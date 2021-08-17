U.S. markets open in 19 minutes

  • S&P Futures

    4,455.75
    -18.25 (-0.41%)
     

  • Dow Futures

    35,390.00
    -144.00 (-0.41%)
     

  • Nasdaq Futures

    15,080.75
    -53.25 (-0.35%)
     

  • Russell 2000 Futures

    2,177.80
    -23.60 (-1.07%)
     

  • Crude Oil

    66.96
    -0.33 (-0.49%)
     

  • Gold

    1,794.30
    +4.50 (+0.25%)
     

  • Silver

    23.88
    +0.08 (+0.35%)
     

  • EUR/USD

    1.1784
    +0.0004 (+0.04%)
     

  • 10-Yr Bond

    1.2570
    0.0000 (0.00%)
     

  • Vix

    16.83
    +1.38 (+8.93%)
     

  • GBP/USD

    1.3806
    -0.0037 (-0.27%)
     

  • USD/JPY

    109.3160
    +0.0360 (+0.03%)
     

  • BTC-USD

    46,146.94
    -952.24 (-2.02%)
     

  • CMC Crypto 200

    1,169.27
    -28.31 (-2.36%)
     

  • FTSE 100

    7,150.23
    -3.75 (-0.05%)
     

  • Nikkei 225

    27,424.47
    -98.72 (-0.36%)
     

MOLOCO raises $150M Series C led by Tiger Global at a $1.5B valuation

Catherine Shu
·5 min read

MOLOCO, an adtech startup that uses machine learning to build mobile campaigns, announced today it has raised $150 million in new Series C funding led by Tiger Global Management, taking its valuation to $1.5 billion. This is separate from the $20 million Series C round MOLOCO announced three months ago, which brought it to unicorn status. Co-founder and chief executive officer Ikkjin Ahn told TechCrunch that MOLOCO raised again so soon because “as we gear up for a potential IPO, we wanted more funding to help us grow faster.”

Founded in 2013 and based in Redwood City, California, MOLOCO has now raised $200 million in total. The company claims it has “consistently grown in excess of 100% annually,” and has an annual net revenue run rate of more than $100 million.

Its clients range in size from mobile developers who have less than 100,000 users to more than a billion, Ahn said in an email, with some spending more than $1 million a month through MOLOCO Cloud, its demand side platform (DSP). MOLOCO’s customers include King Digital, Playrix and Netmarble.

MOLOCO already serves mobile app developers in a wide range of industries, like gaming, social networking, e-commerce, ride-sharing, food delivery and fintech, helping them turn their first-party user data into marketing, monetization and user acquisition campaigns. The new funding will be used to expand MOLOCO’s machine learning engine to more use cases by focusing on research and development, product and engineering. Part of the raise is earmarked for hiring, adding to MOLOCO’s 200 employees, who are spread across the world in eight offices: San Francisco, Seattle, London, Beijing, Seoul, Singapore and Tokyo.

Building customer-first relationships in a privacy-first world is critical

MOLOCO is getting ready to launch its Retail Media Platform, currently in beta, which helps e-commerce companies create revenue streams like sponsored ads.

Before launching MOLOCO, Ahn was a machine learning engineer at YouTube from 2008 to 2010, then Android from 2010 to 2013. Back then, MOLOCO’s founding team “noticed that a lot of mobile businesses struggled to generate sustainable growth and monetization,” Ahn said. “A big reason for that was that they offered very unique services and therefore generated very unique data—data that traditional tools were incapable of helping make use of.” MOLOCO’s machine learning engine was created to help companies turn their first-party data into growth campaigns and monetization strategies.

Eight years later, mobile developers now view machine learning “as an essential part of their tech stack in order to advertise and monetize their apps effectively," Ahn said.

Some try to build their own machine learning algorithms, but this can be a drain on their resources. Others outsource the work, but that means losing transparency and control of their data. Ahn said MOLOCO’s goal is to help app developers maintain control of data while giving them access to the same quality of algorithms as tech giants like Facebook and Google, which he describes as the startup's main competitors.

Beyond walled gardens

“Let’s face it, most ad spend today is going to Facebook and Google, because they have excellent machine learning and they make it easy for advertisers to scale their campaigns,” Ahn said.

But a major drawback for businesses is that first-party data generated on Facebook or Google Ads for targeting and optimization can’t be used on other platforms, creating walled gardens. On the other hand, MOLOCO allows businesses to retain full access to their data. “We believe they should own it and do with it what they want,” Ahn said.

This also helps businesses adapt to new consumer privacy laws. Stricter regulations make it important for companies to gather as much of their own data as possible, since they will get less of it from other sources, and make sure that they keep that data secure. Ahn said MOLOCO’s platform and cloud service “are built with security and privacy in mind, so our partners can simply plug in their data and trust that we handle all compliance matters.”

US privacy, consumer, competition and civil rights groups urge ban on ‘surveillance advertising’

Part of MOLOCO’s new funding will be used to expand MOLOCO Cloud, which programmatically bids on ad exchanges like Google AdX and Twitter Mopub, into new verticals and geographic markets.

To make the most efficient use of ad budgets, MOLOCO Cloud analyzes signals like in-app purchases or in-app activities that allow businesses to gauge the effectiveness of a campaign.

“For mobile games, those activities often include level completions or friend invites; for ride sharing apps, it’s likely to be a ride order; for e-commerce apps, it’s likely to be a purchase,” Ahn said, adding “the strength of our machine learning is that it is flexible enough to automatically adjust to an advertiser’s unique KPIs and embrace different, diverse data sets.”

MOLOCO’s Retail Media Platform was created to help e-commerce companies make more money off their sites through features like Recommended Products and Sponsored Ads. “For example, our machine learning can tell them, in real time, which products a visitor is most likely to purchase next, so that they can make intelligent recommendations that drive incremental revenue,” Ahn said. The massive growth of Amazon’s ad platform also demonstrates how sponsored ads can be a significant source of revenue for e-commerce businesses, he added.

In a statement about Tiger Global’s investment in MOLOCO, partner John Curtius said, “The volume of digital data produced is growing exponentially yet the tools available for taking action on that data remain relatively limited. We invested in MOLOCO because its machine learning algorithms have proven to be among the best available and the level of transparency and sophistication the company brings to data-driven businesses is paramount in today’s world.”

Amazon confirms acquisition of Sizmek’s ad server

What’s driving the global surge in retail media spending?

Recommended Stories

  • CoinDCX Becomes First Crypto Unicorn in India

    Indian crypto exchange CoinDCX has raised 6.70 billion rupees (US$90 million) from investors to a total valuation above $1 billion, becoming the first crypto firm in the country to achieve unicorn status. Co-founder Neeraj Khandelwal discusses the implications of the achievement in the face of regulatory uncertainty relating to Indian officials' stance toward cryptocurrencies. Plus, highlights on the trends in Indian crypto markets.

  • Biden Says U.S. Didn’t Expedite Civilian Evacuation from Afghanistan to Avoid Triggering ‘Crisis of Confidence’

    Biden insisted that the evacuation of eligible Afghan citizens wasn't executed sooner because "some of the Afghans did not want to leave earlier."

  • Crypto Exchange Bitpanda Raises $263M at $4.1B Valuation

    Crowned Austria’s first tech unicorn in March, the firm is now worth even more.

  • Australia's Woodside snares BHP oil, gas business in $28 billion merger

    MELBOURNE (Reuters) -BHP Group has agreed to sell its petroleum business to Woodside Petroleum in a merger to create a top 10 independent oil and gas producer worth A$38.5 billion ($28 billion) with growth assets in Australia and the Americas. BHP's exit from petroleum, which made up just 5% of its annual earnings, speeds up its exit from fossil fuels amid pressure from environmentally conscious investors. BHP CEO Mike Henry, however, said the company remained committed to metallurgical coal used in steel making.

  • Ethereum, Litecoin, and Ripple’s XRP – Daily Tech Analysis – August 17th, 2021

    Following Monday’s pullback, the majors will need to move through the day’s pivot levels to resume that upward trend.

  • 3 Top Cloud Computing Stocks to Buy in August

    Cloud computing services started to proliferate in the 2010s, and with the tech now accepted as an essential part of business, it's completely disrupting the very fabric of the global economy. Across all industries, those companies making best use of the cloud are winning and leaving their peers in the dust.

  • Solana Surges Into Top 10 Market Cap Following All-Time High

    With a gain of more than 20% over the past day, Solana has surged into the top 10 cryptocurrencies in market capitalization

  • 3 Great Stocks for Your IRA

    An individual retirement account (IRA) can be an important piece of your retirement plan, but you need to invest in the right stocks to make the most of the account. A few different factors about your personal situation will determine which stocks are perfect for your IRA. Your age and risk tolerance dictate how you should balance growth, stability, and dividend income.

  • Peloton to install regulator-approved repairs to touchscreen on treadmills

    Media reports had said the loosening of screws caused the touchscreen to detach from some of its treadmills, posing a risk of injury. The interactive fitness equipment maker in May recalled its Tread and Tread+ treadmills after reports of dozens of incidents involving children and one of a child being pulled under its machines. "Starting in August 2021 we are now ready to install the CPSC (Consumer Product Safety Commission) approved repair to ensure that the touchscreen console remains securely attached to the Tread at all times," the company said https://bit.ly/3xUphQ2.

  • Nvidia earnings will be a data-center show, but don’t miss the software on the side stage

    Nvidia Corp. is known for its chips, but as it resides at the top of the semiconductor segment in terms of valuation, it may be time to look at the software that runs all those the graphics processing chips.

  • Bitcoin Price Prediction – Bulls Target $49,000 Levels. Avoiding sub-$46,500 will be Key

    It’s been a bullish start to the day for Bitcoin and the broader market. A Bitcoin move back through to $48,000 levels would give the bulls a run at $49,000…

  • Rumors on Apple iPhone 13: Anticipated September Debut

    Excitement is building for the debut of Apple Inc. (NASDAQ: AAPL)’s new iPhone 13, as an anticipated September release draws closer. Analysts expect the new iPhone to have an updated appearance along with significant upgrades over the iPhone 12. What To Expect: According to published leaks, Apple will be offering four new iPhones: the iPhone 13, iPhone 13 Mini, iPhone 13 Pro and iPhone 13 Pro Max. The similarities with the iPhone 12 will likely include cameras, sizes and pricing, based on report

  • Apple gives more detail on new iPhone photo scanning feature as controversy continues

    Apple has released yet more details on its new photo-scanning features, as the controversy over whether they should be added to the iPhone continues. Earlier this month, Apple announced that it would be adding three new features to iOS, all of which are intended to fight against child sexual exploitation and the distribution of abuse imagery. One adds new information to Siri and search, another checks messages sent to children to see if they might contain inappropriate images, and the third compares photos on an iPhone with a database of known child sexual abuse material (CSAM) and alerts Apple if it is found.

  • GM will reportedly replace Chevy Bolt battery modules to reduce fire risk

    According to Electrek, GM has informed some Chevy Bolt EV owners that it will replace all the modules in their batteries with new ones.

  • Is T-Mobile Stock A Buy? Market Share Taker Builds Out Mid-Band 5G Network

    T-Mobile holds an edge in 5G wireless spectrum but will its market share gains vs. AT&T and Verizon continue? Here is what fundamental and technical analysis says about buying TMUS stock.

  • 10 best smartwatches that do much more than just tell the time

    To help make your life a little easier, tech experts like Apple and Samsung have the wearables you need to know   

  • Bitcoin and Ripple’s XRP – Weekly Technical Analysis – August 16th, 2021

    After a bullish week, for Ripple’s XRP in particular, the majors would need to avoid the week’s pivot levels to support further upside ahead.

  • T-Mobile says it found unauthorized access to data

    U.S.-based digital media outlet Vice first reported the claims of a data breach on Sunday. According to the report in Vice's Motherboard, the forum's post does not mention T-Mobile, but the hacker told Vice they have obtained data of over 100 million people and that the data came from T-Mobile servers. Shares of T-Mobile were down 2.8% in afternoon trading.

  • Solana, Terra Hit All-Time Highs as Markets Disregard Last Week’s DeFi Hacks

    "Crypto natives have proven to be very resilient," one analyst said.

  • Apple Aims to Bring Back In-Store Classes as It Tiptoes Toward Normalcy

    (Bloomberg) -- Apple Inc. told U.S. and European retail staff it plans to bring back in-person classes at its stores on Aug. 30, but that plan could be delayed in some areas given a surge in Covid-19 cases.Apple opened its reservation portal for in-store classes on Monday, allowing consumers to sign up for the courses in advance. The program will resume in the majority of the company’s U.S. locations, including New York stores, but not everywhere. The classes -- branded Today at Apple -- were la