Molnupiravir (Lagevrio) Market Research Report 2023: Pharmacodynamic Overview, Patent Analysis, Clinical Trials - Global Industry Analysis, Trends, Opportunity, and Forecasts 2017-2022 & 2023-2027
Global Molnupiravir market may register impressive growth in the forecast period, 2023-2027, due to rising demands for effective pharmaceuticals for the rising cases of COVID-19
The high prevalence of the disease coupled with the viral variant complicates the conditions of the patients and thus leading to severe conditions of the infection and causing death for the population, driving the growth of the global Molnupiravir market in the upcoming five years. Furthermore, increasing research and development activities by various pharmaceutical & biotechnology players for the development of potential antiviral drugs is anticipated to foster market growth.
Molnupiravir is an orally bioavailable form of a potent ribonucleoside analog that inhibits the replication of multiple RNA viruses including SARS-CoV2, the causative agent of COVID-19. In simpler terms, the pharmaceutical product Molnupiravir is an orally administered drug that has higher potency as compared to other antiviral drugs against COVID-19.
The drug has the chemical composition of mRNA that can act against the viral, and COVID infection-causing virus' RNA. This RNA sequence has an effect against the new SARS-CoV2 too is thus used for controlling the effects of COVID-19.
Rising Instances of COVID-19 Drives Market Growth
Growing instances of COVID-19-positive cases are a major factor driving the growth of the global Molnupiravir market in the upcoming five years.
Although through effective vaccinations and the use of precautionary steps, the rapid growth in the cases has been controlled. Although, growing variants of the virus and its evolving effect on the human body affect lives, and thus the demand for efficient pharmaceuticals such as Molnupiravir increases thereby supporting the growth of the global Molnupiravir market in the next five years.
As of 24th May 2022, there are already 528.37 million CVID-19 cases around the world, out of which 85.11 million cases belong to the United States itself. With the viral infection affecting such a large population in the country, the United States government had hastily authorized the administration of Molnupiravir to patients suffering from the mild symptoms of COVID-19.
The orally administered capsules had certain concerns and side effects in their early phase-outs. Soon followed by the affordability of the drug as compared to other available treatment drugs, the industry for the drug expanded and with Clinical Phase III human trials already approved, the drug is expected to substantially grow in the forecast years.
Investments & Advancement Wheel In Further Market Growth
Rising investment in the pharmaceutical industry and growing expenses from the consumers toward effective drug development and overcoming the disease drives the growth of the global Molnupiravir market in the upcoming five years.
Consumers are eager to adapt to more advanced, highly effective, and efficient drugs. If these drugs are affordable and are available in the local pharmaceutical markets, the distribution channel efficiency further fuels the growth of the global Molnupiravir market in the next five years.
In 2021, more than 3 million courses of Molnupiravir were supplied to the U.S. government within approximately 7 weeks of receiving emergency use authorization from the U.S. food and drug administration. The demands for drugs are high in the North American region looking at the growing instances of the cases in the country.
Further evolutions in other pharmaceuticals and advancements in the innovative COVID-19 restricting drugs may create restraint on the growth of the market.
Merck Sharp & Dohme Corp.
Everest Organics Limited
Optimus Drugs Pvt Ltd.
Dr. Reddy's Laboratories Ltd
Cipla Limited
Mylan N.V.
Emcure Pharmaceuticals Ltd.
Sun Pharmaceutical Industries Limited
Hetero Drugs Ltd.
Torrent Pharmaceuticals Ltd.
Molnupiravir Market, By Type:
Influenza
Ebola
COVID-19
Others
Molnupiravir Market, By Distribution Channel:
Hospital Pharmacies
Retail Pharmacies
Online Pharmacies
Molnupiravir Market, By Region:
North America
United States
Mexico
Canada
Asia-Pacific
China
India
Japan
South Korea
Australia
Vietnam
Philippines
Indonesia
Malaysia
Europe
France
Germany
United Kingdom
Spain
Italy
Denmark
South America
Brazil
Argentina
Colombia
Middle East & Africa
South Africa
Saudi Arabia
UAE
Kenya
