Momentum Telecom Named to Inc. 5000's Fastest-Growing Private Companies

·4 min read

For the Fifth Time, Momentum Telecom Appears on the Inc. 5000

ATLANTA, Aug. 17, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Inc. magazine today revealed that Momentum Telecom, a global leader in cloud voice and managed network solutions, has made its annual Inc. 5000 list, the most prestigious ranking of the nation's fastest-growing private companies. The list represents a unique look at the most successful companies within the American economy's most dynamic segment—its independent small businesses. Intuit, Zappos, Under Armour, Microsoft, Patagonia, and many other well-known names gained their first national exposure as honorees on the Inc. 5000.

"Momentum's fifth appearance on the Inc. 5000 is a testament to our entire team's dedication to providing industry leading cloud voice and managed network solutions and a true white-glove customer experience," said Momentum CEO, Todd Zittrouer. "We are so honored to receive this recognition and remain committed to enabling our customers to thrive through continued growth and innovation."

Not only have the companies on the 2021 Inc. 5000 been very competitive within their markets, but this year's list also proved especially resilient and flexible given 2020's unprecedented challenges. Among the 5,000, the average median three-year growth rate soared to 543 percent, and median revenue reached $11.1 million. Together, those companies added more than 610,000 jobs over the past three years.

Momentum enables businesses to thrive by developing, streamlining, and integrating cloud voice, global bandwidth aggregation, and managed network solutions. The company's recent award wins for international internet and SD-WAN solutions have continued to establish Momentum as an industry-leading cloud communications provider.

Complete results of the Inc. 5000, including company profiles and an interactive database that can be sorted by industry, region, and other criteria, can be found at www.inc.com/inc5000. The top 500 companies are featured in the September issue of Inc., which will be available on newsstands on August 20.

"The 2021 Inc. 5000 list feels like one of the most important rosters of companies ever compiled," says Scott Omelianuk, editor-in-chief of Inc. "Building one of the fastest-growing companies in America in any year is a remarkable achievement. Building one in the crisis we've lived through is just plain amazing. This kind of accomplishment comes with hard work, smart pivots, great leadership, and the help of a whole lot of people."

About Momentum Telecom

Momentum Telecom empowers human connections through developing, streamlining, and integrating cloud voice and managed network solutions in order to enable others to thrive. An industry leader in customer experience, Momentum uses superior technology, a geo-redundant network, and an extensive partner network to empower businesses to communicate better, faster, and more efficiently. To learn more visit momentumtelecom.com or connect with us on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn or visit our blog.

More about Inc. and the Inc. 5000

Methodology

Companies on the 2021 Inc. 5000 are ranked according to percentage revenue growth from 2017 to 2020. To qualify, companies must have been founded and generating revenue by March 31, 2017. They must be U.S.-based, privately held, for-profit, and independent—not subsidiaries or divisions of other companies—as of December 31, 2020. (Since then, some on the list may have gone public or been acquired.) The minimum revenue required for 2017 is $100,000; the minimum for 2020 is $2 million. As always, Inc. reserves the right to decline applicants for subjective reasons. Growth rates used to determine company rankings were calculated to three decimal places. There was one tie on this year's Inc. 5000. Companies on the Inc. 500 are featured in Inc.'s September issue. They represent the top tier of the Inc. 5000, which can be found at http://www.inc.com/inc5000.

About Inc. Media

The world's most trusted business-media brand, Inc. offers entrepreneurs the knowledge, tools, connections, and community to build great companies. Its award-winning multiplatform content reaches more than 50 million people each month across a variety of channels including web sites, newsletters, social media, podcasts, and print. Its prestigious Inc. 5000 list, produced every year since 1982, analyzes company data to recognize the fastest-growing privately held businesses in the United States. The global recognition that comes with inclusion in the 5000 gives the founders of the best businesses an opportunity to engage with an exclusive community of their peers, and the credibility that helps them drive sales and recruit talent. The associated Inc. 5000 Vision Conference is part of a highly acclaimed portfolio of bespoke events produced by Inc. For more information, visit www.inc.com.

For more information on the Inc. 5000 Vision Conference, visit http://conference.inc.com/.

Momentum Press Contact:

Beth Hildreth, bhildreth@momentumtelecom.com

Related Images

momentum-logo.jpg
Momentum logo
Momentum Telecom logo

Cision
Cision

View original content to download multimedia:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/momentum-telecom-named-to-inc-5000s-fastest-growing-private-companies-301357443.html

SOURCE Momentum Telecom

