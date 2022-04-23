Molecular Partners Announces Presentation of the EMPATHY Study of Ensovibep for the Treatment of COVID-19 at ECCMID 2022

Molecular Partners

ZURICH-SCHLIEREN, Switzerland and CONCORD, Mass., April 23, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Molecular Partners AG (SIX: MOLN; NASDAQ: MOLN), a clinical-stage biotech company developing a new class of custom-built protein drugs known as DARPin therapeutics, today announced that late-breaker data of the EMPATHY study of ensovibep will be presented by Dr. N. Kumarasamy, Chief and Director, VHS-Infectious Diseases Medical Centre, Chennai, India, at the 32nd European Congress of Clinical Microbiology and Infectious Diseases (ECCMID), being held as a hybrid congress in Lisbon, Portugal, from April 23-26, 2022.

Details of the late breaker presentation are as follows:

Session Name: Late breaking drug treatment approaches for COVID-19. Abstract #05017: Interim Results from the randomized, controlled EMPATHY phase II/III study evaluating ensovibep, a DARPin therapeutic, in patients with mild-to-moderate COVID-19

Session Date & Time: April 23, 2022, 4:15pm WEDT (5:15 pm CEDT, 11:15am EDT), Hall J

In addition to the oral presentation from Dr. Kumarasamy, a symposium on evolution of COVID-19 pandemic is organized on Tuesday April 26, 2022, 8:30 WEDT, by Novartis, the global licensee of ensovibep. The symposium will discuss how variants of COVID-19 affect the efficacy of the current treatment options, and the potential role of DARPins in addressing this unmet need, and will include a presentation by Michael Stumpp, PhD, Executive Vice President at Molecular Partners.

About Molecular Partners AG

Molecular Partners AG is a clinical-stage biotech company developing DARPin therapeutics, a new class of custom-built protein drugs designed to address challenges current modalities cannot. The Company has formed partnerships with leading pharmaceutical companies to advance DARPin therapeutics in the areas of infectious disease, oncology, and ophthalmology, and has compounds in various stages of clinical and preclinical development across multiple therapeutic areas. www.molecularpartners.com; Find us on Twitter - @MolecularPrtnrs

