U.S. markets open in 6 hours 26 minutes

  • S&P Futures

    3,915.75
    -7.00 (-0.18%)
     

  • Dow Futures

    31,393.00
    -47.00 (-0.15%)
     

  • Nasdaq Futures

    11,895.50
    -40.00 (-0.34%)
     

  • Russell 2000 Futures

    1,772.70
    -0.10 (-0.01%)
     

  • Crude Oil

    110.20
    +0.61 (+0.56%)
     

  • Gold

    1,812.10
    -3.80 (-0.21%)
     

  • Silver

    21.37
    -0.17 (-0.81%)
     

  • EUR/USD

    1.0469
    +0.0003 (+0.03%)
     

  • 10-Yr Bond

    2.8860
    0.0000 (0.00%)
     

  • Vix

    30.96
    +4.86 (+18.62%)
     

  • GBP/USD

    1.2343
    +0.0001 (+0.01%)
     

  • USD/JPY

    128.5350
    +0.2380 (+0.19%)
     

  • BTC-USD

    29,309.00
    -452.99 (-1.52%)
     

  • CMC Crypto 200

    653.60
    -17.08 (-2.55%)
     

  • FTSE 100

    7,438.09
    0.00 (0.00%)
     

  • Nikkei 225

    26,402.84
    -508.36 (-1.89%)
     

Momentum and ITSMA Invest in Learning & Development with Enhanced Talent and Expanded Offerings

·3 min read

LONDON, May 19, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Momentum, the global growth consultancy and pioneer of account-based marketing (ABM), has enhanced its learning and development programs with two new hires and an increased focus on training programs. Guy Phillips, Global Director of Learning & Development (L&D) has re-joined Momentum based in the UK, and Paige Johnson, CPTM, Head of L&D, will be leading global service development efforts from the US.

 

Guy Phillips, Global Director of Learning &amp; Development
Guy Phillips, Global Director of Learning & Development

 

These strategic hires allow Momentum to centralize the delivery of its world-class training programs. Since acquiring ITSMA in July 2021, Momentum has made strategic investments to enhance the learning experiences that ITSMA delivers, including ABM Certification and Mentoring. To date, thousands of B2B marketers have participated in ITSMA's rigorous ABM training, and the number of ITSMA certified ABM leaders will surpass 500 this summer.

Guy Phillips is a mentor and educator who is passionate about spreading the ABM philosophy through learning and development. In his new role at Momentum, he will lead the development of new offerings, deliver custom and public training, and oversee a growing team. He brings more than 30 years of experience to this role, having led Consulting at Momentum from 2017-2021 before spending a year developing enterprise ABM approaches at Autodesk.

Guy's career began with online and offline media companies, he has optimized the customer journey at a number of large, well-known companies, and he has worked for a number of brand-name agencies, including Momentum, where he developed audience engagement strategies for B2B technology companies.

Paige Johnson will bring rigor and orchestration to Momentum's training offerings. She will focus on overall learning content and pathways as well as product development, own the logistics of public training courses, and facilitate custom ABM and marketing courses within the US.

Paige is an expert in L&D who has spent the majority of her career in the healthcare and technology industries, where she facilitated organizational change, led L&D programs, and coached teams and individuals with an intentional focus on alignment and achievement of organizational goals as well as performance through talent activation.

Rob Leavitt, Senior Vice President, Advisory & Training, who has led training at Momentum and ITSMA prior to that since 2016, says, "I'm thrilled to have Guy and Paige on board to help us take our learning and development programs to the next level. The demand for training, particularly in ABM, continues to skyrocket, as organizations see real business value in partnering marketing more closely with sales to drive strategic relationships that help build the brand over the long-term and deliver sustainable results."

Momentum is seeing increased demand for ABM training and certification, as organizations recognize the business opportunities of treating accounts as a market of one. The company is also expanding its L&D capacity to help organizations retain talent, enable their marketing teams, build the skills necessary to drive business growth in a digital environment. The new offerings added to the training portfolio will focus on ways to embed ABM within the entire organization and will enable B2B marketers to more clearly define their career progression.

Photo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/1821105/Momentum_Guy_Phillips.jpg
Photo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/1821106/Momentum_Paige_Johnson.jpg

 

Paige Johnson, CPTM, Head of Learning &amp; Development
Paige Johnson, CPTM, Head of Learning & Development

 

Contact:
Alexandra Koenig
alexandra.koenig@wearemomentum.com
+44 (0)74 0045 3116

Recommended Stories

  • 2 Infrastructure Stocks You Can Buy and Hold for the Next Decade

    Russia's invasion of Ukraine has made energy security a priority for a growing number of countries. The energy industry needs to build more pipeline capacity to transport natural gas to new liquefaction and export terminals. Two leaders in developing natural gas infrastructure are Energy Transfer (NYSE: ET) and Kinder Morgan (NYSE: KMI).

  • Jamie Dimon Dealt Rare Blow as JPMorgan Holders Reject Pay Plan

    (Bloomberg) -- Jamie Dimon was handed a rare defeat from shareholders as they rejected a pay proposal, just months after the board unfurled lucrative incentives for the JPMorgan Chase & Co. chief to stay on for a number of years.Most Read from BloombergUS Set to Block Russian Debt Payments, Raising Default OddsOnetime Richest Singapore Tycoon Has Lost 80% of His FortuneWalmart Flashes a Warning Sign to the Entire Consumer EconomyElon Musk Has a Bigger Problem Than Twitter Bots: A Huge Debt Burde

  • Netflix, Meta, Uber among companies announcing layoffs and hiring freezes

    Yahoo Finance’s Ines Ferre joins the Live show to discuss hiring trends among tech companies like Netflix and Meta.

  • What is retirement really like?

    Retirees fall into four camps, says research from Age Wave and Edward Jones, and the largest group is distressing to see.

  • Tech layoffs and hiring freezes increase as cheap money shrinks

    The job market in the tech industry is starting to show some cracks.

  • Is Google A Buy Or Sell As Stock Split Approaches?

    Here's what a fundamental and technical analysis says about Google stock. GOOGL stock buybacks remain high as web search and YouTube advertising rebound. But cloud computing growth is key.

  • Target earnings miss as supply chain inflation bites

    The scary arm of inflation has found its way to the financials of consistently top performing Target.

  • Three senior Twitter employees leave amid potential Musk takeover

    As Elon Musk tweets poop emojis at Twitter CEO Parag Agrawal, it appears that some of the platform's executives are ready to move on. According to a Bloomberg report, three senior employees are voluntarily leaving the company: Ilya Brown, a VP of product management for health, conversation and growth; Katrina Lane, VP of Twitter Service; and Max Schmeiser, head of data science. Per LinkedIn, Lane and Schmeiser had worked at Twitter for about one and two years respectively, while Brown had been at the company for six years.

  • What Appian's $2 Billion Verdict Means

    A jury in the Circuit Court for Fairfax County, Virginia, found that Pegasystems (NASDAQ: PEGA), Appian's chief competitor, had stolen trade secrets from Appian during a period of time starting in 2012. Appian shares jumped 39% last Tuesday after the news came out, while Pegasystems' stock plunged 21%. Pending appeals, Appian stands to win $2.036 billion based on Pegasystems' enrichment from its intellectual property, a large sum for Appian, which currently has a market cap of less than $4 billion and $160 million in cash.

  • Amazon’s stock price has slumped almost 34% this year. This money manager says it’s a steal and could surge 76% to $3,900 in 2 years

    The stock market is a funny place: When great businesses go on sale, most people don’t rejoice. The reason is simple: Like companies in any other industry, most tech companies are doomed to failure, or at least mediocrity, by the viciously corrosive nature of free-market capitalism. Only companies with moats, to use Warren Buffett’s famous and accurate metaphor, can withstand the intense competition it begets.

  • Why Record-High Prices Won’t Drive A Recovery For U.S. Coal

    Coal prices in the U.S. hit a record high in March as demand surged, but the U.S. coal industry will only see limited growth due to several headwinds

  • Intel shareholders rejected the company’s executive pay program—putting the CEO’s promised $180 million pay package on the line

    Intel shareholders voted against the company’s executive compensation last week, which included a $178.6 million payout to CEO Pat Gelsinger.

  • Apple Executive Who Left Over Return-to-Office Policy Joins Google AI Unit

    (Bloomberg) -- An Apple Inc. executive who left over the company’s stringent return-to-office policy is joining Alphabet Inc.’s DeepMind unit, according to people with knowledge of the matter. Most Read from BloombergWalmart Flashes a Warning Sign to the Entire Consumer EconomyStocks Suffer Steepest Rout in Almost Two Years: Markets WrapTarget and Walmart’s Deep Pain Could Be Your GainPlotkin Shuts Melvin Hedge Fund Left Reeling by Redditor AttackOz, McCormick Locked in Too-Close-to-Call Pennsyl

  • Oil prices recoup early losses on China hopes, global supply fears

    TOKYO (Reuters) -Oil prices rose on Thursday, recovering from early losses, on hopes that planned easing of restrictions in Shanghai could improve fuel demand while lingering concerns over tight global supplies outweighed fears of slower economic growth. Brent crude futures for July were up $1.53, or 1.4%, at $110.64 a barrel at 0447 GMT, after falling by more than $1 earlier in the session. U.S. West Texas Intermediate (WTI) crude futures for June rose 93 cents, or 0.8%, to $110.52 a barrel, recovering from an early loss of more than $2.

  • Google’s Russian business plans to file for bankruptcy

    Google says its Russian subsidiary is planning to file for bankruptcy because it can't pay staff and suppliers.

  • Where’s the Beef? New Lawsuit Asks McDonald’s and Wendy’s That Very Question

    A lawsuit alleges that the fast-food companies use undercooked patties in ads to make burgers appear about 15% to 20% bigger than the ones served.

  • Nasdaq Bear Market: 3 Extremely Safe High-Yield Dividend Stocks You Can Confidently Buy

    These passive income powerhouses, with yields ranging from 4.8% to 7.1%, can pad investors pockets during a volatile bear market.

  • Oil Rebounds After Two-Day Drop as Traders Weigh Products, China

    (Bloomberg) -- Oil rebounded amid strength in product markets following a two-day slump driven by concerns over a global economic downturn.Most Read from BloombergWalmart Flashes a Warning Sign to the Entire Consumer EconomyStocks Suffer Steepest Rout in Almost Two Years: Markets WrapTarget and Walmart’s Deep Pain Could Be Your GainPlotkin Shuts Melvin Hedge Fund Left Reeling by Redditor AttackOz, McCormick Locked in Too-Close-to-Call Pennsylvania RaceWest Texas Intermediate erased early losses

  • How retirement coaches are training people to make one of life’s trickiest transitions

    Saving enough money is only part of the key to enjoying retirement. Some good instruction can help you thrive after you stop working.

  • Capital One sets new date for a hybrid return to office

    Capital One Financial Corp. (NYSE: COF), one of the region’s largest employers, will bring its employees back to the office in a hybrid format on Sept. 6, a full year later than the McLean company originally planned. “A significant majority of associates will spend meaningful time working both in-person and virtually,” the company's CEO Richard Fairbank said in a statement Wednesday. The rest of the week, offices will be fully open and employees are encouraged to come in.