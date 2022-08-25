U.S. markets closed

Momentum for Higher Welfare Broiler Chicken Grows as Nine Leading Food Businesses Join the U.S. Working Group for Broiler Welfare

·6 min read
In this article:
  • NGVC

NEW YORK, Aug. 25, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Nine new leading food businesses join the U.S. Working Group for Broiler Welfare, bringing the group to 16 members. The doubling of members demonstrates the drive of food businesses to achieve higher welfare practices for broiler chickens based on consumer and investor demand. The Working Group now includes Applegate, Aramark, Compass Group, Earth Animal, Giant Eagle, HelloFresh US, Martha Stewart & Marley Spoon, Natural Grocers, Nestlé USA, Panera Bread, Pret a Manger, Shake Shack, Sodexo, Sprouts, Target and Whole Foods. Collectively these businesses purchased over 540 million pounds of chicken in 2021.

&quot;Natural Grocers is thrilled to join the US Working Group for Broiler Welfare and we look forward to creating solutions that support healthy birds, thriving farms as well as invigorated rural economies and communities.&quot; - Christie Zimmerman, Product Standards Manager/Food, Natural Grocers
"Natural Grocers is thrilled to join the US Working Group for Broiler Welfare and we look forward to creating solutions that support healthy birds, thriving farms as well as invigorated rural economies and communities." - Christie Zimmerman, Product Standards Manager/Food, Natural Grocers

Natural Grocers® Product Standards Manager, Christie Zimmerman, joins the U.S. Working Group for Broiler Welfare.

Facilitated by Compassion in World Farming and Blue House Sustainability Consulting, the Working Group aims to support food businesses in exploring workable strategies and creative solutions for transitioning supply chains through the welfare standards outlined in the Better Chicken Commitment (BCC). Jointly, the Working Group members stand to improve the lives of over 111 million chickens annually.

The Working Group is collaborating with Perdue Farms, the fourth largest chicken producer in the U.S., to assist members in meeting their animal welfare commitments over the next few years. Since 2016, Perdue has continued to make improvements, shifting broiler chicken supply chains to improve welfare standards in alignment with the BCC as consumers increasingly desire these products. The company was the first major poultry company to install a Controlled Atmosphere Stunning unit, which provides a more humane slaughter method than traditional practices and has plans to convert other facilities.

"Many of Perdue's Animal Care practices are aligned with the Better Chicken Commitment core tenants. As part of Perdue's commitment to continuous improvement, we will continue in our collaboration with Compassion in World Farming and this Working Group to ensure that existing and future new customers can offer products from animals raised according to BCC committed standards in order to meet the demand," said Bruce Stewart-Brown, SVP Technical Services and Innovation, Perdue.

"Core to our mission is procuring high-quality and responsibly sourced ingredients but creating systemic change as an individual player that doesn't raise or process chicken can be challenging," said Jeff Yorzyk, Director of Sustainability at HelloFresh US. "As a member of this Working Group led by Compassion in World Farming, we look forward to partnering closely with our peers and engaging suppliers in ways that will accelerate the implementation of the BCC."

"The Working Group is developing needed tools to assist us in our commitments and work from communication fact sheets to auditing and labeling protocols," said Kristen Smith, Director of Sustainability, Earth Animal. "We appreciate the candid conversations with Compassion in World Farming and other members about common challenges and potential solutions, which help to inform our strategy and approach and to educate other companies in our industry as well."

The Working Group came together in 2021 to explore practical strategies and creative solutions that will enable member companies to progress toward their commitments. Compassion USA anticipates this group's ongoing efforts and learnings will continue the positive momentum and motivate widespread progress among the more than 200 U.S. brands that have committed to improving their welfare standards in alignment with the BCC.

"Bringing leading food businesses together in the Working Group allows for real collaboration, innovation and progress toward higher standards of welfare for the more than 9 billion chickens raised in the U.S. annually," said Tessa Hale, U.S. Head of Food Business, Compassion in World Farming. "The expansion of the Working Group reflects the desire for meaningful change in how we treat the planet's most-farmed animal. In addition to our many new food business partners, we are thrilled to collaborate with several top chicken producers, such as Perdue, who are leading the way in animal welfare practices."

"At Whole Foods Market, we've long maintained rigorous Quality Standards across our Meat Department and take the issue of broiler chicken welfare seriously. We sincerely appreciate the important work of Compassion in World Farming, and we're excited to join the Working Group to share what we've learned about raising the bar for broiler welfare and to join with others in pushing for systemic change," said Karen Christensen, SVP of Merchandising for Perishables, Whole Foods Market.

Compassion USA's food business managers and animal welfare specialists are working with others to dig into the research, answer questions and raise chicken welfare standards. For Working Group membership information, email Tessa.Hale@ciwf.org.

Notes to Editors:

Blue House Sustainability Consulting is led by Mindy Gomes-Casseres, an expert with more than 20 years of experience in helping global Fortune 500 companies craft leading sustainability strategies and communications.

Compassion in World Farming was founded in 1967 by a British dairy farmer who became horrified at the development of intensive factory farming. Today Compassion is a global movement dedicated to ending factory farming and achieving humane and sustainable food. With headquarters in the U.K., we have offices across Europe, the U.S., China and South Africa. To find out more about Compassion in World Farming, visit www.ciwf.com

The Better Chicken Commitment (BCC) is a science-based policy designed to address the four most significant welfare concerns negatively impacting broiler chickens under today's production practices. Two versions of the North American BCC developed for food companies in the U.S. and Canada address the same welfare concerns but allow flexibility in how companies roadmap their supply chains to meet the BCC and later show continued compliance. To learn about Compassion in World Farming's assessment of the progress made by leading food businesses against their commitments to source higher welfare chicken, visit www.chickentrack.com.

Natural Grocers by Vitamin Cottage, Inc. (NYSE: NGVC) is an expanding specialty retailer of natural and organic groceries, body care products, and dietary supplements. The products sold by Natural Grocers must meet strict quality guidelines and may not contain artificial colors, flavors, preservatives or sweeteners, or partially hydrogenated or hydrogenated oils. The Company sells only USDA-certified organic produce and exclusively pasture-raised, non-confinement dairy products, and free-range eggs. Natural Grocers' flexible smaller-store format allows it to offer affordable prices in a shopper-friendly, clean, and convenient retail environment. The Company also provides extensive free science-based Nutrition Education programs to help customers make informed health and nutrition choices. The Company, founded in 1955, has 163 stores in 21 states. Visit www.NaturalGrocers.com for more information and store locations

View original content to download multimedia:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/momentum-for-higher-welfare-broiler-chicken-grows-as-nine-leading-food-businesses-join-the-us-working-group-for-broiler-welfare-301612877.html

SOURCE Natural Grocers by Vitamin Cottage, Inc.

