Molten Ventures Independent Interim Chair & Senior Director Acquires 62% More Stock

Whilst it may not be a huge deal, we thought it was good to see that the Molten Ventures Plc (LON:GROW) Independent Interim Chair & Senior Director, Grahame Cook, recently bought UK£50k worth of stock, for UK£2.35 per share. Even though that isn't a massive buy, it did increase their holding by 62%, which is arguably a good sign.

See our latest analysis for Molten Ventures

Molten Ventures Insider Transactions Over The Last Year

In fact, the recent purchase by Independent Interim Chair & Senior Director Grahame Cook was not their only acquisition of Molten Ventures shares this year. They previously made an even bigger purchase of UK£98k worth of shares at a price of UK£2.86 per share. That means that an insider was happy to buy shares at above the current price of UK£2.63. While their view may have changed since the purchase was made, this does at least suggest they have had confidence in the company's future. We always take careful note of the price insiders pay when purchasing shares. Generally speaking, it catches our eye when insiders have purchased shares at above current prices, as it suggests they believed the shares were worth buying, even at a higher price.

While Molten Ventures insiders bought shares during the last year, they didn't sell. The chart below shows insider transactions (by companies and individuals) over the last year. If you click on the chart, you can see all the individual transactions, including the share price, individual, and the date!

There are plenty of other companies that have insiders buying up shares. You probably do not want to miss this free list of growing companies that insiders are buying.

Insider Ownership

Looking at the total insider shareholdings in a company can help to inform your view of whether they are well aligned with common shareholders. We usually like to see fairly high levels of insider ownership. Our data suggests Molten Ventures insiders own 0.8% of the company, worth about UK£3.1m. We do note, however, it is possible insiders have an indirect interest through a private company or other corporate structure. I generally like to see higher levels of ownership.

So What Does This Data Suggest About Molten Ventures Insiders?

Our data shows a little insider buying, but no selling, in the last three months. The net investment is not enough to encourage us much. But insiders have shown more of an appetite for the stock, over the last year. While we have no worries about the insider transactions, we'd be more comfortable if they owned more Molten Ventures stock. So these insider transactions can help us build a thesis about the stock, but it's also worthwhile knowing the risks facing this company. In terms of investment risks, we've identified 1 warning sign with Molten Ventures and understanding this should be part of your investment process.

Of course Molten Ventures may not be the best stock to buy. So you may wish to see this free collection of high quality companies.

For the purposes of this article, insiders are those individuals who report their transactions to the relevant regulatory body. We currently account for open market transactions and private dispositions, but not derivative transactions.

Have feedback on this article? Concerned about the content? Get in touch with us directly. Alternatively, email editorial-team (at) simplywallst.com.



This article by Simply Wall St is general in nature. We provide commentary based on historical data and analyst forecasts only using an unbiased methodology and our articles are not intended to be financial advice. It does not constitute a recommendation to buy or sell any stock, and does not take account of your objectives, or your financial situation. We aim to bring you long-term focused analysis driven by fundamental data. Note that our analysis may not factor in the latest price-sensitive company announcements or qualitative material. Simply Wall St has no position in any stocks mentioned.

Join A Paid User Research Session

You’ll receive a US$30 Amazon Gift card for 1 hour of your time while helping us build better investing tools for the individual investors like yourself. Sign up here