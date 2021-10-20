U.S. markets closed

Molecular Lab Partners Announces Strong Third Quarter Results and Robust Q4 Pipeline

·2 min read

- Q3 Revenue Growth: 86% Over Prior Quarter

- Q3 New Customer Base: 188% Expansion Over Prior Quarter

OVERLAND PARK, Kan., Oct. 19, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Molecular Lab Partners LLC, a national provider of turn-key Physician Office Laboratory (POL) Solutions, announced strong growth during the third quarter of 2021. The company achieved 86% revenue growth during the quarter. The growth is reflective of the strong demand for In-Office PCR Testing Solutions by physicians nationwide.

Turn-Key Physician Office PCR Lab Implementation (PRNewsfoto/Molecular Lab Partners LLC)
Turn-Key Physician Office PCR Lab Implementation (PRNewsfoto/Molecular Lab Partners LLC)

"MLP's third quarter performance highlighted once again the underlying strength of our business, with consistent and solid growth coming from multiple products and clinical specialties. While we continue to see an acceleration of growth in our new customer pipeline, we are intensely focused on the execution of our business development strategy, including strengthening customer onboarding efficiency and strategically adding staff and capacity to support our clients and provide exceptional service to them," said Joe Case, Co-Founder & CEO.

In addition to increasing Q3 revenue by 86% over the prior quarter, MLP tripled its active customer base, and anticipates Q4 new customer onboarding to outpace the previous three quarters combined.

"MLP's rapid growth is a product of tremendous client demand for our in-office PCR testing platform. To support this demand, we are dedicating resources to bridge the gap between IT and business development, thus creating a more efficient new customer experience," said Joe Renzi, Co-Founder & COO.

About Molecular Lab Partners LLC
Molecular Lab Partners LLC, a privately owned company, specializes in providing hands-on consulting services to physicians interested in bringing molecular based PCR testing in-house as an ancillary service. Their turn-key solution allows physicians to begin operating their own high complexity molecular lab in as little as three months. For additional information about Molecular Lab Partners LLC, please visit molecularlabpartners.com.

View original content to download multimedia:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/molecular-lab-partners-announces-strong-third-quarter-results-and-robust-q4-pipeline-301404097.html

SOURCE Molecular Lab Partners

