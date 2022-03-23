U.S. markets open in 59 minutes

Moleculin to Participate in the 2022 Virtual Growth Conference Presented by Maxim Group LLC and Hosted by M-Vest

·2 min read
  MBRX

HOUSTON, March 23, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Moleculin Biotech, Inc., (Nasdaq: MBRX) ("Moleculin" or the "Company"), a clinical stage pharmaceutical company with a broad portfolio of drug candidates targeting highly resistant tumors and viruses, today announced that Walter Klemp, Chairman and CEO of Moleculin Biotech, will participate at the 2022 Virtual Growth Conference presented by Maxim Group LLC and hosted by M-Vest, taking place March 28-30, 2022.

Moleculin Biotech, Inc. is a clinical stage pharmaceutical company focused on the development of a broad portfolio of oncology drug candidates for the treatment of highly resistant tumors. (PRNewsfoto/Moleculin Biotech, Inc.)
Moleculin Biotech, Inc. is a clinical stage pharmaceutical company focused on the development of a broad portfolio of oncology drug candidates for the treatment of highly resistant tumors. (PRNewsfoto/Moleculin Biotech, Inc.)

As part of the conference, a video webcast of the Company's presentation will be available for viewing on-demand for those who are registered to attend.

During this virtual conference, investors will hear from executives from a wide range of sectors including Biotech, Clean Energy, Electric Vehicles, Financial Services, Fintech & REITS, Gaming & Entertainment, Healthcare, Healthcare IT, Infrastructure, Shipping and Technology/ Media/Telecom. The conference will feature company presentations, fireside chats, roundtable discussions, and live Q&A with CEOs moderated by Maxim Research Analysts.

This conference will be live on M-Vest. To attend, just sign up to become an M-Vest member.

Click Here to Reserve Your Seat

About Moleculin Biotech, Inc.

Moleculin Biotech, Inc. is a clinical stage pharmaceutical company focused on the development of a broad portfolio of drug candidates for the treatment of highly resistant tumors and viruses. The Company's lead program, Annamycin is a next-generation anthracycline designed to avoid multidrug resistance mechanisms with little to no cardiotoxicity. Annamycin is currently in development for the treatment of relapsed or refractory acute myeloid leukemia (AML) and soft tissue sarcoma (STS) lung metastases.

Additionally, the Company is developing WP1066, an Immune/Transcription Modulator capable of inhibiting p-STAT3 and other oncogenic transcription factors while also stimulating a natural immune response, targeting brain tumors, pancreatic and other cancers, and WP1220, an analog to WP1066, for the topical treatment of cutaneous T-cell lymphoma. Moleculin is also engaged in the development of a portfolio of antimetabolites, including WP1122 for the potential treatment of COVID-19 and other viruses, as well as cancer indications including brain tumors, pancreatic and other cancers.

For more information about the Company, please visit www.moleculin.com and connect on Twitter, LinkedIn and Facebook.

Investor Contact:
JTC Team, LLC
Jenene Thomas
(833) 475-8247
MBRX@jtcir.com

Cision
Cision

View original content to download multimedia:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/moleculin-to-participate-in-the-2022-virtual-growth-conference-presented-by-maxim-group-llc-and-hosted-by-m-vest-301508830.html

SOURCE Moleculin Biotech, Inc.

