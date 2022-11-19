U.S. markets closed

Mom, I Do Not Want War

·2 min read

Exhibition at Polish & Slavic Federal Credit Union Depicts the Horrors of War Through Children's Eyes

BROOKLYN, N.Y., Nov. 18, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- An exhibition of Ukrainian children's drawings depicting the horrors of the Russian aggression and historical drawings of Polish children traumatized by World War II, was officially unveiled on Thursday, November 17 at the headquarters of the Polish & Slavic Federal Credit Union located at 100 McGuinness Blvd. in Brooklyn, New York. Guests of honor at the ceremony included Ambassador Krzysztof Szczerski, Permanent Representative of the republic of Poland to the United Nations and Ambassador Sergiy Kyslytsya, Permanent Representative of Ukraine to the United Nations.

Ceremonial cutting of the ribbon. Standing left to right: Ambassador Sergiy Kyslytsya of Ukraine, Ambassador Krzysztof Szczerski of Poland, PSFCU President/CEO Bogdan Chmielewski and Chairman of the PSFCU Board of Directors Krzysztof Matyszczyk
Ceremonial cutting of the ribbon. Standing left to right: Ambassador Sergiy Kyslytsya of Ukraine, Ambassador Krzysztof Szczerski of Poland, PSFCU President/CEO Bogdan Chmielewski and Chairman of the PSFCU Board of Directors Krzysztof Matyszczyk

An Exhibition at Polish & Slavic Federal Credit Union Depicts the Horrors of War Through Children's Eyes

In welcoming the guests in attendance, Mr. Bogdan Chmielewski, PSFCU president/CEO remarked that "one of the purposes of the exhibition is to appeals the conscience of all of us, especially politicians and military leaders to do everything possible to prevent war." Chairman of the PSFCU Board of Directors, Mr. Krzysztof Matyszczyk, in turn, talked about the importance of this exhibit and expressed hope that many more people will come to see the pictures on display.

In his short speech, Ambassador Szczerski thanked the Polish & Slavic FCU for hosting the exhibition. "I believe this exhibition is special because the horrors of war seen through the eyes of the children are exactly the same no matter the place in the world," Ambassador Szczerski said.

Ambassador Kyslytsya of the Ukraine Mission to the United Nations began his remarks concerning the exhibition with a quote from Ecclesiastes:. "What has happened, will happen again and there is nothing new under the Sun," he said. "This tragedy, what happened between 1939 and 1945 in Poland is happening again."

The exhibition, a Polish-Ukrainian archival project prepared by the Polish National Archives and Ukrainian Mom, I See War Foundation, and shown under the auspices of the Permanent Mission of the Republic of Poland to the United Nations in New York, will remain on display at Polish & Slavic FCU headquarters until December 2, 2022.

Ambassadors Kyslytsya and Szczerski, and PSFCU President/CEO Chmielewski review the exhibit
Ambassadors Kyslytsya and Szczerski, and PSFCU President/CEO Chmielewski review the exhibit
The exhibition will remain on display at PSFCU headquarters until December 2
The exhibition will remain on display at PSFCU headquarters until December 2
View original content to download multimedia:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/mom-i-do-not-want-war-301683249.html

SOURCE Polish & Slavic Federal Credit Union

