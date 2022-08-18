Molecular Partners Half Year 2022 News Release and Investor Call Details

Molecular Partners

ZURICH-SCHLIEREN, Switzerland and CONCORD, Mass., Aug. 18, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Molecular Partners AG (SIX: MOLN; NASDAQ: MOLN), a clinical-stage biotech company developing a new class of custom-built protein drugs known as DARPin therapeutics, will issue a press release summarizing its highlights and financial results for the first half-year of 2022, followed by an analyst & investor call the following day. Please see more details here:



Release date and time

August 25, 2022, 4:30 pm ET (10:30 pm CET)



Call Details:

August 26, 2022, 8:00 am ET (2:00 pm CET)



The half year 2022 results presentation will be webcast live and will be made available on the Company’s website under the investor section. The replay will be available for 90 days following the presentation.

In order to register for the H1 2022 conference call on Friday, August 26, 2pm CET / 8am ET, please dial the following numbers approximately 10 minutes before the start of the presentation:

Switzerland 0800 246787 USA +1 866 652 5200

Full list of dial-in numbers: Linked here Conference ID Please ask to be joined into

the Molecular Partners call

About Molecular Partners AG

Molecular Partners AG is a clinical-stage biotech company developing DARPin therapeutics, a new class of custom-built protein drugs designed to address challenges current modalities cannot. The Company has formed partnerships with leading pharmaceutical companies to advance DARPin therapeutics in the areas of ophthalmology, oncology and infectious disease, and has compounds in various stages of clinical and preclinical development across multiple therapeutic areas. www.molecularpartners.com; Find us on Twitter - @MolecularPrtnrs

For further details, please contact:

Seth Lewis

seth.lewis@molecularpartners.com

Tel: +1 781 420 2361

Shai Biran, Ph.D.

shai.biran@molecularpartners.com

Tel: +1 978 254 6286

Thomas Schneckenburger, European IR & Media

thomas.schneckenburger@molecularpartners.com

Tel: +41 79 407 9952



