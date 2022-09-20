U.S. markets closed

  • S&P Futures

    3,924.00
    +6.75 (+0.17%)
     

  • Dow Futures

    31,162.00
    +45.00 (+0.14%)
     

  • Nasdaq Futures

    12,050.00
    +26.00 (+0.22%)
     

  • Russell 2000 Futures

    1,823.20
    +3.30 (+0.18%)
     

  • Crude Oil

    85.59
    -0.14 (-0.16%)
     

  • Gold

    1,683.40
    +5.20 (+0.31%)
     

  • Silver

    19.48
    +0.12 (+0.63%)
     

  • EUR/USD

    1.0028
    0.0000 (-0.00%)
     

  • 10-Yr Bond

    3.4900
    +0.0420 (+1.22%)
     

  • Vix

    25.76
    -0.54 (-2.05%)
     

  • GBP/USD

    1.1420
    -0.0016 (-0.14%)
     

  • USD/JPY

    143.1430
    -0.0750 (-0.05%)
     

  • BTC-USD

    19,450.09
    +383.82 (+2.01%)
     

  • CMC Crypto 200

    446.73
    +15.91 (+3.69%)
     

  • FTSE 100

    7,236.68
    -45.39 (-0.62%)
     

  • Nikkei 225

    27,661.37
    +93.72 (+0.34%)
     

Molly Russell's inquest to put focus on big tech

Angus Crawford - BBC News
·3 min read

Almost five years after she took her own life, the inquest into the death of teenager Molly Russell is due to begin.

Molly, 14, killed herself in 2017 after viewing material about self-harm, suicide and depression, on social media sites such as Instagram and Pinterest.

Her father Ian, a campaigner for online safety, hopes it is a turning point.

"I hope that we will learn lessons and that it will help produce the change that's needed to keep people safe, to keep people alive," he told BBC News.

Mr Russell believes long-term exposure to harmful material contributed to Molly's death.

Molly's story provided fresh impetus for new legislation to regulate so-called big tech companies. The Online Safety Bill is still making its way through Parliament and is due a third reading in the Commons.

Meta, which owns Instagram, and Pinterest are officially taking part in the inquest, which is due to last two weeks. It will hear evidence from executives from both companies, after they were ordered by the coroner to appear in person.

Meta is likely to be questioned about a number of internal documents revealed by the former employee and whistleblower Frances Haugen. These include research carried out by the company into the impact of the platform on the mental health of young people.

'Pretty dreadful' content

In the last six months of her life, Molly used her Instagram account up to 120 times a day, liking more than 11,000 pieces of content. She is thought to have used the image-sharing site Pinterest more than 15,000 times over the same period.

The coroner, Andrew Walker, has already been warned that some of the content is "pretty dreadful" and difficult even for adults to look at for extended periods of time.

Ged Flynn, chief executive of Papyrus, which works to prevent suicide in young people, said Mr Russell's campaign to prevent future deaths was "a hugely significant contribution to the agenda of suicide prevention in this country".

"We have to change the way we accept the power of the tech giants," he said.

Molly Russell
Molly used her Instagram account up to 120 times a day

Others believe that the inquest may prove to be a "watershed moment". Andy Burrows, head of child safety online policy at the NSPCC, said: "Molly's death is a tragedy that is all too relatable to all parents who worry about the risks their children face online.

"For the first time we will see big tech representatives questioned under oath about how their products may have contributed to the death of a child."

A Meta spokesperson told the BBC: "Our deepest sympathies remain with Molly's family and we will continue to assist the coroner in this inquest. We have never allowed content that promotes or glorifies suicide and self-harm."

In a statement, Pinterest told BBC News: "Combating self-harm is a priority for us as we strive to ensure that Pinterest plays a positive role in people's lives."

However, Matthew Bergman, a lawyer from the Social Media Victims Law Centre, in Seattle, in the US, says the proceedings will be closely watched in North America.

"Regardless of the outcome, the fact that Meta senior personnel have been forced to testify in a proceeding like this one is a significant step toward accountability."

Recommended Stories

  • Sports scores, highlights: Somerset Berkley soccer teams collect points against ORR

    Here's a look at the highlights from Monday's local high school action from Fall River area teams.

  • Developers, family discuss memorial for collapse victims

    Developers and city officials pushed back on family members' expectations during a meeting held Monday to discuss a memorial for 98 people who died last year when a beachfront Florida condominium building collapsed. Surfside Mayor Shlomo Danzinger hosted representatives from DAMAC Properties and people whose loved ones died when the Champlain Towers South building fell on June 24, 2021. “We all would have loved to build something, a park or something," Danzinger said of the site.

  • Strong quake kills 1, knocks house, derails train in Taiwan

    A strong earthquake shook much of Taiwan on Sunday, toppling a three-story building and temporarily trapping four people inside, stranding about 400 tourists on a mountainside, and knocking part of a passenger train off its tracks. One person died and nine people had minor injuries, Taiwan's Emergency Operations Center said. The magnitude 6.8 quake was the largest among dozens that have rattled the island's southeastern coast since Saturday evening, when a 6.4 quake struck the same area.

  • Earthquake in Taiwan topples buildings

    A strong quake shook much of Taiwan Sunday, toppling a three-story building and temporarily trapping four people inside. The magnitude 6.8 quake was the largest of dozens that have hit Taiwan's southeastern coast since Saturday night, when a 6.4 quake struck the area. (Sept. 19)

  • Nikola CEO Tells Jurors He Worried About Exaggerations by Company Founder Trevor Milton

    Mark Russell, testifying in securities-fraud case, said he believed company was better off with him making public statements.

  • Wegmans Stops Using Self-Checkout App After Suffering Losses

    Wegmans was one of many grocery stores that started using self-checkout technology during the pandemic. Experts say the technology makes it easier for shoplifters to sneak through.

  • Teens found dead in Orange County are missing girl, 14, and boy, 18, sheriff says

    “In the absence of any other missing persons matching the descriptions of the individuals located, the tragic but logical conclusion is increasingly clear.”

  • Adnan Syed walks out of courthouse after judge overturns his 1999 murder conviction

    BALTIMORE — Adnan Syed, the man whose legal saga spawned the hit podcast “Serial,” walked away from a Baltimore courthouse free of shackles after 23 years, presumed innocent in the 1999 killing of Hae Min Lee. Syed descended the stairs to the Elijah E. Cummings Courthouse to cheers. Baltimore Circuit Judge Melissa Phinn on Monday overturned Syed’s murder conviction in the homicide after ...

  • Russian Jews face 'dangerous' situation if emigration is restricted

    At a park in an Israeli suburb dubbed "Little Moscow", the Russians are playing chess, arguing over card games and sunning themselves on benches. But virtually no one is willing to speak out about one of the biggest crises in Israel-Russia relations in decades: the looming closure of a crucial agency which helps Russian Jews emigrate to Israel. "I only speak Russian," said one man, wearing a chunky watch and gold chain, as he turned his back on The Telegraph. Another shook his head and briskly w

  • Family says fatal shooting case shows ‘stand your ground’ defense doesn’t work for Black men

    William “Marc” Wilson was recently convicted of involuntary manslaughter for a shooting that he says was in self-defense against a racist attack on a Georgia highway, and his family and lawyers say the case reveals a racial double standard for “stand your ground” laws.

  • Microaggressions aren't just innocent blunders – research links them with racial bias

    They're not just honest or ignorant mistakes, and they can poison an otherwise pleasant interaction. Hinterhaus Productions/DigitalVision via Getty ImagesA white man shares publicly that a group of Black Harvard graduates “look like gang members to me” and claims he would have said the same of white people dressed similarly. A white physician mistakes a Black physician for a janitor and says it was an honest mistake. A white woman asks to touch a Black classmate’s hair, is scolded for doing so a

  • The Outcry in Iran Over the Death of Mahsa Amini Is About More Than Just Grief

    Mahsa Amini died in the custody of Iran's "morality police" but public rage is about more than a dress code

  • Critical race theory is an important tool in better understanding how religion operates in America

    Many churches propped up white supremacist beliefs through pulpit rhetoric and segregationist policies. AP PhotoThe debate over critical race theory has played out in TV studios, school board meetings and state legislatures across the U.S. It has also found its way into churches. The theory comprises a set of concepts that frame racism as structural, rather than simply expressed through personal discrimination. Scholars point to racial discrepancies in educational achievement, economic and emplo

  • Mexico Rocked by 7.7 Magnitude Earthquake

    The 7.7-magnitude quake killed one person and struck less than an hour after a drill was held to commemorate quakes in 1985 and 2017.

  • Read this: The Ezra Miller story keeps getting darker and sadder

    No one likes seeing Ezra Miller’s name in a headline these days. The beleaguered star of the Fantastic Beasts franchise and DC’s upcoming The Flash, Miller has been the subject of intense confusion, scorn, and worry in recent years, beginning with the 2020 allegation and accompanying video that he choked a woman at a bar in Iceland. However, as detailed in a recent Vanity Fair exposé, the story only gets darker from there.

  • Racists bused Black mothers with many children to Cape Cod decades ago. Sound familiar?

    For some Black families used as pawns in a political ruse by White segregationists many decades ago, the act of […] The post Racists bused Black mothers with many children to Cape Cod decades ago. Sound familiar? appeared first on TheGrio.

  • Furious Texas Sheriff Announces Criminal Investigation Into Martha’s Vineyard Migrant Flights

    FacebookAuthorities have confirmed they are opening a criminal investigation into the individuals who “lured” approximately 50 migrants from the migrant resource center in San Antonio to be flown to Martha’s Vineyard at Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis’ request.Bexar County Sheriff Javier Salazar confirmed the investigation during a press conference Monday “to clear the air for everyone,” alleging that 48 migrants were “lured under false pretenses” to stay at a hotel for a couple of days, shuttled to a

  • Adnan Syed conviction in ‘Serial’ case tossed

    A Baltimore judge on Monday ordered the release of Adnan Syed after overturning Syed’s conviction for the 1999 murder of Hae Min Lee - - a case that was chronicled in the hit podcast “Serial,” a true-crime series that transfixed listeners and revolutionized the genre. (Sept. 19)

  • Texas sheriff to investigate Florida for flying migrants to Martha’s Vineyard

    Bexar County Sheriff Javier Salazar says migrants “have every right to be where they are, and I believe they were preyed upon”

  • Ezra Miller Has A 'Messiah' Complex, Controls 'Court Harem' Of Young Women, Report Claims

    A new Vanity Fair report paints a disturbing picture of the star, who allegedly refers to themselves as "Jesus and the devil."