Molecular Microplate Readers And Washers Market to grow by USD 312.89 Mn, Microplate Readers to be Largest Revenue-generating Product Segment - Technavio

NEW YORK, Oct. 17, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- The molecular microplate readers and washers market size is set to grow by USD 312.89 million from 2021 to 2026, according to Technavio. In addition, the growth momentum of the market will accelerate at a CAGR of 5.2% during the forecast period. An increase in automation in healthcare is notably driving the molecular microplate readers and washers market growth. However, factors such as the high cost of instruments may challenge market growth.

Technavio has announced its latest market research report titled Global Molecular Microplate Readers and Washers Market 2022-2026

Molecular Microplate Readers and Washers Market 2022-2026: Segmentation

Product

End-user

Geography

Molecular Microplate Readers and Washers Market 2022-2026: Revenue-generating Product Segment

The molecular microplate readers and washers market share growth by the microplate readers segment will be significant during the forecast period. Microplate readers that can function on a 3D-printed mechanical and optical attachment to illuminate a 96-well plate with the help of an LED array are being developed. Vendors such as Thermo Fisher Scientific are offering additional software programs along with microplate readers for improved output and reproducible data. Such offerings will propel the segment growth in the forecast period.

Molecular Microplate Readers and Washers Market 2022-2026: Vendor Analysis and Scope

To help businesses improve their market position, the molecular microplate readers and washers market provides a detailed analysis of around 25 vendors operating in the market. Some of these vendors include Agilent Technologies Inc., Awareness Technology Inc., Berthold Technologies GmbH and Co.KG, Bio Rad Laboratories Inc., Biosan, BMG LABTECH GmbH, Bruker Corp., Dynex Technologies Inc., Harvard Bioscience Inc., Hidex Oy, LTEK co ltd., Paramedical srl, PerkinElmer Inc., Promega Corp., Shanghai Dukee Biotechnology Co. Ltd., Shenzhen Mindray BioMedical Electronics Co. Ltd, Tecan Trading AG, Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc., Wyatt Technology Corp, and Molecular Device LLC. The key offerings of some of these vendors are listed below:

Agilent Technologies Inc. - The company offers molecular microplate readers and washers such as biotek el406 washer dispenser, biotek multiflo fx multimode dispenser and biotek 50 ts washer.

Awareness Technology Inc. - The company offers molecular microplate readers and washers such as stat fax 4200, chromate 4300 and stat fax 4700.

Bio Rad Laboratories Inc. - The company offers molecular microplate readers and washers such as PR 4100.

Biosan - The company offers molecular microplate readers and washers such as HiPo MPP96.

The report also covers the following areas:

Molecular Microplate Readers and Washers Market 2022-2026: Key Highlights

CAGR of the market during the forecast period 2022-2026

Detailed information on factors that will assist molecular microplate readers and washers market growth during the next five years

Estimation of the molecular microplate readers and washers market size and its contribution to the parent market

Predictions on upcoming trends and changes in consumer behavior

The growth of the molecular microplate readers and washers market

Analysis of the market's competitive landscape and detailed information on vendors

Comprehensive details of factors that will challenge the growth of molecular microplate readers and washers market vendors

Molecular Microplate Readers And Washers Market Scope Report Coverage Details Page number 120 Base year 2021 Forecast period 2022-2026 Growth momentum & CAGR Accelerate at a CAGR of 5.2% Market growth 2022-2026 USD 312.89 million Market structure Fragmented YoY growth (%) 4.72 Regional analysis North America, Europe, Asia, and Rest of World (ROW) Performing market contribution Asia at 37% Key consumer countries US, Germany, UK, China, and Japan Competitive landscape Leading companies, competitive strategies, consumer engagement scope Companies profiled Agilent Technologies Inc., Awareness Technology Inc., Berthold Technologies GmbH and Co.KG, Bio Rad Laboratories Inc., Biosan, BMG LABTECH GmbH, Bruker Corp., Dynex Technologies Inc., Harvard Bioscience Inc., Hidex Oy, LTEK co ltd., Paramedical srl, PerkinElmer Inc., Promega Corp., Shanghai Dukee Biotechnology Co. Ltd., Shenzhen Mindray BioMedical Electronics Co. Ltd, Tecan Trading AG, Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc., Wyatt Technology Corp, and Molecular Device LLC Market Dynamics Parent market analysis, Market growth inducers and obstacles, Fast-growing and slow-growing segment analysis, COVID-19 impact and future consumer dynamics, market condition analysis for the forecast period, Customization purview If our report has not included the data that you are looking for, you can reach out to our analysts and get segments customized.

Table of Contents:

1 Executive Summary

1.1 Market overview

2 Market Landscape

2.1 Market ecosystem

3 Market Sizing

3.1 Market definition

3.2 Market segment analysis

3.3 Market size 2021

3.4 Market outlook: Forecast for 2021-2026

4 Five Forces Analysis

4.1 Five forces summary

4.2 Bargaining power of buyers

4.3 Bargaining power of suppliers

4.4 Threat of new entrants

4.5 Threat of substitutes

4.6 Threat of rivalry

4.7 Market condition

5 Market Segmentation by Product

5.1 Market segments

5.2 Comparison by Product

5.3 Microplate readers - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

5.4 Microplate washers - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

5.5 Market opportunity by Product

6 Market Segmentation by End-user

6.1 Market segments

6.2 Comparison by End-user

6.3 Biotechnology and pharmaceutical companies - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

6.4 Hospital and diagnostic laboratories - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

6.5 Others - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

6.6 Market opportunity by End-user

7 Customer Landscape

7.1 Customer landscape overview

8 Geographic Landscape

8.1 Geographic segmentation

8.2 Geographic comparison

8.3 North America - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

8.4 Europe - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

8.5 Asia - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

8.6 Rest of World (ROW) - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

8.7 US - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

8.8 China - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

8.9 Germany - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

8.10 UK - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

8.11 Japan - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

8.12 Market opportunity by geography

9 Drivers, Challenges, and Trends

9.1 Market drivers

9.2 Market challenges

9.3 Impact of drivers and challenges

9.4 Market trends

10 Vendor Landscape

10.1 Overview

10.2 Vendor landscape

10.3 Landscape disruption

10.4 Industry risks

11 Vendor Analysis

11.1 Vendors covered

11.2 Market positioning of vendors

11.3 Agilent Technologies Inc.

11.4 Awareness Technology Inc.

11.5 Bio Rad Laboratories Inc.

11.6 Biosan

11.7 Bruker Corp.

11.8 Harvard Bioscience Inc.

11.9 Molecular Device LLC

11.10 PerkinElmer Inc.

11.11 Tecan Trading AG

11.12 Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc.

12 Appendix

12.1 Scope of the report

12.2 Inclusions and exclusions checklist

12.3 Currency conversion rates for US$

12.4 Research methodology

12.5 List of abbreviations

