Is Molson Coors Beverage Company (NYSE:TAP) Potentially Undervalued?

Let's talk about the popular Molson Coors Beverage Company (NYSE:TAP). The company's shares saw a significant share price rise of over 20% in the past couple of months on the NYSE. With many analysts covering the large-cap stock, we may expect any price-sensitive announcements have already been factored into the stock’s share price. However, what if the stock is still a bargain? Today I will analyse the most recent data on Molson Coors Beverage’s outlook and valuation to see if the opportunity still exists.

What Is Molson Coors Beverage Worth?

Great news for investors – Molson Coors Beverage is still trading at a fairly cheap price. My valuation model shows that the intrinsic value for the stock is $103.33, but it is currently trading at US$62.61 on the share market, meaning that there is still an opportunity to buy now. Another thing to keep in mind is that Molson Coors Beverage’s share price may be quite stable relative to the rest of the market, as indicated by its low beta. This means that if you believe the current share price should move towards its intrinsic value over time, a low beta could suggest it is not likely to reach that level anytime soon, and once it’s there, it may be hard to fall back down into an attractive buying range again.

What kind of growth will Molson Coors Beverage generate?

Investors looking for growth in their portfolio may want to consider the prospects of a company before buying its shares. Although value investors would argue that it’s the intrinsic value relative to the price that matter the most, a more compelling investment thesis would be high growth potential at a cheap price. However, with a relatively muted revenue growth of 4.8% expected over the next couple of years, growth doesn’t seem like a key driver for a buy decision for Molson Coors Beverage, at least in the short term.

What This Means For You

Are you a shareholder? Even though growth is relatively muted, since TAP is currently undervalued, it may be a great time to accumulate more of your holdings in the stock. However, there are also other factors such as financial health to consider, which could explain the current undervaluation.

Are you a potential investor? If you’ve been keeping an eye on TAP for a while, now might be the time to enter the stock. Its future outlook isn’t fully reflected in the current share price yet, which means it’s not too late to buy TAP. But before you make any investment decisions, consider other factors such as the track record of its management team, in order to make a well-informed buy.

So if you'd like to dive deeper into this stock, it's crucial to consider any risks it's facing. Every company has risks, and we've spotted 2 warning signs for Molson Coors Beverage you should know about.

