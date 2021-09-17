U.S. markets open in 53 minutes

  • S&P Futures

    4,472.00
    -2.25 (-0.05%)
     

  • Dow Futures

    34,735.00
    -14.00 (-0.04%)
     

  • Nasdaq Futures

    15,519.50
    +1.75 (+0.01%)
     

  • Russell 2000 Futures

    2,226.50
    -1.40 (-0.06%)
     

  • Crude Oil

    72.13
    -0.48 (-0.66%)
     

  • Gold

    1,763.60
    +6.90 (+0.39%)
     

  • Silver

    22.95
    +0.16 (+0.68%)
     

  • EUR/USD

    1.1783
    +0.0011 (+0.09%)
     

  • 10-Yr Bond

    1.3380
    +0.0070 (+0.53%)
     

  • Vix

    18.84
    +0.66 (+3.63%)
     

  • GBP/USD

    1.3804
    +0.0007 (+0.05%)
     

  • USD/JPY

    109.9870
    +0.2690 (+0.25%)
     

  • BTC-USD

    47,458.38
    -583.02 (-1.21%)
     

  • CMC Crypto 200

    1,204.36
    -28.93 (-2.35%)
     

  • FTSE 100

    7,040.69
    +13.21 (+0.19%)
     

  • Nikkei 225

    30,500.05
    +176.71 (+0.58%)
     

Moleculin to Present at the Oppenheimer Fall Healthcare Life Sciences and MedTech Summit

  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
·2 min read
In this article:
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.

- Live webcast presentation on Monday, September 20th at 4:35 PM ET

HOUSTON, Sept. 17, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Moleculin Biotech, Inc., (Nasdaq: MBRX) (Moleculin or the Company), a clinical stage pharmaceutical company with a broad portfolio of drug candidates targeting highly resistant tumors and viruses, today announced that Walter Klemp, President and Chief Executive Officer of Moleculin, will present at the virtual Oppenheimer Fall Healthcare Life Sciences and MedTech Summit on September 20, 2021 at 4:35 PM ET.

Moleculin Biotech, Inc. is a clinical stage pharmaceutical company focused on the development of a broad portfolio of oncology drug candidates for the treatment of highly resistant tumors. (PRNewsfoto/Moleculin Biotech, Inc.)
Moleculin Biotech, Inc. is a clinical stage pharmaceutical company focused on the development of a broad portfolio of oncology drug candidates for the treatment of highly resistant tumors. (PRNewsfoto/Moleculin Biotech, Inc.)

In addition to the presentation, management will be available to participate in virtual one-on-one meetings with qualified members of the investor community who are registered to attend the conference.

The live webcast of the presentation will be accessible on the the Events page in the Investors section of the Company's website (www.moleculin.com). The webcast replay will be archived for 90 days following the event.

About Moleculin Biotech, Inc.

Moleculin Biotech, Inc. is a clinical stage pharmaceutical company focused on the development of a broad portfolio of drug candidates for the treatment of highly resistant tumors and viruses. The Company's lead program, Annamycin is a next-generation anthracycline designed to be noncardiotoxic and to avoid multidrug resistance mechanisms. In addition, Annamycin has been shown in animal models to reach higher concentration levels than doxorubicin (a leading anthracycline) in certain key organs, such as the lungs, liver and pancreas considered to be difficult-to-reach "sanctuary sites" for tumors. Annamycin is currently in development for the treatment of relapsed or refractory acute myeloid leukemia (AML) and soft tissue sarcoma (STS) lung metastases.

Additionally, the Company is developing WP1066, an Immune/Transcription Modulator capable of inhibiting p-STAT3 and other oncogenic transcription factors while also stimulating a natural immune response, targeting brain tumors, pancreatic and other cancers, and WP1220, an analog to WP1066, for the topical treatment of cutaneous T-cell lymphoma. Moleculin is also engaged in the development of a portfolio of antimetabolites, including WP1122 for the potential treatment of COVID-19 and other viruses, as well as cancer indications including brain tumors, pancreatic and other cancers.

For more information about the Company, please visit www.moleculin.com and connect on Twitter, LinkedIn and Facebook.

Investor Contact:

JTC Team, LLC
Jenene Thomas
(833) 475-8247
MBRX@jtcir.com

Cision
Cision

View original content to download multimedia:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/moleculin-to-present-at-the-oppenheimer-fall-healthcare-life-sciences-and-medtech-summit-301379224.html

SOURCE Moleculin Biotech, Inc.

Recommended Stories

  • Is Carter's (NYSE:CRI) Using Too Much Debt?

    David Iben put it well when he said, 'Volatility is not a risk we care about. What we care about is avoiding the...

  • Square, Inc.'s (NYSE:SQ) ROE is High but it Comes at a Cost

    It is no secret that Square, Inc . ( NYSE: SQ )did very well lately, outperforming its peers and the broad market. While the company remains growing, it is facing challenges from both the current and new competitors. In this article, we will look at the return on equity (ROE) and see where it stands at the current valuation.

  • Is Moderna Winning on Vaccine Efficacy?

    Moderna (NASDAQ: MRNA) and Pfizer (NYSE: PFE) hold the top spots in the coronavirus vaccine market. It reported efficacy of 85% against severe disease in clinical trials. One in particular suggests Moderna may be the best at keeping people out of the hospital.

  • Why MacroGenics Stock Is Tanking Today

    Shares of MacroGenics (NASDAQ: MGNX) were tanking 26.4% lower as of 11:39 a.m. EDT on Thursday. The big decline came after the company announced data from a cohort in a phase 3 study evaluating margetuximab in combination with retifanlimab in treating gastroesophageal adenocarcinoma, cancer of the stomach and esophageal junction with the stomach. MacroGenics also announced preliminary data from a phase 1 clinical study evaluating MGC018 in treating advanced solid tumors.

  • Moderna president: ‘We don't really know' if future COVID-19 shots will be necessary

    Amid the growing controversy over whether the U.S. is in need of boosters or additional doses to protect against COVID-19, Moderna president Stephen Hoge admits much remains unknown.

  • 3 Top Healthcare Stocks You Can Buy for $100 or Less

    For those of you with brokerages that do allow fractional share ownership, the basket of eligible stocks doesn't always contain the ones you're most interested in at the moment. Doximity's (NYSE: DOCS) stock price has soared around 89% since the company made its stock market debut this June, and lately it's been hovering around $100 per share. Doximity is a highly curated social network for licensed medical professionals, and it already claims 80% of U.S. physicians as members.

  • FDA Advisors to Weigh In on Covid Booster Shots Friday. Investors Expect a Yes.

    A Food and Drug Administration expert panel will consider whether to recommend a third dose of the Pfizer-BioNTech vaccine for Americans older than 15.

  • Silverback Therapeutics Presents Initial Safety Data From Solid Tumor Combo Therapy Trial

    Silverback Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ: SBTX) has presented interim data from a Phase 1/1b study of SBT6050 as a monotherapy and in combination with Merck & Co Inc's (NYSE: MRK) Keytruda (pembrolizumab). Data were shared at the 2021 European Society for Medical Oncology Congress (ESMO21). As of August, 40 patients with advanced or metastatic HER2-expressing or amplified solid tumors were enrolled in the trial. The most frequent treatment-related adverse events included injection site reactions, fev

  • Why The Future Is Cloudy For This Aerie Pharmaceuticals Drug As Shares Plummet

    Aerie Pharmaceuticals missed the mark in a dry-eye disease test, leading AERI stock to plummet to a 10-month low Thursday.

  • Why AbCellera Biologics Stock Jumped 7% on Wednesday

    Shares of AbCellera Biologics (NASDAQ: ABCL) closed 7.1% higher today following news of a new partnership with Moderna (NASDAQ: MRNA), one of the first names to develop an effective COVID-19 vaccine. Moderna has been given much of the credit for coming up with its vaccine. AbCellera Biologics was developing other know-how needed to make effective treatments since well before COVID.

  • How long does protection last from two COVID vaccine doses?

    The UK is now one of 10 countries running a booster campaign of third jabs. How long do the first two last?

  • It’s Crunch Time for Booster Shots as FDA Committee Meets

    Members are to vote on whether trial data support approval of a booster dose of the Pfizer vaccine six months after people received their second shot.

  • Why didn’t doctors listen to women about the link between Covid vaccines and periods?

    When my period was late last month, I was cautiously optimistic. After a miscarriage in December, followed swiftly by a bout of Covid-19 for my husband, my periods had remained stubbornly regular, as they almost always are. This time though, day 27 came and went without any blood appearing in my pants. I played the game most women who are trying to get pregnant play: I bargained with myself about when I would take the pregnancy test.

  • Ayala Pharma Unveils New Interim Data From Rare Cancer Trial With AL101

    Ayala Pharmaceuticals Inc (NASDAQ: AYLA) announced new preliminary data from the 6mg cohort of its ongoing Phase 2 ACCURACY trial of AL101 in recurrent/metastatic (R/M) adenoid cystic carcinoma (ACC) harboring Notch-activating mutations. The data was presented at the 2021 ESMO Virtual Congress (ESMO21). Preliminary data showed meaningful clinical activity of AL101 6mg monotherapy with a 70% disease control rate (DCR). Partial responses (PR) were observed in 3 patients, stable disease (SD) was ob

  • These 13 Supplements Have Age-Reversing Effects

    Look good and feel good.

  • Could There Be a Non-Vaccine COVID Cure?

    Photo Illustration by The Daily Beast/GettyThere could be another line of defense against COVID-19 on the medical horizon—one that doesn’t involve taking horse medication or even vaccine boosters.According to Scott Gottlieb, author of Uncontrolled Spread, former FDA commissioner, and a member of Pfizer’s board of directors, there are three promising pills in development to help treat COVID like “Tamiflu for influenza,” he tells Molly Jong-Fast on the latest episode of The New Abnormal. Of course

  • Doctor who called COVID-19 vaccine 'needle rape' is now on Idaho's largest regional health board

    Doctor who called COVID-19 vaccine 'needle rape' is now on Idaho's largest regional health board

  • This COVID Essential Is Disappearing From Shelves, Doctors Warn

    Many people have put their guards back up as the highly transmissible Delta variant has made its way around the U.S., increasing case numbers, hospitalizations, and deaths. Some people have resorted back to wearing masks wherever they go, while others are stocking back up on pandemic necessities. Stores like Costco have already had to reenact temporary purchasing limits as people revert back to hoarding toilet paper and bottled water. And now, another COVID essential is quickly selling out, prom

  • She demanded a hospital treat her husband's covid-19 with ivermectin. A judge said no.

    After her husband was infected with the coronavirus and entered an intensive care unit this month, Angela Underwood pushed the Louisville hospital that was treating him to administer ivermectin, the deworming drug some people have used to treat or prevent covid-19 in recent months. She sued Norton Brownsboro Hospital after it allegedly refused to administer the treatment to Lonnie Underwood, 58, without a court order and supervision by a doctor with the authority to do so.Subscribe to The Post M

  • If You Have This Frozen Food at Home, Throw It Out Now, FDA Says

    When you reach into your freezer to grab food for a quick meal, a few questions likely cross your mind. Perhaps you're wondering how long that food has been in there, maybe you're concerned about its nutritional profile, or you might just want to know how long it's going to take you to prepare. What you probably haven't asked yourself, however, is whether that frozen food is going to cause you serious harm. Unfortunately, one popular food from a major grocery chain is being pulled from shelves o