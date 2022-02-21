U.S. markets closed

  • S&P 500

    4,348.87
    -31.39 (-0.72%)
     

  • Dow 30

    34,079.18
    -232.82 (-0.68%)
     

  • Nasdaq

    13,548.07
    -168.63 (-1.23%)
     

  • Russell 2000

    2,009.33
    -18.76 (-0.92%)
     

  • Crude Oil

    91.06
    -0.01 (-0.01%)
     

  • Gold

    1,899.70
    -0.10 (-0.01%)
     

  • Silver

    23.81
    -0.19 (-0.78%)
     

  • EUR/USD

    1.1360
    +0.0033 (+0.30%)
     

  • 10-Yr Bond

    1.9320
    -0.0400 (-2.03%)
     

  • GBP/USD

    1.3629
    +0.0038 (+0.28%)
     

  • USD/JPY

    114.8510
    -0.1240 (-0.11%)
     

  • BTC-USD

    38,398.26
    +169.59 (+0.44%)
     

  • CMC Crypto 200

    882.00
    -54.79 (-5.85%)
     

  • FTSE 100

    7,525.89
    +12.27 (+0.16%)
     

  • Nikkei 225

    26,910.87
    -211.20 (-0.78%)
     

The molecular quality controls market size is expected to grow from USD 164 million in 2021 to USD 226 million by 2026, at a CAGR of 6.7%

ReportLinker
·5 min read
ReportLinker
ReportLinker

during the forecast period. The growth of this market is primarily driven by factors such as the rising adoption of third-party quality controls, increasing number of accredited clinical laboratories, the rising demand for external quality assessment support, increasing government funding to support genomics projects, increasing demand for personalized medicines and declining costs of sequencing procedures and increasing prevalence of infectious diseases, cancer & genetic diseases.

New York, Feb. 21, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Reportlinker.com announces the release of the report "Molecular Quality Controls Market by Product, Application, Analyte Type, End User – Global Forecast to 2026" - https://www.reportlinker.com/p05741674/?utm_source=GNW


Independent Controls held the largest share during the forecast period.
Based on product, the molecular quality control market is segmented into Independent Controls and Instrument Specific Controls.The Independent control segment accounted for the largest share of the molecular quality control market in 2020.

The increasing number of accredited laboratories and mandates for the use of quality controls from regulatory bodies to ensure the accuracy of diagnostic test results are driving the growth of the molecular quality control products market.

The single analyte control segment held the largest share of the molecular controls market in 2020.
Based on analyte type, the molecular quality control products market is segmented into Single-analyte type and multi-analyte type. Single-analyte controls are highly preferred by laboratories; this segment accounted for the largest share of the molecular quality control products market in 2020.

The infectious diseases diagnostic segment held the largest share of the molecular controls market in 2020.
Based on application, the molecular quality controls market is segmented into infectious disease diagnostics, oncology testing, genetic testing, and other applications.The infectious disease diagnostics segment accounted for the largest share of the molecular quality controls market in 2020.

The large share of this segment is attributed to the development of advanced assays for infectious diseases, a significant increase in the prevalence of infectious diseases, and the rising awareness about the effective use of molecular diagnostic technologies to control the occurrence and spread of infectious diseases.

Diagnostic Laboratories is the largest end user segment in the molecular quality control market in 2020
The key end users of molecular quality controls studied in this report include diagnostic laboratories, hospitals, IVD Manufacturers and CROs Academic & Research Institutes, and other end users. The Diagnostic Laboratories segment accounted for the largest share of the molecular quality control market in 2020, increasing number of accredited diagnostic laboratories to provide growth opportunities in the coming years

Asia Pacific projected to grow at the highest CAGR during the forecast period.
The Asia Pacific is projected to record the highest growth rate in the molecular quality controls market during the forecast period. The presence of emerging economies such as China and India and the significant demand for high-quality and accurate diagnostic tests from the large patient population in this region are the major factors supporting the growth of the Asia Pacific molecular quality controls market.

In-depth interviews were conducted with Chief Executive Officers (CEOs), marketing directors, other innovation and technology directors, and executives from various key organizations operating in the molecular quality controls market.
•?By Company Type: Tier 1: 40%, Tier 2: 30%, and Tier 3: 30%
•?By Designation: C-level Executives: 27%, Directors: 18%, and Others: 55%
•?By Region: North America: 30%, Europe: 35%, APAC: 15%, Latin America: 10% and Middle East & Africa: 5%

The prominent players in the molecular quality controls market are F. Hoffmann-La Roche Ltd. (Switzerland), Bio-Rad Laboratories, Inc. (US), Thermo Fisher Scientific, Inc. (US), Randox Laboratories Ltd. (UK), LGC Limited (UK), Abbott Laboratories (US), Fortress Diagnostics (UK), SERO AS (Norway), Anchor Molecular (US), Ortho-Clinical Diagnostics, Inc. (US), Quidel Corporation (US), Sun Diagnostics, LLC (US), Seegene Inc. (South Korea), ZeptoMetrix, LLC (US), Qnostics (UK), Bio-Techne Corporation (US), Microbiologics, Inc. (US), Microbix Biosystems Inc. (Canada), SpeeDx Pty. Ltd. (Australia), Maine Molecular Quality Controls, Inc. (US), and Grifols, S.A. (Spain).

Research Coverage:
This report describes and studies the global Molecular quality control market-based product, application, analyte type, end user, and regional level.It provides detailed information regarding the major factors influencing the growth of this market.

The report includes an in-depth competitive analysis and the product matrix of the prominent players in this market, along with their company profiles, product portfolios, recent developments, and MNM overview.

Key Benefits of Buying the Report:
The report will help market leaders/new entrants in this market and provide information regarding the closest approximations of the revenue numbers for the overall molecular quality controls market and its subsegments.This report will help stakeholders to understand the competitive landscape, to gain more insights to better position their businesses, and to plan suitable go-to-market strategies.

The report will also help the stakeholders to understand the pulse of the market and provide information on key market drivers, restraints, opportunities, and challenges.

This report provides insights on:
• Market Penetration: Comprehensive information on the product portfolios of the top players in the molecular quality control market. The report analyzes this market by product, analyte type, application, end user, and region
• Market Development: Comprehensive information on the lucrative emerging markets, by products, analyte type, application, end user, and region
• Market Diversification: Exhaustive information about the product portfolios, growing geographies, recent developments, and investments in the molecular quality control market
• Competitive Assessment: In-depth assessment of market shares, growth strategies, product offerings, and capabilities of the leading players in the molecular quality control market
Read the full report: https://www.reportlinker.com/p05741674/?utm_source=GNW

About Reportlinker
ReportLinker is an award-winning market research solution. Reportlinker finds and organizes the latest industry data so you get all the market research you need - instantly, in one place.

__________________________

CONTACT: Clare: clare@reportlinker.com US: (339)-368-6001 Intl: +1 339-368-6001


Recommended Stories

  • Is the Stock Market Open Today? Here Are the Hours for Presidents Day 2022.

    Presidents Day 2022 is here. Some exchanges are closed over the long weekend. Here are the hours for the stock market today.

  • What a Russian invasion of Ukraine would mean for the stock market, oil and other assets

    Fears of a Russian invasion of Ukraine are keeping investors on edge. President Joe Biden on Friday said he believed Russian leader Vladimir Putin had made up his mind to invade in coming days but that until he does there was still scope for diplomacy. Russian Foreign Minister Sergei Lavrov and U.S. Secretary of State Antony Blinken are set to meet in the week ahead if an invasion doesn’t occur beforehand.

  • Dow Jones Futures Rise As Biden-Putin Summit News Eases Ukraine Invasion Fears

    Futures turned higher as a tentative Biden-Putin summit eased fears of a Ukraine invasion. Apple leads 5 stocks that don't suck.

  • Stocks Turn Lower on Doubts for U.S.-Russia Summit: Markets Wrap

    (Bloomberg) -- European stocks turned lower as traders questioned the prospects for a diplomatic meeting between President Joe Biden and his Russian counterpart Vladimir Putin. Most Read from BloombergKremlin Cautious on Prospect of Biden-Putin Summit Amid TensionsPonzi Schemer Bernie Madoff's Sister, Husband Found DeadU.S. Says Biden-Putin Summit Agreed in Principle: Ukraine UpdateEthereum Founder Buterin Says Crypto ‘Welcomes’ Another WinterU.S. Warns That Russia May Target Multiple Cities in

  • Cathie Wood's Ark Continues Its Buying Spree

    Ark purchased 694,584 shares or Roku, worth $78.1 million as of Friday's close; 82,488 shares of Zoom, worth $10.5 million; 40,384 shares of Sea, worth $5.2 million; and 65,057 shares of Roblox worth $3.2 million. Roku is the No. 3 holding in Wood's flagship Ark Innovation ETF , and Zoom is No. 4.

  • 2 “Strong Buy” Stocks That Are Too Cheap to Ignore

    Volatility, and descending trends, that’s the path the markets are taking these days. While the usual headwinds are all in play, the chief worry now is coming from Eastern Europe. Will Russia invade, or won’t it? A shooting conflict, involving a superpower, taking place in one of Europe’s most agriculturally productive and mineral-rich countries, has huge potential for political and economic fallout, enough to keep pundits and market watchers awake at night. But an in-depth analysis of geopoliti

  • Rivian Makes a Bold Move To Solve Its Biggest Problem

    The young manufacturer of electric pickups and SUVs has made an unexpected change after having disappointed the markets.

  • 3 Unstoppable Metaverse Stocks to Buy in 2022

    Regardless of how the metaverse comes about, this trio of stocks should reward investors for years to come.

  • Great Traders Are Born in Bear Markets: Here Are 5 Keys to Follow

    There is an old market saying that everyone is a genius in a bull market. When the market is in a strong uptrend, then throwing money at random stocks can be a very effective strategy. It doesn't take much skill or wisdom when everything is running higher.

  • European stock markets rise as Biden and Putin agree to Ukraine summit

    European stocks opened in the green as investors keep their focus on the intensifying situation in Ukraine.

  • Why stocks are plummeting this earnings season

    Nightmare earnings reactions have been a theme this quarter, as investors seize on concerns over slowing growth prospects for companies over a wide range of industries.

  • Is Alphabet (GOOG) a Great Long-Term Investment?

    Polen Capital, an investment management firm, published its “Polen Focus Growth” fourth quarter 2021 investor letter – a copy of which can be downloaded here. During the fourth quarter of 2021, the Polen Focus Growth Composite Portfolio (the “Portfolio”) returned 5.24% and 5.07% gross and net of fees, respectively. The Russell 1000 Growth Index (the […]

  • FTSE 100 Live: Oil and gold ease on mooted US-Russia summit, Clipper Logistics and John Menzies takeover talk

    Traders have welcomed the prospect of a US-Russia summit as tensions on the Ukraine border continue to dominate market sentiment. Oil and gold prices eased overnight after presidents Biden and Putin agreed to the potential meeting, which has raised hopes for a diplomatic solution to the crisis. At the start of another busy week for corporate results, two potential mid-cap takeovers are taking shape.

  • Is it Time to Dispose Your Paypal (PYPL) Shares?

    Polen Capital, an investment management firm, published its “Polen Focus Growth” fourth quarter 2021 investor letter – a copy of which can be downloaded here. During the fourth quarter of 2021, the Polen Focus Growth Composite Portfolio (the “Portfolio”) returned 5.24% and 5.07% gross and net of fees, respectively. The Russell 1000 Growth Index (the […]

  • Is the stock market open for Presidents Day? And here are other market holidays in 2022

    U.S. financial markets will be closed Monday for Presidents Day. Here are other days the stock market will be closed in 2022

  • China’s Latest Default Warning Takes Shock Factor to Extreme

    (Bloomberg) -- Only seven weeks ago, Zhenro Properties Group Ltd. looked like a rare beacon of strength in a Chinese real estate industry reeling from an unprecedented stretch of defaults.Most Read from BloombergKremlin Cautious on Prospect of Biden-Putin Summit Amid TensionsPonzi Schemer Bernie Madoff's Sister, Husband Found DeadU.S. Says Biden-Putin Summit Agreed in Principle: Ukraine UpdateEthereum Founder Buterin Says Crypto ‘Welcomes’ Another WinterU.S. Warns That Russia May Target Multiple

  • Housing prices and interest rates ‘aren’t going back down,’ expert says

    Mortgage rates surged to the highest level in two years, leaving homebuyers on high alert as further increases loom.

  • Bearish Bets: 2 Nasdaq Stocks You Should Consider Shorting This Week

    Using technical analysis of the charts of those stocks, and, when appropriate, recent actions and grades from TheStreet's Quant Ratings, we zero in on five names. While we will not be weighing in with fundamental analysis, we hope this piece will give investors interested in stocks on the way down a good starting point to do further homework on the names. Heska Corp. recently was downgraded to Sell with a D+ rating by TheStreet's Quant Ratings.

  • People with COVID in England will no longer need to self-isolate

    People with COVID-19 won't be legally required to self-isolate in England starting in the coming week, the U.K. government has announced, as part of a plan for “living with COVID” that is also likely to see testing for the coronavirus scaled back.

  • Credit Suisse data leak exposes dubious clients' accounts holding $100bn

    A vast leak that reveals details of the hidden wealth of more than 30,000 clients has rocked Credit Suisse in the latest scandal to engulf the Swiss bank.