papillomavirus

3.5 Influenza

3.6 CTGC - Chlamydia/Gonorhea

3.7 Tuberculosis

3.8 MRSA - Methicillin-resistant Staphylococcus aureus

3.9 VRE - Vancomycin-resistant Enterococcus

3.10 Blood Screening

3.11 COVID-19

3.12 Pandemic Diagnostics

4 Industry Overview

4.1 Players in a Dynamic Market

4.1.1 Academic Research Lab

4.1.2 Diagnostic Test Developer

4.1.3 Instrumentation Supplier

4.1.4 Distributor and Reagent Supplier

4.1.5 Independent Testing Lab

4.1.6 Public National/regional lab

4.1.7 Hospital lab

4.1.8 Physician Office Labs and Clinics

4.1.9 Audit Body

4.1.10 Certification Body

4.2 The Clinical Laboratory Market Segments

4.2.1 Traditional Market Segmentation

4.2.2 Laboratory Focus and Segmentation

4.3 Industry Structure

4.3.1 Hospital Testing Share

4.3.2 Economies of Scale

4.3.2.1 Hospital vs. Central Lab

4.3.3 Physician Office Lab's

4.3.4 Physician's and POCT

5 Profiles of Key MDx Companies

6 Market Trends

7 Molecular Dx - Infectious Disease Recent Developments

8 The Global Market for Molecular Diagnostics at the Point of Care

9 Global MDx at the Point of Care Markets - By Application

9.1 COVID-19

9.3 Gastrointestinal Infectious Disease

9.4 Sexually Transmitted Disease

9.5 Other Application

10 Global MDx Markets at the Point of Care - by Technology

10.1 PCR

10.2 NGS/Probe

10.3 Other Technology

11 Global MDx at the Point of Care Markets - by Place

11.1 Hospital Point of Care

11.2 Clinic or Physician Office Lab

11.3 Seniors Facility

11.4 Other Place

12 Global MDx at the Point of Care Markets - by Product

12.1 Instrument

12.2 Cartridge

12.3 Other Product

