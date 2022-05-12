U.S. markets closed

  • S&P 500

    3,930.08
    -5.10 (-0.13%)
     

  • Dow 30

    31,730.30
    -103.81 (-0.33%)
     

  • Nasdaq

    11,370.96
    +6.73 (+0.06%)
     

  • Russell 2000

    1,739.38
    +21.24 (+1.24%)
     

  • Crude Oil

    106.71
    +1.00 (+0.95%)
     

  • Gold

    1,821.70
    -32.00 (-1.73%)
     

  • Silver

    20.67
    -0.90 (-4.17%)
     

  • EUR/USD

    1.0385
    -0.0133 (-1.27%)
     

  • 10-Yr Bond

    2.8170
    -0.1040 (-3.56%)
     

  • GBP/USD

    1.2198
    -0.0052 (-0.42%)
     

  • USD/JPY

    128.3620
    -1.5860 (-1.22%)
     

  • BTC-USD

    28,588.92
    +57.19 (+0.20%)
     

  • CMC Crypto 200

    640.58
    +10.48 (+1.66%)
     

  • FTSE 100

    7,233.34
    -114.32 (-1.56%)
     

  • Nikkei 225

    25,748.72
    -464.92 (-1.77%)
     

Molecular Templates, Inc. Reports First Quarter 2022 Financial Results

  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
Molecular Templates, Inc.
·9 min read
In this article:
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • MTEM
Molecular Templates, Inc.
Molecular Templates, Inc.

AUSTIN, Texas, May 12, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Molecular Templates, Inc. (Nasdaq: MTEM, “Molecular Templates,” or “MTEM”), a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company focused on the discovery and development of proprietary targeted biologic therapeutics, engineered toxin bodies (ETBs), today reported financial results for the first quarter of 2022.

“We continue to make meaningful progress in advancing our pipeline of ETBs,” said Eric Poma, Ph.D., Chief Executive and Chief Scientific Officer of Molecular Templates. “We recently commenced dosing in Cohort 3 of our Phase 1 study of MT-6402 in PD-L1+ patients. We intend to report additional data from this study in the second half of the year. Dose finding in the MT-5111 and MT-0169 programs is ongoing with clinical data expected this year. We look forward to continued momentum across our pipeline in 2022, including filing an IND for MT-8421, our ETB targeting CTLA-4, and advancing our earlier stage pipeline of ETBs targeting TIGIT, TROP-2, and BCMA.”

Company Highlights and Upcoming Milestones

Corporate

  • MTEM expects to provide periodic updates on MT-6402, MT-5111, and MT-0169 throughout 2022.

  • MTEM hosted a webinar on MT-6402 (PD-L1 ETB with Antigen Seeding Technology) with David Spigel, M.D. of the Sarah Cannon Research Institute on April 13. A replay of the event (including slides) can be accessed here.

  • Abstracts on MT-6402 and MT-5111 (HER2 ETB) have been accepted for presentation at the 2022 American Society of Clinical Oncology (ASCO) annual meeting, to take place June 3-7, 2022, in Chicago, IL.

  • Gabriela Gruia, M.D. appointed to Board of Directors.

  • Megan Filoon promoted to General Counsel.

Immuno-oncology ETBs:

MT-6402 (PD-L1 ETB with Antigen Seeding Technology)

  • Patient enrollment continues in the Phase 1 study of MT-6402 which began in July 2021. MT-6402 is a 3rd generation ETB designed to induce potent anti-tumor effects via PD-L1 targeting through multiple mechanisms that may overcome the limitations of approved checkpoint inhibitors.

  • The Phase 1 study is a multi-center, open-label, dose escalation and dose expansion trial in the United States. Patients with confirmed PD-L1 expressing tumors or confirmed PD-L1 expression in the tumor microenvironment (TME) are eligible for enrollment.

  • As of March 2022, twelve patients with relapsed/refractory tumors that express PD-L1 have been treated to date across two dose cohorts: 16 mcg/kg (n=6) and 24 mcg/kg (n=6). Dosing continues with three patients currently enrolled in the 32 mcg/kg cohort (cohort 3).

  • One patient in cohort 1 (16 mcg/kg) with non-small cell lung cancer (NSCLC) that had progressed after prior checkpoint therapy (PD-1 and CTLA-4) had evaluable-only multiple sites of bone disease that appeared to have resolved on bone scan with only one remaining site which showed decreased uptake. This patient remained on MT-6402 up to cycle 8 when increased uptake was noted on bone scan and treatment was discontinued.

  • The 16 mcg/kg cohort was completed with no dose-limiting toxicities (DLTs) observed. One DLT was observed in a single patient in cohort 2 (24 mcg/kg). The patient experienced dermatitis that resolved rapidly with systemic steroids. The patient was rechallenged without incident at 24 mcg/kg. No other DLTs have been reported.

  • Following determination of the maximum tolerated dose (MTD), MTEM plans expansion cohorts to evaluate MT-6402 as a monotherapy in tumor-specific and PD-L1 positive basket tumor cohorts.

  • MTEM continues to observe pharmacodynamic (PD) effects including monocyte depletion and T cell activation in the 24 mcg/kg cohort. The extent and timing of these PD effects appear dose-related with patients in the 24 mcg/kg generally showing a more rapid and profound PD effect, including monocyte depletion and T cell activation, potentially in a dose-dependent manner.

  • These PD effects associated with immune activation were seen across the majority of patients irrespective of HLA type or level of tumor PD-L1 staining. The patient that demonstrated tumor regression was one of two patients treated with high tumor PD-L1 expression and may represent engagement of direct tumor cell-kill and antigen seeding.

MT-8421 (CTLA-4 ETB)

  • Preclinical data from MTEM’s CTLA-4 program were featured in a poster at the AACR annual meeting held April 8-13, 2022. In a transgenic mouse model expressing human CTLA-4 and bearing syngeneic subcutaneous tumors, MT-8421 treatment depleted immune suppressive regulatory T cells (Tregs) in the TME.

  • MT-8421 was well tolerated in a non-human primate toxicology study and achieved serum levels well-above projected IC50 concentrations for Tregs in the TME.

  • IND filing for MT-8421 is expected in 2H22, with clinical studies expected to commence in 2023.

  • MT-6402 and MT-8421 represent MTEM’s unique approach to immuno-oncology based on dismantling the TME through direct cell-kill of tumor and immune cells and not just the blocking of ligand-ligand interactions seen with current antibody therapeutics.

Research

  • MTEM continues to expand its unique approach to immuno-oncology targets with lead optimization on a TIGIT-targeting ETB on-going and additional exploration around new immuno-oncology targets.

Targeted Solid Tumor ETBs:

MT-5111 (HER2 ETB)

  • The Phase 1 study of MT-5111 in HER2-positive cancers is ongoing with multiple sites open for enrollment.

  • The HER2-positive breast cancer expansion cohort initiated in November 2021 at a dose of 10 mcg/kg.

  • As of January 2022, 30 patients had been treated with MT-5111 across eight dose escalation cohorts ranging from 0.5 mcg/kg to 13 mcg/kg without any DLTs. Enrollment in the 17 mcg/kg cohort has been initiated.

  • Dose escalation will continue to determine the MTD, while the breast cancer expansion cohort collects efficacy and safety data.

  • No signs of capillary leak syndrome (CLS) or significant cardiotoxicity have been observed to date with MT-5111.

Research

  • Lead optimization on a 3rd generation ETB targeting TROP-2 continues.

Hematologic Malignancy Targeted ETBs:

MT-0169 (CD38 ETB)

  • The revised protocol for the ongoing Phase 1 study in patients with relapsed/refractory multiple myeloma or non-Hodgkin’s lymphoma is now open. The revised protocol will explore a lower dose of MT-0169 to reduce the risk of adverse events observed at the initial dose and to enable patients to continue MT-0169 therapy for a longer duration that may drive tumor benefit. Importantly, the robust and rapid NK cell depletion that was observed at the starting dose is expected to be observed at lower doses.

  • MTEM is opening new sites for the Phase 1 study and anticipates enrollment beginning in the second quarter of 2022.

Research

  • Lead optimization on BCMA, SLAMF-7, and CD45 continues.

Financial Results

The net loss attributable to common shareholders for the first quarter of 2022 was $21.6 million, or $0.38 per basic and diluted share. This compares with a net loss attributable to common shareholders of $26.8 million, or $0.51 per basic and diluted share, for the same period in 2021.

Revenues for the first quarter of 2022 were $8.5 million, compared to $3.2 million for the same period in 2021. Revenues for the first quarter of 2022 were comprised of revenues from collaborative research and development agreements with Takeda and Bristol Myers Squibb.

Total research and development expenses for the first quarter of 2022 were $21.5 million, compared with $21.4 million for the same period in 2021. Total general and administrative expenses for the first quarter of 2022 were $7.6 million, compared with $8.2 million for the same period in 2021.

As of March 31, 2022, MTEM’s cash and investments totaled $124.5 million. MTEM’s current cash and investments are expected to fund operations to the end of 2023.

For more details on MTEM’s financial results for the first quarter 2022, refer to Form 10Q filed with the SEC.

About Molecular Templates

Molecular Templates is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company focused on the discovery and development of targeted biologic therapeutics. Our proprietary drug platform technology, known as engineered toxin bodies, or ETBs, leverages the resident biology of a genetically engineered form of Shiga-like Toxin A subunit to create novel therapies with potent and differentiated mechanisms of action for cancer and other serious diseases.

Forward-Looking Statements

This press release contains forward-looking statements for purposes of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995 (the “Act”). Molecular Templates disclaims any intent or obligation to update these forward-looking statements, and claims the protection of the Act’s Safe Harbor for forward-looking statements. All statements, other than statements of historical facts, included in this press release regarding strategy, future operations, future financial position, future revenue, projected expenses, prospects, plans and objectives of management are forward-looking statements. In addition, when or if used in this press release, the words “may,” “could,” “should,” “anticipate,” “believe,” “estimate,” “expect,” “intend,” “plan,” “predict” and similar expressions and their variants, as they relate to Molecular Templates may identify forward-looking statements. Examples of such statements include, but are not limited to, statements regarding the safety or potential efficacy of Molecular Templates’ drug or biologic candidates, including the anticipated benefits of Molecular Templates’ next-generation ETBs; statements relating to the development of MT-6402, MT-5111, MT-0169, and MT-8421 and next-generation ETBs; the expected timing for submitting various IND applications and conducting studies, opening sites and generating data; the expected participation and presentation at upcoming conferences; the expected timing for providing updates on MT-6402, MT-5111, MT-0169, and MT-8421, including any pre-clinical data as well as Molecular Templates’ earlier stage pipeline of ETBs; Molecular Templates’ future cash needs and the length of time for which Molecular Templates’ cash resources are expected to be sufficient; the anticipated effects of the COVID-19 pandemic on Molecular Templates’ ongoing clinical studies, manufacturing and preclinical development; and Molecular Templates’ belief that its proprietary biologic drug platform technology, or ETBs, provides for a differentiated mechanism of action that may address some of the limitations associated with currently available cancer therapeutics.

Forward-looking statements are not guarantees of future performance and involve risks and uncertainties. Actual events or results may differ materially from those discussed in the forward-looking statements as a result of various factors including, but not limited to, the uncertainties inherent in the preclinical and clinical development process; whether Molecular Templates’ cash resources will be sufficient to fund its continuing operations for the periods and/or trials anticipated; Molecular Templates’ ability to timely enroll patients in its clinical trials; the ability of Molecular Templates’ to protect its intellectual property rights; risks from global pandemics including COVID-19; and legislative, regulatory, political and economic developments, as well as those risks identified under the heading “Risk Factors” in Molecular Templates’ filings with the SEC. There can be no assurance that any of Molecular Templates’ drug or biologic candidates will be successfully developed, manufactured or commercialized, that final results of clinical trials will be supportive of regulatory approvals required to market products, or that any of the forward-looking information provided herein will be proven accurate. Any forward-looking statements contained in this press release speak only as of the date hereof, and Molecular Templates specifically disclaims any obligation to update any forward-looking statement, whether because of new information, future events or otherwise.

Contacts:
Sean McLennan
Interim Chief Financial Officer
sean.mclennan@mtem.com
512-334-6664

Joyce Allaire
LifeSci Advisors, LLC
jallaire@lifesciadvisors.com


Molecular Templates, Inc.
CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF OPERATIONS
(in thousands, except share and per share data)
(unaudited)

Three Months Ended
March 31,

2022

2021

Research and development revenue, related party

$

$

237

Research and development revenue, other

8,486

2,983

Total revenue

8,486

3,220

Operating expenses:

Research and development

21,497

21,368

General and administrative

7,620

8,181

Total operating expenses

29,117

29,549

Loss from operations

20,631

26,329

Interest and other income, net

70

52

Interest and other expense, net

(1,050

)

(501

)

Net loss

21,611

26,778

Net loss attributable to common shareholders

$

21,611

$

26,778

Net loss per share attributable to common shareholders:

Basic and diluted

$

0.38

$

0.51

Weighted average number of shares used in net loss per share
calculations:

Basic and diluted

56,305,049

52,564,628

Molecular Templates, Inc.
CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED BALANCE SHEETS
(in thousands, except share and per share data)

March 31,
2022(unaudited)

December 31,
2021

ASSETS

Current assets:

Cash and cash equivalents

$

19,572

$

24,983

Marketable securities, current

104,947

118,061

Prepaid expenses

2,615

3,917

Other current assets

5,251

1,254

Total current assets

132,385

148,215

Marketable securities, non-current

8,986

Operating lease right-of-use assets

8,206

8,608

Property and equipment, net

18,634

19,309

Other assets

3,940

7,244

Total assets

$

163,165

$

192,362

LIABILITIES AND STOCKHOLDERS’ EQUITY

Current liabilities:

Accounts payable

$

$

1,612

Accrued liabilities

7,905

9,515

Deferred revenue, current

34,586

32,937

Other current liabilities

2,533

2,606

Total current liabilities

45,024

46,670

Deferred revenue, long-term

24,252

33,350

Long-term debt, net of current portion

35,737

35,491

Operating lease liabilities

9,009

9,564

Other liabilities

1,661

1,625

Total liabilities

115,683

126,700

Commitments and contingencies (Note 10)

Stockholders’ equity

Preferred stock, $0.001 par value:

Authorized: 2,000,000 shares at March 31, 2022 and
December 31, 2021; issued and outstanding: 250 shares at
March 31, 2022 and December 31, 2021

Common stock, $0.001 par value:

Authorized: 150,000,000 shares at March 31, 2022 and
December 31, 2021; issued and outstanding: 56,305,049 shares at
March 31, 2022 and 56,305,049 shares at December 31, 2021

56

56

Additional paid-in capital

421,386

417,704

Accumulated other comprehensive loss

(299

)

(48

)

Accumulated deficit

(373,661

)

(352,050

)

Total stockholders’ equity

47,482

65,662

Total liabilities and stockholders’ equity

$

163,165

$

192,362



Recommended Stories

  • Jim Cramer Says It’s Time to Buy the Dip in Profitable Tech Stocks; Here Are 2 Names Analysts Like

    Markets have well and truly changed direction from last year’s bullish trends. The downward shift has brought us a major selloff, and declines of 27% and more in the tech-heavy NASDAQ index. For investors, it’s a situation that requires a close watch on the markets, and clear eye for the opportunities that will pop out as conditions change. It’s also a situation in which investors can use expert advice. Jim Cramer, the well-known host of CNBC’s ‘Mad Money’ program, tells investors that when the

  • Affirm stock climbs higher after third-quarter revenue beat

    Yahoo Finance Live's Emily McCormick checks out Affirm's Q3 earnings report.

  • Why Lordstown Motors Stock Jumped 58% Today

    Lordstown Motors (NASDAQ: RIDE) stock is absolutely crushing the markets today. Lordstown Motors, which is on the verge of bankruptcy, was just thrown a lifeline, and the market now can't seem to keep its hands off the penny stock. Just earlier this week, Lordstown Motors shares crashed after the company warned it may not be able to close its deal with Taiwanese electronics-giant Hon Hai Precision (OTC: HNHPF), better known as Foxconn.

  • Why Nvidia Stock Is Still Going Down

    Yesterday, shares of semiconductor specialist Nvidia (NASDAQ: NVDA) got hit on a widespread sell-off of cryptocurrency tokens -- and fears the sell-off would impact demand for Nvidia's graphic processing chips. The sell-off isn't quite as bad as yesterday, but it's still apparently bad enough to be costing Nvidia shares a 3.8% loss in 1:25 p.m. ET trading. Stock investors worry that if the losses don't stop soon, it might drive crypto investors away from the market... which will depress demand for cryptocurrencies... which will depress mining of cryptocurrencies... which will in turn, finally depress demand for Nvidia's graphic processing units, which in recent years have been widely repurposed for use in crypto mining.

  • Why Roblox Stock Roared Higher Today

    The past week has not been a fun time to own growth stocks. This is the second straight day of gains for Roblox, a stock that just reported a $100 million sales miss in its fiscal first quarter, and a bigger loss than Wall Street had predicted to boot. In a tic-tac-toe of ratings moves, investment banks Benchmark, Deutsche Bank, and Needham all cut their price targets on the stock this morning, and while Benchmark now sees it as worth less than the $27 and change it currently costs, two others see the potential for big price gains at Roblox.

  • Why Upstart, Affirm, and MoneyLion Are Rising Today

    MoneyLion reported earnings results and Upstart and Affirm appear to be recovering after an intense sell-off this week.

  • Jim Cramer says 'leaving the market is a mistake' ⁠— here's what he's most bullish on right now

    Mr. Mad Money remains optimistic.

  • The S&P 500 is on the brink of a bear market. Here’s the threshold.

    The latest bull market for U.S. stocks was on the brink of expiring Thursday afternoon, with the benchmark S&P 500 holding just shy of the threshold that marks bear territory. The S&P 500 (SPX) was down 73 points, or 1.9%, at 3,860.88 in afternoon trade, after finishing Wednesday around 18% below its record close from early January. A finish below 3,837.25 would mark a 20% fall, according to Dow Jones Market Data, meeting the widely used technical definition of a bear market.

  • Cathie Wood Doubled Her Stakes in These 10 Stocks in 2022

    In this article, we discuss the 10 stocks that Cathie Wood doubled her stakes in 2022. If you want to read about some more stocks that Wood is doubling down on, click Cathie Wood Doubled Her Stakes in These 5 Stocks in 2022. Cathie Wood of ARK Investment Management has seen her growth-heavy portfolio steadily […]

  • Bitcoin Is Finally Breaking. Why That’s Good News for the Stock Market.

    A cryptocurrency crash has already wiped out $600 billion in digital asset market value over the past week. With the declines in crypto outpacing those in stocks, Bitcoin may actually be a bellwether for capitulation among investors—that point when the market can really find a bottom, according to analyst Barry Bannister at Stifel. “We monitor several factors which we believe will mark the capitulatory low for stocks,” Bannister said in a Wednesday note.

  • 10 Value Stocks with High Dividend Yields

    In this article, we discuss 10 value stocks with high dividend yields. If you want to check out more stocks in this list, see 5 Value Stocks with High Dividend Yields. According to Bank of America, high yielding stocks have outperformed so far in 2022. Savita Subramanian, head of U.S. equity and quantitative strategy at […]

  • RECONAFRICA ANNOUNCES AN INDEPENDENT THIRD PARTY OIL AND NATURAL GAS RESOURCE REPORT FOR THE KAVANGO BASIN ONSHORE NAMIBIA AND AN OPERATIONS UPDATE

    Reconnaissance Energy Africa Ltd. (the "Company" or "ReconAfrica") (TSXV: RECO) (OTCQX: RECAF) (Frankfurt: 0XD) announces the filing of the first prospective resource report for certain leads in the Kavango Basin, onshore Namibia, dated April 27, 2022, with an effective date of December 31, 2021 (the "Resource Report"). The full details of the Resource Report can be found on SEDAR or on the Company's website via the following – SEDAR.

  • Meme stocks rallying today: Robinhood, AMC, GameStop

    Yahoo Finance Live’s Brian Cheung breaks down the latest stock moves among meme stocks.

  • Buying the dip or catching a falling knife? Cathie Wood scoops up bombed-out Coinbase shares

    Ever on the hunt for disruptive tech stocks in "deep value territory," the Bitcoin evangelist bought $29 million worth of stock in the leading U.S. crypto exchange.

  • When is it safe to start buying stocks again? We’re not there yet, but these are the six signs to look for

    Big stock market drawdowns like the current one often end with a selling frenzy, called capitulation. “It’s a basket of things, but when they start to pile up, it gives me more confidence,” says Larry McDonald of the Bear Traps Report. While several investor sentiment opinion polls suggest extreme negativity, you don’t see the same signal when you look at what they are actually doing with their money, says Michael Hartnett, Bank of America’s chief of investment strategy.

  • Investors haven’t begun to price in recession: Here’s how far the S&P 500 could fall

    The battered S&P 500 index is not pricing in a recession, according to DataTrek Research. “At 4,000, the recession odds imbedded in S&P are close to zero,” said DataTrek co-founder Nicholas Colas in a note emailed Tuesday. The S&P 500 (SPX) a stock benchmark measuring the performance of large U.S. companies, has dropped more than 16% this year after closing Monday at 3,991.24.

  • Why Apple's Stock Could Bounce Back

    Apple looks undervalued after an unjustified sell-off

  • Is Palantir Technologies Stock a Buy?

    Palantir Technologies' (NYSE: PLTR) stock sank 21% to an all-time low on May 9 after the analytics firm posted its first-quarter earnings report. Revenue rose 31% year over year to $446 million, which exceeded analysts' estimates by $2.

  • Wells Fargo thinks this one asset may be ‘the next big play’ — for nervous investors, it could also serve as a much-needed safe haven

    Bitcoin gets the attention. But this physical asset could boom next.

  • Why Nio Stock Popped Today

    The Chinese electric automaker Nio (NYSE: NIO) was experiencing a share price surge today as investors appear to be processing some positive news from the broader EV industry and a recent announcement by the company that could help ease investor fears about its stock being potentially delisted. First up, some Nio investors may be pushing the company's share price higher following the first-quarter financial results of another electric vehicle maker, Rivian Automotive. EV investors are eager to find any bit of positive news from other companies that could point to strength in the electric vehicle market.