U.S. markets open in 4 hours 42 minutes

  • S&P Futures

    4,158.75
    +0.50 (+0.01%)
     

  • Dow Futures

    34,169.00
    -5.00 (-0.01%)
     

  • Nasdaq Futures

    12,742.75
    +12.75 (+0.10%)
     

  • Russell 2000 Futures

    1,965.50
    0.00 (0.00%)
     

  • Crude Oil

    78.67
    +0.08 (+0.10%)
     

  • Gold

    1,845.70
    +0.40 (+0.02%)
     

  • Silver

    21.60
    +0.03 (+0.15%)
     

  • EUR/USD

    1.0694
    +0.0003 (+0.03%)
     

  • 10-Yr Bond

    3.8090
    0.0000 (0.00%)
     

  • Vix

    18.38
    -0.53 (-2.80%)
     

  • GBP/USD

    1.2039
    +0.0003 (+0.03%)
     

  • USD/JPY

    133.9170
    -0.0430 (-0.03%)
     

  • BTC-USD

    24,616.71
    +2,472.31 (+11.16%)
     

  • CMC Crypto 200

    557.01
    +50.89 (+10.05%)
     

  • FTSE 100

    8,025.99
    +28.16 (+0.35%)
     

  • Nikkei 225

    27,696.44
    +194.58 (+0.71%)
     

Molybdenum-99 (Mo-99) Market Size to Reach USD 6 Billion by 2030, Says The Brainy Insights

The Brainy Insights
·5 min read
The Brainy Insights
The Brainy Insights

The molybdenum-99 market participants will receive significant financial incentives because to rising investments in production infrastructure and new approvals of 99Mo and products generated from it. High demand in the U.S. and advantageous healthcare reimbursement policies in North American nation support the region's market growth.

Newark, Feb. 16, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The Molybdenum-99 (Mo-99) market was estimated at around 2.6 billion in 2021, growing at a CAGR of nearly 4.6% during 2022-2030. The market is projected to reach approximately USD 6 billion by 2030.

An artificially produced radioactive isotope called molybdenum-99 is manufactured from either highly or minimally enriched uranium. The radioisotope technetium-99, which is the most frequently utilised in medical imaging, is created through further decay. In all nuclear medicine procedures, technetium-99m accounts for more than 80% of the dose used for medical diagnostic imaging. Even if there is currently enough molybdenum-99 and technetium-99m to meet demand on a domestic and international level, any changes to the supply chain before the year is through could result in severe shortages that would directly affect medical services. Seven research reactors in Europe, Canada, Australia, and South Africa provide about 95% of the world's molybdenum-99 supply, although this situation is anticipated to alter during the next few years.

Download Free Sample - https://www.thebrainyinsights.com/enquiry/sample-request/13205

Growth Factors

Nuclear medicine imaging techniques are used by doctors all around the world to visualise the structure and operation of a tissue, organ, bone, or system within the body. It is very essential that the healthcare sector develops improved technology to aid in the early and precise detection of life-threatening diseases in these unprecedented times. Many diseases go undiagnosed in the beginning and turn out to be lethal when discovered later. For instance, ME/CFS is a complex multisystem disease that affects between 0.2% and 0.4% of the population. In other words, the condition affects up to 2 to 4 per 1,000 persons and nearly 250,000 people in the UK. The accurate diagnosis was delayed for a number of patients in the UK. Only 18% of ME patients in 2016 received a diagnosis within six months of the onset of symptoms, according to the ME Association Survey. 62% of the individuals had to wait an additional year or longer to receive their diagnosis.

Segmental Overview

By application, hospitals will become a more desirable market than diagnostic centres in South Asia as well. The demand from nations like India, Thailand, Indonesia, and Malaysia would help the regional industry grow. To picture the human body for diagnostic and therapeutic reasons, medical imaging uses a variety of imaging modalities and advanced processing techniques. It contributes significantly to improving public health for all population groups. Medical imaging is also utilised for disease detection and diagnosis. One of the most frequently used radioisotopes in nuclear medicine, technetium-99m (6.02 h), is utilised in more than 80% of diagnostic nuclear medicine procedures, or 7 million annually in Europe and roughly 8 million annually in the United States. The International Atomic Energy Agency (IAEA) estimates that 99mTc is used in about 30 million operations annually throughout the world and accounts for 80-85% of all diagnostic nuclear medicine investigations.

Regional Overview

Molybdenum-99 has found a thriving market in Asia Pacific. The market will benefit from the region's increasing healthcare development investments and bolstered R&D endeavours. The region is growing as a result of the increasing penetration of innovative healthcare technologies. However, in certain underdeveloped areas, a shortage of qualified staff and subpar medical facilities have been impeding progress. In nations like India, there is an increase in the usage of private healthcare. In reality, research show that this industry has grown significantly since 2000. Additionally, insurance assistance provided by various public and private providers has helped patients and their families and encouraged them to invest in cutting-edge medical care. These factors are projected to increase demand for molybdenum-99 in the Asia Pacific region. Hospital demand will be a significant factor in East Asia's growth, and Japan will become a very lucrative market.

Interested to Procure the Research Report? Inquire Before Buying – https://www.thebrainyinsights.com/enquiry/buying-inquiry/13205

Report Scope

Base Year

2021

Forecast period

2022-2030

Report Coverage     

Revenue estimation and forecast, company profile, competitive landscape, growth factors, and recent trends

Regional scope

North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Middle East & Africa, and Latin America

Market Size(unit)

USD Billion

Molybdenum-99 (Mo-99) Market CAGR

4.6%

Segments Covered

By Type
By Application

List of the prominent players in the Global Molybdenum-99 (Mo-99) market:

• Curium Company
• Eckert & Ziegler Holding Company
• Shine Medical Technologies
• NTP Radioisotopes SOC Ltd.
• North Star Medical Radioisotopes LLC
• JSC Isotope
• ANSTO
• Lantheus Medical Imaging Inc.
• IRE ELIT
• Niowave Inc.

The global Molybdenum-99 (Mo-99) market is segmented as follows:

By Type

• SPECT
• Gamma Camera

By Application

• Hospitals
• Diagnostic Centers

By Region/Geography

• North America

o The U.S.
o Canada
o Mexico

• Europe

o France
o The UK
o Spain
o Germany
o Italy
o Rest of Europe

• Asia Pacific

o China
o Japan
o India
o Australia
o South Korea
o Rest of Asia Pacific

• The Middle East & Africa

o Saudi Arabia
o UAE
o South Africa
o Egypt
o Kuwait
o Rest of the Middle East & Africa

• Latin America

o Brazil
o Argentina
o Rest of Latin America

Procure The Research Report - https://www.thebrainyinsights.com/report/molybdenum-99-mo-99-market-13205

About the report:

The market is analyzed based on value (USD Billion). All the segments have been analyzed worldwide, regional, and country basis. The study includes the analysis of more than 30 countries for each part. The report analyzes driving factors, opportunities, restraints, and challenges for gaining critical insight into the market. The study includes porter's five forces model, attractiveness analysis, product analysis, supply, and demand analysis, competitor position grid analysis, distribution, and marketing channels analysis.

About The Brainy Insights:

The Brainy Insights is a market research company, aimed at providing actionable insights through data analytics to companies to improve their business acumen. We have a robust forecasting and estimation model to meet the clients' objectives of high-quality output within a short span of time. We provide both customized (clients' specific) and syndicate reports. Our repository of syndicate reports is diverse across all the categories and sub-categories across domains. Our customized solutions are tailored to meet the clients' requirement whether they are looking to expand or planning to launch a new product in the global market.

Contact Us

Avinash D
Head of Business Development
Phone: +1-315-215-1633
Email: sales@thebrainyinsights.com 
Web: http://www.thebrainyinsights.com


Recommended Stories

  • 'One Of The Biggest Mistakes I Ever Made': Charlie Munger Regrets Major Investment

    The Berkshire Hathaway vice chairman opens up about an investment misstep in remarks at the Daily Journal annual meeting.

  • A tech founder who didn’t pay employees for months but bought a $16 million private jet has been arrested

    The co-founder of Texas-based software firm Slync has been accused of misleading investors and shortchanging employees.

  • This restaurant chain offers the worst bang for your buck, customers say — and it’s not even the most expensive

    A new study looked at the prices at several fast-casual and fast-food chains, and at how diners feel about the value offered relative to cost.

  • ‘Big Short’ Investor Michael Burry Bets on Alibaba and JD. This Time, Wall Street Agrees.

    Michael Burry, the investor whose bet on the U.S. mortgage market before 2008-09 was immortalized in "The Big Short" initiated large positions in Alibaba and JD.com.

  • Seeking AI Exposure? 3 Stocks to Consider

    Artificial Intelligence (AI) has been Wall Street's new shiny toy in 2023, with investors clamoring to find exposure to the technology. After all, it's easy to understand why following ChatGPT's explosion in popularity.

  • Tesla ‘stands out’ as top pick in sector; Rivian closest to being the ‘next Tesla’: Barclays

    Tesla adding to the big gains it notched earlier this week, thanks to a big call from Barclays. On the heels of the White House announcing a deal with Tesla to open up thousands of its superchargers for non-Tesla owners, and likely open up new revenue streams, Barclays analyst Dan Levy is out with a short note launching coverage of the autos sector, with the aforementioned Tesla in the driver’s seat.

  • Sorrento Therapeutics (SRNE) Loses -77.24% in 4 Weeks, Here's Why a Trend Reversal May be Around the Corner

    The heavy selling pressure might have exhausted for Sorrento Therapeutics (SRNE) as it is technically in oversold territory now. In addition to this technical measure, strong agreement among Wall Street analysts in revising earnings estimates higher indicates that the stock is ripe for a trend reversal.

  • Bill Gates Asked Why He's Buying So Much US Farmland: Here's His Answer In Free-For-All AMA

    Microsoft founder and billionaire turned philanthropist Bill Gates recently laid to rest the long-time conspiracy theory that he owns some 80% of all U.S. farmland in his 11th appearance in an “Ask Me Anything” (AMA) session on Reddit. What Happened: Gates, answering dozens of questions over the course of a few hours during the AMA, including: “Why are you buying up so much farmland, do you think this is a problem with billionaire wealth and how much you can disproportionally acquire?” In respon

  • 10 Investors Score $117 Billion On Tesla Stock's Double 'Bubble'

    What's it like to make more than $110 billion in five weeks on just one S&P 500 stock? Ask the largest owners of Tesla stock.

  • A Once in a Lifetime Bull Market Opportunity in Metals and Mining: US Critical Metals

    The market is poised for the next metals and mining bull market to commence. The theme for the last bull market was centered on globalization and the emergence of a new middle class in what we defi...

  • Here come the 5% CDs

    If you’re looking for certificates of deposit, the interest rates on offer should be—here’s hoping—heading higher following the latest inflation numbers out Tuesday morning. You can already get 5% on a one-year CD if you shop around, and there should be more—and maybe better—on offer soon following the latest economic news, which has sent the money markets jumping around. January’s inflation data came in higher than expected, and the markets were surprised by the news, even though Federal Reserve Chairman Jay Powell had basically told them this was going to happen at his press conference a couple of weeks ago.

  • The Average New Car Payment Sounds Like A Sick Joke

    Along with regular inflation, a global semiconductor shortage has severely limited the availability of new cars (one estimate found that global carmakers produced 8 million fewer cars than planned in 2022) while also hiking up the prices of many used models. A year of sometimes double-digit increases started to wane somewhat by 2023 -- in January, the Bureau of Labor Statistics reported a 0.2% increase in new car prices and a 1.9% drop in used car prices. Average interest rates also rose by an average 53 basis points although there's hope that now that prices are evening out, this number will also start to stabilize.

  • Bed Bath & Beyond’s $1 Billion Stock Deal: What to Know

    The retailer faces doubts about its long-term survival even after getting an unusual financial lifeline.

  • JPMorgan’s Kolanovic Warns of ‘Volmageddon 2.0’ Risk in Options

    (Bloomberg) -- The explosive rise of short-dated options is creating event risk on the scale of the stock market’s early-2018 volatility implosion, according to JPMorgan Chase & Co.’s Marko Kolanovic. Most Read from BloombergChina Warns of Retaliation Against US Over Balloon SagaUS Says 3 Mystery Objects Likely Private, With No China LinkASML Stolen Data Came From Technical Repository for Chip MachinesAmerica's Priciest Neighborhoods Are Changing as the Ultra-Rich Move to FloridaUkraine to Recei

  • The 6-Month T-Bill Breaches 5%. It Hasn’t Been This High Since 2007.

    The rate on U.S. six-month Treasury bills surpassed 5% on Tuesday, meaning investors can earn even more on their short-term cash.

  • Berkshire dumps shares in TSMC, banks; increases Apple stake

    NEW YORK/BANGALORE (Reuters) -Warren Buffett's Berkshire Hathaway Inc slashed its stake in Taiwanese contract chipmaker TSMC as well as in some banks in the fourth quarter, while bolstering its holdings in Apple Inc. Berkshire cut its position in Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Co Ltd (TSMC) by 86.2% to 8.29 million sponsored American depositary shares, according to a regulatory filing.

  • Warren Buffett’s portfolio: Here are the stocks Berkshire Hathaway is buying or selling

    Here are the latest changes to Berkshire Hathaway’s portfolio and Buffett’s top bets.

  • Putin has given oil a new lease of life – we’d be mad not to take advantage

    It's a cliche, I know, but “stick to your knitting” has long been the best piece of advice you can give to the chief executive who, bored with the dreary old business of doing what he's good at, dreams of taking his company into exciting and politically favoured pastures new.

  • Best Stocks To Buy And Watch Now: 5 Top Tech Stocks For February

    The technology sector is home to many of the best stocks to buy or watch, although it's slim pickings these days.

  • Vanguard to Liquidate a Mutual Fund for First Time Since 2020

    (Bloomberg) -- Asset manager Vanguard Group plans to shutter a US mutual fund for the first time since the throes of the pandemic.Most Read from BloombergNew Cars Are Only for the Rich Now as Automakers Rake In ProfitsGunman Kills Three at Michigan State; Suspect Found DeadUS Says 3 Mystery Objects Likely Private, With No China LinkAmerica's Priciest Neighborhoods Are Changing as the Ultra-Rich Move to FloridaUS Inflation Stays Elevated, Adding Pressure for More Fed HikesThe $98 million Vanguard