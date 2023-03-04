Molnupiravir (Lagevrio) Market Research Report 2023: Pharmacodynamic Overview, Patent Analysis, Clinical Trials - Global Industry Analysis, Trends, Opportunity, and Forecasts 2017-2022 & 2023-2027

DUBLIN, March 3, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- The "Molnupiravir Market - Global Industry Size, Share, Trends, Opportunity, and Forecast, 2017-2027 Segmented By Application (Influenza, Ebola, COVID-19, Others), By Distribution Channel (Hospital Pharmacies, Retail Pharmacies, Online Pharmacies), By Region" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

Global Molnupiravir market may register impressive growth in the forecast period, 2023-2027, due to rising demands for effective pharmaceuticals for the rising cases of COVID-19

The high prevalence of the disease coupled with the viral variant complicates the conditions of the patients and thus leading to severe conditions of the infection and causing death for the population, driving the growth of the global Molnupiravir market in the upcoming five years. Furthermore, increasing research and development activities by various pharmaceutical & biotechnology players for the development of potential antiviral drugs is anticipated to foster market growth.



Molnupiravir is an orally bioavailable form of a potent ribonucleoside analog that inhibits the replication of multiple RNA viruses including SARS-CoV2, the causative agent of COVID-19. In simpler terms, the pharmaceutical product Molnupiravir is an orally administered drug that has higher potency as compared to other antiviral drugs against COVID-19.

The drug has the chemical composition of mRNA that can act against the viral, and COVID infection-causing virus' RNA. This RNA sequence has an effect against the new SARS-CoV2 too is thus used for controlling the effects of COVID-19.



Rising Instances of COVID-19 Drives Market Growth



Growing instances of COVID-19-positive cases are a major factor driving the growth of the global Molnupiravir market in the upcoming five years.

Although through effective vaccinations and the use of precautionary steps, the rapid growth in the cases has been controlled. Although, growing variants of the virus and its evolving effect on the human body affect lives, and thus the demand for efficient pharmaceuticals such as Molnupiravir increases thereby supporting the growth of the global Molnupiravir market in the next five years.



As of 24th May 2022, there are already 528.37 million CVID-19 cases around the world, out of which 85.11 million cases belong to the United States itself. With the viral infection affecting such a large population in the country, the United States government had hastily authorized the administration of Molnupiravir to patients suffering from the mild symptoms of COVID-19.

The orally administered capsules had certain concerns and side effects in their early phase-outs. Soon followed by the affordability of the drug as compared to other available treatment drugs, the industry for the drug expanded and with Clinical Phase III human trials already approved, the drug is expected to substantially grow in the forecast years.



Investments & Advancement Wheel In Further Market Growth



Rising investment in the pharmaceutical industry and growing expenses from the consumers toward effective drug development and overcoming the disease drives the growth of the global Molnupiravir market in the upcoming five years.

Consumers are eager to adapt to more advanced, highly effective, and efficient drugs. If these drugs are affordable and are available in the local pharmaceutical markets, the distribution channel efficiency further fuels the growth of the global Molnupiravir market in the next five years.



In 2021, more than 3 million courses of Molnupiravir were supplied to the U.S. government within approximately 7 weeks of receiving emergency use authorization from the U.S. food and drug administration. The demands for drugs are high in the North American region looking at the growing instances of the cases in the country.

Further evolutions in other pharmaceuticals and advancements in the innovative COVID-19 restricting drugs may create restraint on the growth of the market.

Competitive Landscape



Company Profiles: Detailed analysis of the major companies present in global Molnupiravir market.

Merck Sharp & Dohme Corp.

Everest Organics Limited

Optimus Drugs Pvt Ltd.

Dr. Reddy's Laboratories Ltd

Cipla Limited

Mylan N.V.

Emcure Pharmaceuticals Ltd.

Sun Pharmaceutical Industries Limited

Hetero Drugs Ltd.

Torrent Pharmaceuticals Ltd.

Voice of Customer

Factors Contributing to Demand of Molnupiravir

Choice of Source for Procuring Molnupiravir

Source of Information

Barriers to Adoption of Molnupiravir

Brand Awareness

Pharmacodynamic Overview of Molnupiravir

Mechanism of Action

Absorption

Volume of Distribution

Protein Binding

Metabolism

Route of Elimination

Half Life

Clearance

Clinical Trials

Ongoing Clinical Trials

Completed Clinical Trials

Terminated Clinical Trials

Clinical Trial Analysis

Patent Analysis

Patent Granted (2017-2021)

Patent Applications Filed

Report Scope:



Molnupiravir Market, By Type:

Influenza

Ebola

COVID-19

Others

Molnupiravir Market, By Distribution Channel:

Hospital Pharmacies

Retail Pharmacies

Online Pharmacies

Molnupiravir Market, By Region:

North America

United States

Mexico

Canada

Asia-Pacific

China

India

Japan

South Korea

Australia

Vietnam

Philippines

Indonesia

Malaysia

Europe

France

Germany

United Kingdom

Spain

Italy

Denmark

South America

Brazil

Argentina

Colombia

Middle East & Africa

South Africa

Saudi Arabia

UAE

Kenya

