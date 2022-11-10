U.S. markets open in 2 hours 41 minutes

MolecuLight Featured in 10 Presentations and Posters at the AAWC 2022 Annual Conference

·5 min read

Unprecedented Body of New Clinical Evidence using the MolecuLight Wound Imaging Platform
Demonstrates Improved Clinical Decision-Making and Patient Outcomes

TORONTO and SALT LAKE CITY, Utah, Nov. 10, 2022 /PRNewswire/ - MolecuLight Inc., the leader in point-of-care fluorescence imaging for real-time detection of elevated bacterial loads in wounds, announces that its technology will be featured in over 10 clinical presentations and posters at the American Association of Wound Care (AAWC) 2022 Annual Conference, titled Technology in Wound Care. The national conference, hosted from November 10 - 12, 2022 in Salt Lake City, Utah, will focus on the utility of new technologies to improve wound care delivery and clinical outcomes. It will include a combination of nine clinical posters, a clinical talk and a hands-on workshop featuring the MolecuLight devices.

MolecuLight Logo (CNW Group/MolecuLight)
MolecuLight Logo (CNW Group/MolecuLight)

"The technological innovation surge in wound care is transforming how we practice. At the Technology in Wound Care conference, we bring together the most novel and impactful technologies to share evidence and clinician insights into how they improve treatment decisions and patient outcomes", says Alisha Oropallo, MD, FACS, FSVS, FAPWCA, FABWMS, AAWC Conference Co-Chair and Medical Director of the Comprehensive Wound Healing Center and Hyperbarics at Northwell Health, New York. "MolecuLight has extensively validated their point-of-care imaging technology for detection of wound regions harboring clinically concerning bacterial loads and for digital wound measurement. They are a market leader and have set the standard of validation evidence for wound imaging technologies. As such, it is appropriate that MolecuLight is featured in so many clinical presentations, demonstrations, and posters, including over 1,800 new wounds' worth of evidence being shown at this meeting. This innovative technology has become a standard of care in my practice, where it serves as an essential tool to inform and enhance our clinical decision-making."

New evidence from MolecuLight to be presented at AAWC 2022 includes:

  • validation of the role this technology can play in addressing racial inequities in wound infection assessment,

  • real-world findings from providers across the US on the treatment plan changes and outcome improvements that result from the implementation of MolecuLight, and

  • further validation of the device's digital wound area measurement capability, which is now stickerless.

The specific clinical presentation and posters featuring the MolecuLight i:X and DX from AAWC 2022 are as follows:

a)       CLINICAL PRESENTATIONS

  • Advances in Addressing the Wound and Skin Microbiome
    Tomas Serena, MD, FACS, FAAWC
    Friday, Nov 11, 2022, 1:30pm - 2:05pm

b)      CLINICAL POSTERS

  • Fluorescence imaging prompts more thorough debridement of bacteria & biofilm: Real world
    data from 1000 wound assessments across 36 states
    Ashley Jacob*, BSN RN; Laura M. Jones*, PhD; Nathan Krehbiel*, BSN RN; Audrey Moyer-
    Harris*, BSN RN MBA CWS; Alyssa McAtee, PT, DPT; Isabel Baker, BSN RN, WCC, OMS*;
    Monique Y. Rennie*, PhD
    Download poster

  • Point-of-Care Fluorescence Imaging Reveals Extent of Chronic Inhibitory Bacterial Load in
    Diabetic Foot Ulcers
    Tomas E. Serena, MD FACS; David Armstrong, DPM MD PhD, Michael E. Edmonds
    Download poster 

  • Closing the gap on racial disparities in diagnosis of chronic wound infections: the concerning
    trend involving skin pigmentation and a role for fluorescence imaging
    Jonathan Johnson, MD MBA CWSP; Alton Johnson Jr., DPM FACPM DABPM CWSP; Charles
    Andersen, MD FACS; Martha Kelso, RN HBOT;     Alisha Oropallo, MD FACS; Tomas Serena, MD
    FACS
    Download poster

  • Location matters when sampling a wound: The impact of fluorescence imaging
    on microbiological findings     and its role in diagnostic & antibiotic stewardship
    Thomas Serena, MD FACS; Philip Bowler, Monique Y. Rennie, PhD
    Download poster

  • The Role of Fluorescence Bacterial Scanning in the Identification & Treatment of Intertriginous
    Bacteria in Diabetic Feet
    Charles Andersen,     MD FACS; Katherine McLeod, RN; Rowena Steffan, RN
    Download poster

  • Incorporating clues from imaged wound dressing in high bacterial loads & infection treatment
    planning
     Charles Andersen, MD FACS; Katherine McLeod, RN; Rowena Steffan, RN
    Download poster

  • Wound Hygiene Face-off: Scrub vs Soak
     Alisha Oropallo, MD; Amit Rao, MD; Jai Joshi
    Download poster

  • Accuracy and reproducibility of device-based stickerless digital wound measurement software
     Danielle Dunham; Monnie Y. Rennie, PhD; Liis Teene; Rose Raizman
    Download poster

  • Underappreciated bacterial burden in pressure injuries throughout: clinical trial and real-
    world evidence     Charles Andersen, MD FACS; Katherine McLeod, RN; Rowena Steffan, RN; Tomas Serena, MD
    Download poster

In addition to the clinical posters and presentations at AAWC Annual Conference 2022, the MolecuLight i: and DX™ imaging devices will be featured in the Integrating Technology Into Wound Care hands-on workshop on Thursday, November 10, 2022. They will also be available for demonstration in the MolecuLight booth #2 in the 2nd Level Ballroom at the Hilton Salt Lake City Center, Salt Lake City, UT.

The MolecuLight i:X and DX are the only imaging devices for the real-time detection of elevated bacterial burden in wounds that are FDA cleared and CE and Health Canada approved. With clinical evidence including over 60 peer-reviewed publications involving 1,500 patients, they are used by leading wound care facilities globally.

About MolecuLight Inc.

MolecuLight Inc. is a privately-owned medical imaging company that has developed and is commercializing its proprietary fluorescent imaging platform technology in multiple clinical markets. MolecuLight's suite of commercial devices, which include the MolecuLight i: and DX™ fluorescence imaging systems and their accessories, are point-of-care handheld imaging devices for the real-time detection and localization of bacterial load in wounds and digital wound measurement. MolecuLight procedures performed in the United States benefit from an available reimbursement pathway which includes two CPT® codes for physician work to perform "fluorescence imaging for bacterial presence, location, and load" and facility payment for Hospital Outpatient Department (HOPD) and Ambulatory Surgical Center (ASC) settings through an Ambulatory Payment Classification (APC) assignment. The company is also commercializing its unique fluorescence imaging platform technology for other global markets with relevant unmet needs in food safety, consumer cosmetics and other key industrial markets.

www.moleculight.com

Cision
Cision

View original content to download multimedia:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/moleculight-featured-in-10-presentations-and-posters-at-the-aawc-2022-annual-conference-301673914.html

SOURCE MolecuLight

