What Is Molson Coors Beverage Company's (NYSE:TAP) Share Price Doing?

Molson Coors Beverage Company (NYSE:TAP) received a lot of attention from a substantial price movement on the NYSE over the last few months, increasing to US$68.19 at one point, and dropping to the lows of US$59.73. Some share price movements can give investors a better opportunity to enter into the stock, and potentially buy at a lower price. A question to answer is whether Molson Coors Beverage's current trading price of US$62.54 reflective of the actual value of the large-cap? Or is it currently undervalued, providing us with the opportunity to buy? Let’s take a look at Molson Coors Beverage’s outlook and value based on the most recent financial data to see if there are any catalysts for a price change.

Is Molson Coors Beverage Still Cheap?

Great news for investors – Molson Coors Beverage is still trading at a fairly cheap price according to our price multiple model, where we compare the company's price-to-earnings ratio to the industry average. In this instance, we’ve used the price-to-earnings (PE) ratio given that there is not enough information to reliably forecast the stock’s cash flows. we find that Molson Coors Beverage’s ratio of 13.98x is below its peer average of 24.45x, which indicates the stock is trading at a lower price compared to the Beverage industry. What’s more interesting is that, Molson Coors Beverage’s share price is quite stable, which could mean two things: firstly, it may take the share price a while to move closer to its industry peers, and secondly, there may be less chances to buy low in the future once it reaches that value. This is because the stock is less volatile than the wider market given its low beta.

What kind of growth will Molson Coors Beverage generate?

Future outlook is an important aspect when you’re looking at buying a stock, especially if you are an investor looking for growth in your portfolio. Buying a great company with a robust outlook at a cheap price is always a good investment, so let’s also take a look at the company's future expectations. Molson Coors Beverage's earnings over the next few years are expected to increase by 23%, indicating a highly optimistic future ahead. This should lead to more robust cash flows, feeding into a higher share value.

What This Means For You

Are you a shareholder? Since TAP is currently below the industry PE ratio, it may be a great time to increase your holdings in the stock. With an optimistic outlook on the horizon, it seems like this growth has not yet been fully factored into the share price. However, there are also other factors such as capital structure to consider, which could explain the current price multiple.

Are you a potential investor? If you’ve been keeping an eye on TAP for a while, now might be the time to enter the stock. Its prosperous future profit outlook isn’t fully reflected in the current share price yet, which means it’s not too late to buy TAP. But before you make any investment decisions, consider other factors such as the strength of its balance sheet, in order to make a well-informed assessment.

Keep in mind, when it comes to analysing a stock it's worth noting the risks involved. While conducting our analysis, we found that Molson Coors Beverage has 1 warning sign and it would be unwise to ignore it.

