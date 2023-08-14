Molson Coors posts record quarter and continues expansion into whiskey, bourbon

As the brewing industry has continued to shake up this summer Molson Coors has emerged as a new winner after the company reported its best numbers since the two companies merged in 2005.

Molson Coors has emerged as a new winner amidan ongoing brewing industry shake-up after the company earlier this month reported its best numbers since the two companies merged in 2005.

Fresh off those rising sales numbers the company announced that it will diversify its offerings by acquiring whisky maker Blue Run Spirits. This latest move is in line with Molson Coors’ desire to grow its offerings beyond beer — a decision that was made in 2020.

Molson Coors sees its best quarter in 18 years

According to a release from the company, compared to the second quarter of 2022, net sales revenue grew by 12.1% to $3.26 billion on a constant currency basis.

The increase was attributed to an increased demand for premium light brands in the U.S., as well as strong performances by its flavor and above premium options in North America and abroad. Some of this demand looks to have come from drinkers who formerly preferred Bud Light, but have now turned to the Molson Coors flagship products. Anheuser-Busch Inbev reported earlier this month that Bud Light sales fell 26% in the company's second quarter as a result of a backlash to the company’s collaboration with a transgender influencer.

Molson Coors claims that Coors Light and Miller Lite are now 50% bigger than Bud Light by total industry dollars and 30% bigger than Modelo Especial. Comparatively, in the second quarter of 2022, Bud Light was bigger than Coors Light and Miller Lite combined.

Expansion beyond Beer continues for Molson Coors

The company began to expand beyond beer in 2020 and since doing so has launched Five Trail whiskey and Barmen 1873 Bourbon.

Blue Run represents the company's first acquisition in the spirits space. It is an award-winning whisky that is known for having a dedicated following.

“Molson Coors has been on a journey to broaden beyond our beer roots and build powerful brands in growing categories, and Blue Run joining us is an exciting next step as we establish Coors Spirits Co.,” said Molson Coors’ Chief Commercial Officer Michelle St. Jacques.

Story continues

Our subscribers make this reporting possible. Please consider supporting local journalism by subscribing to the Journal Sentinel at jsonline.com/deal.

DOWNLOAD THE APP: Get the latest news, sports and more

This article originally appeared on Milwaukee Journal Sentinel: Molson Coors posts record quarter and continues expansion into whiskey