Molly Hunter joins AXA XL as West Zone Client Relationship Leader

NEW YORK, April 18, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- AXA XL Insurance welcomes Molly Hunter as the newest member of its Client Relationship Management team in the Americas. Ms. Hunter joins as Client Relationship Leader for the West Zone, assuming the role previously held by Steve Sanford, who is retiring. She will report to James Martin, Head of Client Management & Business Development for the Americas.

Commenting on the appointment, Mr. Martin said: "We're delighted to bolster our resources within the Client Management Team, especially with such an experienced and talented professional as Molly. Our clients are dealing with some big issues and it's imperative that we're in close contact to deliver optimal solutions now and stay ahead of their future risk management needs. Having a seasoned relationship leader like Molly join us truly demonstrates our deep commitment to clients and to growth across the Americas Region and will help us deliver on our promise of partnership in addressing our clients' most complex risks."

According to Bob Peretti, Chief Distribution Officer for the Americas said, "After more than 40 years in the insurance industry and a dozen years here, Steve is embarking on a well-earned retirement. He's done a tremendous job helping us build out our regional business in the West and we're excited to attract industry talent like Molly to assume Steve's role to continue the momentum."

Mike Soper, Head of AXA XL's West Zone, commented: "We are excited with the addition of Molly to the West Zone and fortunate to have such a talented and experienced new team member contributing to our continued growth in the West."

In her new role, Ms. Hunter will be a key contact and access point for AXA XL's clients throughout the Western United States. Based in Seattle, she will be responsible for regional client management, sales and distribution across all AXA XL insurance lines, working closely with clients to build multi-line insurance programs for businesses across industries.

Story continues

Ms. Hunter joins AXA XL from Everest Insurance where she served as Vice President of Sales and Distribution. With more than 20 years of insurance industry experience, Ms. Hunter's career also includes business development and broker positions with Zurich, AIG and Marsh.

Follow AXA XL on LinkedIn.

ABOUT AXA XL AXA XL, the property & casualty and specialty risk division of AXA, provides insurance and risk management products and services for mid-sized companies through to large multinationals, and reinsurance solutions to insurance companies globally. We partner with those who move the world forward. To learn more, visit www.axaxl.com ABOUT AXA XL INSURANCE AXA XL Insurance offers property, casualty, professional, financial lines and specialty insurance solutions to mid-sized companies through to large multinationals globally. We partner with those who move the world forward. To learn more, visit www.axaxl.com

Cision

View original content to download multimedia:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/molly-hunter-joins-axa-xl-as-west-zone-client-relationship-leader-301800293.html

SOURCE AXA XL