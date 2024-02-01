Mom, dad and six kids are all in the dough, literally, at Galion East of Chicago Pizza

Going from a delivery driver to an owner running a family business: The story of Galion East of Chicago Pizza underpins a personal success story with a hint of a romantic touch.

The 30th anniversary of East of Chicago Pizza is planned for February. The original Galion East of Chicago Pizza was founded in February 1994 at 324 Harding Way. The franchise moved to its current location in 2012, according to owner Jared Thew.

How Galion East of Chicago started?

Thew started to work at East of Chicago as a driver the year the restaurant founded. Thew was a college student pursuing a degree in elementary education, and he worked nights for extra money, and also, he said, because it was fun to work with younger people.

His future wife, Jessica, worked in the same shop. Both are Galion natives – Thew went to Northmor High School, and Jessica went to Galion City Schools, Thew said.

The Thew family: Jared Thew with his sons Jude, 18, Gabe, 19, Roen, 15, his wife Jessica, and his daughters Cleo, 13, and Nadia, 20. The oldest son Ian and his family are not on the photo.

In 1998-1999, Thew was presented with an opportunity to take over a manager position at the age of 21, and in 2000 he and his wife bought the Galion franchise. In 2017, they finished paying off the loan, and in 2018 bought a location Shelby and open East of Chicago there.

“I was already doing the job of an owner as a general manager,” Thew said. “This gave me the opportunity to do it myself.”

What makes Galion East of Chicago unique?

Thew said one of the reasons Galion residents are drawn to East of Chicago Pizza is its consistency with official recipes, cleanliness and fresh products.

And, the Thews always have been involved with the local community so they are familiar.

“We’ve always had a lot to do with churches and schools, and nonprofits,” Thew said.

Galion East of Chicago provides catering for the Crestline Exemplified School District school lunches program, as well as other community events.

Nadia Thew with her father Jared.

Over the years, the menu has stayed consistent as well, Thew said, with the family adding a few things to long-time favorites, such as mozzarella sticks, fries and wings.

This year Galion East of Chicago introduced a Pizza of the Month concept in which family members and store employee suggest ideas for pizza topping combinations.

“As it’s our first time doing it, we’re figuring it out as we go,” Nadia Thew said, Jared's daughter.

Why love is at Galion East of Chicago's foundation?

Thew said he and his wife have a 50/50 partnership in life, and she does a lot of things for the businesses behind the scenes. For example, Thew said, Jessica handles all of the book-keeping and payrolls. She also is in charge of social media advertising and photography.

“She takes care of all the technical aspects of web ordering and customer care with customer satisfaction,” Thew said.

East of Chicago pizza features Valentine's Day decorations and heart-shaped pizzas.

All six Thew children either work at one of the pizza locations or help the family with running it.

Nadia Thew, 20, who is general manager of the Galion East of Chicago Pizza, said she started helping her family out there when she was in pre-school, and she made her first pizza when she was around 5 years old.

“We work together every day,” her father said.

Thew said he would have never been able to do life without his wife, and as a family, even all together they would have never gotten anywhere without guidance from above.

“We all couldn’t have gotten to where we are without God leading our home and businesses,” Thew said.

This article originally appeared on Bucyrus Telegraph-Forum: Thews hit 30-year mark as East of Chicago owners in Galion and Shelby