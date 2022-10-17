U.S. markets close in 53 minutes

Molecular Microplate Readers And Washers Market to grow by USD 312.89 Mn, Microplate Readers to be Largest Revenue-generating Product Segment - Technavio

·15 min read

NEW YORK, Oct. 17, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- The molecular microplate readers and washers market size is set to grow by USD 312.89 million from 2021 to 2026, according to Technavio. In addition, the growth momentum of the market will accelerate at a CAGR of 5.2% during the forecast period. An increase in automation in healthcare is notably driving the molecular microplate readers and washers market growth. However, factors such as the high cost of instruments may challenge market growth.

Technavio has announced its latest market research report titled Global Molecular Microplate Readers and Washers Market 2022-2026

Get a comprehensive report summary that describes the market size and forecast along
with research methodology. The FREE sample report is available in PDF format

Molecular Microplate Readers and Washers Market 2022-2026: Segmentation

  • Product

  • End-user

  • Geography

Learn about the contribution of each segment summarized in concise infographics and
thorough descriptions. View a FREE PDF Sample Report

Molecular Microplate Readers and Washers Market 2022-2026: Revenue-generating Product Segment

The molecular microplate readers and washers market share growth by the microplate readers segment will be significant during the forecast period. Microplate readers that can function on a 3D-printed mechanical and optical attachment to illuminate a 96-well plate with the help of an LED array are being developed. Vendors such as Thermo Fisher Scientific are offering additional software programs along with microplate readers for improved output and reproducible data. Such offerings will propel the segment growth in the forecast period.

Molecular Microplate Readers and Washers Market 2022-2026: Vendor Analysis and Scope

To help businesses improve their market position, the molecular microplate readers and washers market provides a detailed analysis of around 25 vendors operating in the market. Some of these vendors include Agilent Technologies Inc., Awareness Technology Inc., Berthold Technologies GmbH and Co.KG, Bio Rad Laboratories Inc., Biosan, BMG LABTECH GmbH, Bruker Corp., Dynex Technologies Inc., Harvard Bioscience Inc., Hidex Oy, LTEK co ltd., Paramedical srl, PerkinElmer Inc., Promega Corp., Shanghai Dukee Biotechnology Co. Ltd., Shenzhen Mindray BioMedical Electronics Co. Ltd, Tecan Trading AG, Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc., Wyatt Technology Corp, and Molecular Device LLC. The key offerings of some of these vendors are listed below:

  • Agilent Technologies Inc. - The company offers molecular microplate readers and washers such as biotek el406 washer dispenser, biotek multiflo fx multimode dispenser and biotek 50 ts washer.

  • Awareness Technology Inc. - The company offers molecular microplate readers and washers such as stat fax 4200, chromate 4300 and stat fax 4700.

  • Bio Rad Laboratories Inc. - The company offers molecular microplate readers and washers such as PR 4100.

  • Biosan - The company offers molecular microplate readers and washers such as HiPo MPP96.

The report also covers the following areas:

Molecular Microplate Readers and Washers Market 2022-2026: Key Highlights

  • CAGR of the market during the forecast period 2022-2026

  • Detailed information on factors that will assist molecular microplate readers and washers market growth during the next five years

  • Estimation of the molecular microplate readers and washers market size and its contribution to the parent market

  • Predictions on upcoming trends and changes in consumer behavior

  • The growth of the molecular microplate readers and washers market

  • Analysis of the market's competitive landscape and detailed information on vendors

  • Comprehensive details of factors that will challenge the growth of molecular microplate readers and washers market vendors

Related Reports:

Global Fetal Bovine Serum Market – Forecast and Analysis 2022-2026: The global fetal bovine serum market is driven by an increase in automation in healthcare. Primarily, a microplate washer offers various benefits, such as automatic biohazard waste management through the automatic addition of decontamination. These benefits will drive the market drive during the forecast period. View the Snapshot of Report

Biosensors in Life Sciences Market – Forecast and Analysis 2021-2026: The global biosensors in life sciences market is driven by advantages of biosensors in drug analysis. Several advantages associated with the use of biosensors for drug analysis during the drug discovery process are fostering the growth of the global biosensors in life sciences market. View the Snapshot of Report

Molecular Microplate Readers And Washers Market Scope

Report Coverage

Details

Page number

120

Base year

2021

Forecast period

2022-2026

Growth momentum & CAGR

Accelerate at a CAGR of 5.2%

Market growth 2022-2026

USD 312.89 million

Market structure

Fragmented

YoY growth (%)

4.72

Regional analysis

North America, Europe, Asia, and Rest of World (ROW)

Performing market contribution

Asia at 37%

Key consumer countries

US, Germany, UK, China, and Japan

Competitive landscape

Leading companies, competitive strategies, consumer engagement scope

Companies profiled

Agilent Technologies Inc., Awareness Technology Inc., Berthold Technologies GmbH and Co.KG, Bio Rad Laboratories Inc., Biosan, BMG LABTECH GmbH, Bruker Corp., Dynex Technologies Inc., Harvard Bioscience Inc., Hidex Oy, LTEK co ltd., Paramedical srl, PerkinElmer Inc., Promega Corp., Shanghai Dukee Biotechnology Co. Ltd., Shenzhen Mindray BioMedical Electronics Co. Ltd, Tecan Trading AG, Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc., Wyatt Technology Corp, and Molecular Device LLC

Market Dynamics

Parent market analysis, Market growth inducers and obstacles, Fast-growing and slow-growing segment analysis, COVID-19 impact and future consumer dynamics, market condition analysis for the forecast period,

Customization purview

If our report has not included the data that you are looking for, you can reach out to our analysts and get segments customized.

Table of Contents:

1 Executive Summary

  • 1.1 Market overview

2 Market Landscape

  • 2.1 Market ecosystem

3 Market Sizing

  • 3.1 Market definition

  • 3.2 Market segment analysis

  • 3.3 Market size 2021

  • 3.4 Market outlook: Forecast for 2021-2026

4 Five Forces Analysis

  • 4.1 Five forces summary

  • 4.2 Bargaining power of buyers

  • 4.3 Bargaining power of suppliers

  • 4.4 Threat of new entrants

  • 4.5 Threat of substitutes

  • 4.6 Threat of rivalry

  • 4.7 Market condition

5 Market Segmentation by Product

  • 5.1 Market segments

  • 5.2 Comparison by Product

  • 5.3 Microplate readers - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

  • 5.4 Microplate washers - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

  • 5.5 Market opportunity by Product

6 Market Segmentation by End-user

  • 6.1 Market segments

  • 6.2 Comparison by End-user

  • 6.3 Biotechnology and pharmaceutical companies - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

  • 6.4 Hospital and diagnostic laboratories - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

  • 6.5 Others - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

  • 6.6 Market opportunity by End-user

7 Customer Landscape

  • 7.1 Customer landscape overview

8 Geographic Landscape

  • 8.1 Geographic segmentation

  • 8.2 Geographic comparison

  • 8.3 North America - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

  • 8.4 Europe - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

  • 8.5 Asia - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

  • 8.6 Rest of World (ROW) - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

  • 8.7 US - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

  • 8.8 China - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

  • 8.9 Germany - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

  • 8.10 UK - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

  • 8.11 Japan - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

  • 8.12 Market opportunity by geography

9 Drivers, Challenges, and Trends

  • 9.1 Market drivers

  • 9.2 Market challenges

  • 9.3 Impact of drivers and challenges

  • 9.4 Market trends

10 Vendor Landscape

  • 10.1 Overview

  • 10.2 Vendor landscape

  • 10.3 Landscape disruption

  • 10.4 Industry risks

11 Vendor Analysis

  • 11.1 Vendors covered

  • 11.2 Market positioning of vendors

  • 11.3 Agilent Technologies Inc.

  • 11.4 Awareness Technology Inc.

  • 11.5 Bio Rad Laboratories Inc.

  • 11.6 Biosan

  • 11.7 Bruker Corp.

  • 11.8 Harvard Bioscience Inc.

  • 11.9 Molecular Device LLC

  • 11.10 PerkinElmer Inc.

  • 11.11 Tecan Trading AG

  • 11.12 Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc.

12 Appendix

  • 12.1 Scope of the report

  • 12.2 Inclusions and exclusions checklist

  • 12.3 Currency conversion rates for US$

  • 12.4 Research methodology

  • 12.5 List of abbreviations

About Us

Technavio is a leading global technology research and advisory company. Their research and analysis focus on emerging market trends and provides actionable insights to help businesses identify market opportunities and develop effective strategies to optimize their market positions. With over 500 specialized analysts, Technavio's report library consists of more than 17,000 reports and counting, covering 800 technologies, spanning across 50 countries. Their client base consists of enterprises of all sizes, including more than 100 Fortune 500 companies. This growing client base relies on Technavio's comprehensive coverage, extensive research, and actionable market insights to identify opportunities in existing and potential markets and assess their competitive positions within changing market scenarios.

Contact

Technavio Research
Jesse Maida
Media & Marketing Executive
US: +1 844 364 1100
UK: +44 203 893 3200
Email: media@technavio.com
Website: www.technavio.com/

