Molina closes $150 million deal to buy Wisconsin nonprofit that managed long-term care for adults with disabilities and elderly

Molina Healthcare has closed a deal to buy My Choice Wisconsin, one of the nonprofits that operates a state program for adults with disabilities and elderly people who need help getting dressed, bathing and doing other everyday tasks, Molina announced Monday.

The purchase means that Molina, a national health insurance company based in Long Beach, California, will help direct the long-term care of two of every five Wisconsin adults who receive long-term care through state Medicaid programs. Long-term care refers to supports — such as caregivers or adult day care services — that some people with disabilities and frail elderly people need to go about their everyday lives.

Molina will manage the long-term care of more than 15,000 disabled and elderly people enrolled in Family Care, a state Medicaid program that pays for the caregivers and other supports those people need. The Family Care program is designed to help low-income adults with disabilities and the elderly stay out of nursing homes and live in their own homes.

Even before this month's purchase, a Molina-owned company, called The Management Group, already helped coordinate long-term care for an additional 19,000 people enrolled in an alternative program to Family Care, called IRIS — or Include, Respect, I Self-Direct.

Some aging and disability advocates have raised concerns about Molina's growing presence in Wisconsin's long-term care field and about whether the for-profit, national health insurer will provide the same level of supports as My Choice Wisconsin.

"Are they going to continue to uphold the values that Family Care was based on or are they going to be more interested in profit-taking?" said Lynn Breedlove, former executive director of Disability Rights Wisconsin, in an interview with the Milwaukee Journal Sentinel last month.

More: A Wisconsin program allows the disabled and elderly to live in their own homes. Here's why advocates worry that is in jeopardy

Story continues

The deal has been in the works at least since July of last year.

At the time, a Molina press release heralded the purchase as a good fit for the publicly traded health insurance company that would immediately raise shareholder earnings and would bring more scale to Molina's growing long-term care business.

"The addition of My Choice Wisconsin to Molina’s expanding footprint is not only complementary to our existing Medicaid business in Wisconsin, but also representative of our strategic growth initiatives,” Molina Healthcare President and CEO Joe Zubretsky said in last year's press release. The purchase "demonstrates our continuing success acquiring value enhancing revenue streams at attractive valuations.”

In recent years, My Choice Wisconsin has been very profitable. The nonprofit, managed care organization reported net income of $38.1 million in 2022, down from $41.1 million in 2021, according to its latest audited financial statement.

In last year's press release, Molina disclosed that the purchase price for My Choice Wisconsin was about $150 million.

My Choice Wisconsin reported net assets of $224.1 million at the end of 2022, according to its latest audited financial statement. Most of its assets were in cash and investments.

My Choice Wisconsin CEO Maria Ledger did not immediately respond to a request for information. My Choice Wisconsin has not disclosed what it plans to do with proceeds from the transaction with Molina.

The deal had to go through regulatory review before it was finalized. The Wisconsin Department of Health Services reviewed the deal to ensure that Molina could follow through on its obligations under the contract with the state and program requirements. The Wisconsin Office of the Commissioner of Insurance reviewed the deal for financial stability. Federal regulators also reviewed the deal for antitrust considerations, state officials have said.

The purchase was finalized three months after another, similar one, in which national health insurance company Humana bought the Wisconsin-based nonprofit Inclusa, one of My Choice Wisconsin's competitors.

The two deals represent a shift in the state's Family Care program, which previously was operated entirely by nonprofit organizations based in Wisconsin, each with a long history of working with some of Wisconsin's most vulnerable residents. Together, Humana and Molina will now manage the long-term care of three of every five people in the Family Care program. Two remaining nonprofits will manage the long-term care of the rest.

The people in Family Care are among the most vulnerable in the state. They include those born with severe physical or cognitive disabilities, those paralyzed by spinal injuries or strokes, or elderly people who need help getting dressed, bathing and doing other tasks.

My Choice Wisconsin had a long history of operating the Family Care program in the state. The nonprofit organization was created from a merger between My Choice Family Care and Care Wisconsin First, both of which operated the Family Care program, at the end of 2019. My Choice Family Care was previously a department within Milwaukee County that operated the Family Care program for the county since the program's inception at the turn of the century, and later for several surrounding counties. It became a nonprofit organization in 2016 after county officials decided to transfer operation of the Family Care program to an independent nonprofit..

My Choice Wisconsin also had a health insurance subsidiary that managed the medical care of people covered by BadgerCare Plus and other Medicaid programs.

In all, My Choice Wisconsin served more than 44,000 people as of June, most of whom were enrolled in BadgerCare Plus or in Family Care, according to Monday's press release and to nonprofit tax filings.

This article originally appeared on Milwaukee Journal Sentinel: Molina closes deal to buy Wisconsin nonprofit serving disabled, elders