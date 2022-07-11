U.S. markets closed

Momentum Continues for Viking M&A With Opening of Virginia Office

·2 min read

Viking Mergers & Acquisitions proudly announces the opening of their Richmond, Va., office, to serve clients across Southeastern Virginia.

RICHMOND, Va., July 11, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Viking Mergers & Acquisitions is pleased to announce the opening of a Richmond, Va., office. The new location will be led by Managing Partner Dan Wilson and Senior Advisor David Bogart. David joins the team with 35+ years of entrepreneurial leadership in the technology field (23 years as a business owner), with expertise in business development, finance, and operations.

(PRNewsfoto/Viking Mergers &amp; Acquisitions)
(PRNewsfoto/Viking Mergers & Acquisitions)

With experience owning, operating, and selling his own business and commercial real estate property, David brings a valuable first-hand perspective when assisting other business owners as they consider and plan their exit strategy. David's decades of experience make him uniquely qualified to guide entrepreneurs across Virginia with the most important financial transaction of their lives – selling their business.

David's reputation aligns especially well with Viking's core value of Integrity: We strive to uphold the highest level of professional behavior and ethical standards so that our clients are treated respectfully and fairly every time.

A native of the region, David is familiar with the business climate, geography, and regional economic market engines that drive business growth. Dan Wilson shares, "We are excited to have David Bogart help lead Viking into this vibrant Virginia market. His experience will be a major asset to entrepreneurs who need valuation services and who may be considering an exit strategy for their business."

Virginia was recently named the #1 state for Best Overall Business Climate. Southeast Virginia, and Greater Richmond specifically, offers low cost of business operations and an acclaimed business environment including the presence of EO Richmond and EO SEVA. This is an outstanding time for entrepreneurs in Southeast Virginia.

About Viking Mergers and Acquisitions

Viking provides exit strategies and M&A services to middle-market business owners. In business since 1996, 50% of Viking's brokers are former business owners. Viking has an 85% closing rate, representing more than 700 successful transactions, and ten offices throughout the Southeast.

Cision
Cision

View original content to download multimedia:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/momentum-continues-for-viking-ma-with-opening-of-virginia-office-301584119.html

SOURCE Viking Mergers & Acquisitions

