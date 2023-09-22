Molecular Energies PLC's (LON:MEN) Revenues Are Not Doing Enough For Some Investors

When close to half the companies operating in the Oil and Gas industry in the United Kingdom have price-to-sales ratios (or "P/S") above 1.1x, you may consider Molecular Energies PLC (LON:MEN) as an attractive investment with its 0.4x P/S ratio. Although, it's not wise to just take the P/S at face value as there may be an explanation why it's limited.

What Does Molecular Energies' P/S Mean For Shareholders?

For example, consider that Molecular Energies' financial performance has been poor lately as its revenue has been in decline. Perhaps the market believes the recent revenue performance isn't good enough to keep up the industry, causing the P/S ratio to suffer. If you like the company, you'd be hoping this isn't the case so that you could potentially pick up some stock while it's out of favour.

How Is Molecular Energies' Revenue Growth Trending?

In order to justify its P/S ratio, Molecular Energies would need to produce sluggish growth that's trailing the industry.

In reviewing the last year of financials, we were disheartened to see the company's revenues fell to the tune of 2.7%. This means it has also seen a slide in revenue over the longer-term as revenue is down 19% in total over the last three years. So unfortunately, we have to acknowledge that the company has not done a great job of growing revenue over that time.

Weighing that medium-term revenue trajectory against the broader industry's one-year forecast for a contraction of 3.3% shows the industry is more attractive on an annualised basis regardless.

With this in consideration, it's no surprise that Molecular Energies' P/S falls short of its industry peers. Nonetheless, with revenue going quickly in reverse, it's not guaranteed that the P/S has found a floor yet. There's potential for the P/S to fall to even lower levels if the company doesn't improve its top-line growth, which would be difficult to do with the current industry outlook.

What Does Molecular Energies' P/S Mean For Investors?

It's argued the price-to-sales ratio is an inferior measure of value within certain industries, but it can be a powerful business sentiment indicator.

As we suspected, our examination of Molecular Energies revealed its sharp three-year contraction in revenue is contributing to its low P/S, given the industry is set to shrink less severely. Right now shareholders are accepting the low P/S as they concede future revenue probably won't provide any pleasant surprises. Although, we would be concerned whether the company can even maintain its medium-term level of performance under these tough industry conditions. For now though, it's hard to see the share price rising strongly in the near future under these circumstances.

