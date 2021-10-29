U.S. markets close in 47 minutes

MOMENTIVE ALERT: Bragar Eagel & Squire, P.C. Investigates Sale of MNTV and Encourages Investors to Contact the Firm

Bragar Eagel & Squire
·2 min read

NEW YORK, Oct. 29, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Bragar Eagel & Squire, P.C., a nationally recognized stockholder rights law firm, has launched an investigation into whether the officers or directors of Momentive Global Inc. (NASDAQ: MNTV) breached their fiduciary duties or violated the federal securities laws in connection with the company’s merger with Zendesk, Inc. (NYSE: ZEN).

Click here to learn more and participate in the action.

On October 28, 2021, MNTV announced that it had entered into an agreement to merge with Zendesk in an all-stock transaction. Pursuant to the merger agreement, Momentive stockholders will receive 0.225 shares of Zendesk for each share of Momentive common stock owned. The deal is scheduled to close in the first half of 2022.

Bragar Eagel & Squire is concerned that Momentive’s board of directors oversaw an unfair process and ultimately agreed to an inadequate merger agreement. Accordingly, the firm is investigating all relevant aspects of the deal and is committed to securing the best result possible for Momentive’s stockholders.

If you own shares of Momentive and are concerned about the proposed merger, or you are interested in learning more about the investigation or your legal rights and remedies, please contact Melissa Fortunato or Alexandra Raymond by email at investigations@bespc.com or telephone at (646) 860-9157, or by filling out this contact form. There is no cost or obligation to you.

About Bragar Eagel & Squire, P.C.:
Bragar Eagel & Squire, P.C. is a nationally recognized law firm with offices in New York, California, and South Carolina. The firm represents individual and institutional investors in commercial, securities, derivative, and other complex litigation in state and federal courts across the country. For more information about the firm, please visit www.bespc.com. Attorney advertising. Prior results do not guarantee similar outcomes.

Contact Information:
Bragar Eagel & Squire, P.C.
Melissa Fortunato, Esq.
Alexandra Raymond, Esq.
investigations@bespc.com
www.bespc.com


    Are we running with the bulls? The three main indexes, the Dow, the S&P 500, and the NASDAQ, are all at or near their all-time highs. They’re experiencing a run-up after a ‘September swoon’ that reversed in early October. The key point here is not so much the market lows or highs, but the volatility it’s been experiencing in getting there. Sharp swings within a general trend make it difficult to predict the market’s short-term moves. The natural play to counter market volatility is to shore up t