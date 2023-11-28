Are You a Momentum Investor? This 1 Stock Could Be the Perfect Pick

For new and old investors, taking full advantage of the stock market and investing with confidence are common goals.

While you may have an investing style you rely on, finding great stocks is made easier with the Zacks Style Scores. These are complementary indicators that rate stocks based on value, growth, and/or momentum characteristics.

Is This 1 Momentum Stock a Screaming Buy Right Now?

Momentum investors, who live by the saying "the trend is your friend," are most interested in taking advantage of upward or downward trends in a stock's price or earnings outlook. Utilizing one-week price change and the monthly percentage change in earnings estimates, among other factors, the Momentum Style Score can help determine favorable times to buy high-momentum stocks.

Tree.com (TREE)

LendingTree, Inc., parent company of LendingTree, LLC, is headquartered in Charlotte, NC and has been operating solely in the United States since July 1998. Its online marketplace provides clients’ access to product offerings from more than 600 partners. In June 2014, the company re-launched My LendingTree, a platform that offers a personalized loan comparison-shopping experience by providing free credit scores and credit score analysis.

TREE sits at a Zacks Rank #3 (Hold), holds a Momentum Style Score of A, and has a VGM Score of A. The stock is down 1.5% and up 47.8% over the past one-week and four-week period, respectively, and Tree.com has lost 26.9% in the last one-year period as well. Additionally, an average of 266,380.91 shares were traded over the last 20 trading sessions.

Momentum investors don't just pay attention to price changes; positive earnings play a crucial role, too. Six analysts revised their earnings estimate upwards in the last 60 days for fiscal 2023. The Zacks Consensus Estimate has increased $0.27 to $2.13 per share. TREE boasts an average earnings surprise of 255.5%.

With strong earnings growth, a good Zacks Rank, and top-tier Momentum and VGM Style Scores, investors should think about adding TREE to their portfolios.

Story continues

Want the latest recommendations from Zacks Investment Research? Today, you can download 7 Best Stocks for the Next 30 Days. Click to get this free report

LendingTree, Inc. (TREE) : Free Stock Analysis Report

To read this article on Zacks.com click here.

Zacks Investment Research