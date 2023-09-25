Molotov cocktails thrown at Cuban embassy in Washington

Sept 25 (Reuters) - An assailant attacked the Cuban embassy in Washington with two Molotov cocktails on Sunday night, Cuba's Foreign Minister Bruno Rodriguez Parrilla said on X, adding that nobody was hurt.

The attack occurred just hours after Cuba's leader Miguel Díaz-Canel returned to the island, having attended events at the United Nations in New York last week.

The embassy reopened in 2015 when the countries restored diplomatic ties severed since 1961. Rodriguez said shots had also been fired at the building from a rifle in a previous attack in 2020.

"Anti-Cuban groups turn to terrorism when they feel impunity, something Cuba has repeatedly warned US authorities about," Rodriguez said on his X account.

Earlier this month U.S. and Cuban officials made progress on a range of issues during high-level talks in Washington. Cuba’s main concerns are that it remains on the U.S. list of state sponsors of terrorism and the Biden administration’s continuation of Washington’s Cold War-era economic embargo. (Reporting by Natalia Siniawski Editing by Peter Graff)