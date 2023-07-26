Molina (MOH) Q2 Earnings: Taking a Look at Key Metrics Versus Estimates

For the quarter ended June 2023, Molina (MOH) reported revenue of $8.33 billion, up 3.4% over the same period last year. EPS came in at $5.65, compared to $4.55 in the year-ago quarter.

The reported revenue compares to the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $8.28 billion, representing a surprise of +0.52%. The company delivered an EPS surprise of +11.88%, with the consensus EPS estimate being $5.05.

While investors closely watch year-over-year changes in headline numbers -- revenue and earnings -- and how they compare to Wall Street expectations to determine their next course of action, some key metrics always provide a better insight into a company's underlying performance.

As these metrics influence top- and bottom-line performance, comparing them to the year-ago numbers and what analysts estimated helps investors project a stock's price performance more accurately.

Here is how Molina performed in the just reported quarter in terms of the metrics most widely monitored and projected by Wall Street analysts:

MCR - Total : 87.5% compared to the 87.93% average estimate based on four analysts.

MCR - Medicare : 89.2% versus the two-analyst average estimate of 87.79%.

Ending Membership by Program - Marketplaces : 269 thousand versus 235.99 thousand estimated by two analysts on average.

Ending Membership by Program - Total : 5176 thousand versus the two-analyst average estimate of 5144.25 thousand.

Revenue- Premium tax revenue : $169 million compared to the $213.96 million average estimate based on five analysts. The reported number represents a change of -21.4% year over year.

Revenue- Premium revenue : $8.04 billion compared to the $7.98 billion average estimate based on five analysts. The reported number represents a change of +3.1% year over year.

Revenue- Premium revenue- Marketplace : $513 million versus $474.62 million estimated by three analysts on average. Compared to the year-ago quarter, this number represents a -5.2% change.

Revenue- Investment income : $97 million versus the three-analyst average estimate of $76.34 million. The reported number represents a year-over-year change of +340.9%.

Revenue- Premium revenue- Medicaid : $6.49 billion versus the three-analyst average estimate of $6.43 billion. The reported number represents a year-over-year change of +2.9%.

Revenue- Premium revenue- Medicare : $1.04 billion versus $1.08 billion estimated by three analysts on average. Compared to the year-ago quarter, this number represents a +9.1% change.

Revenue- Other revenue : $19 million versus $17.71 million estimated by two analysts on average.

Revenue- Investment income and other revenue: $116 million versus the two-analyst average estimate of $68.63 million. The reported number represents a year-over-year change of +190%.

Shares of Molina have returned +8.6% over the past month versus the Zacks S&P 500 composite's +5.1% change. The stock currently has a Zacks Rank #3 (Hold), indicating that it could perform in line with the broader market in the near term.

