U.S. markets closed

  • S&P 500

    4,012.32
    +21.27 (+0.53%)
     

  • Dow 30

    33,153.91
    +108.82 (+0.33%)
     

  • Nasdaq

    11,590.40
    +83.33 (+0.72%)
     

  • Russell 2000

    1,908.09
    +13.42 (+0.71%)
     

  • Crude Oil

    75.66
    +0.27 (+0.36%)
     

  • Gold

    1,831.20
    +4.40 (+0.24%)
     

  • Silver

    21.33
    +0.02 (+0.11%)
     

  • EUR/USD

    1.0603
    +0.0004 (+0.04%)
     

  • 10-Yr Bond

    3.8790
    -0.0440 (-1.12%)
     

  • GBP/USD

    1.2013
    -0.0005 (-0.05%)
     

  • USD/JPY

    134.5800
    -0.0710 (-0.05%)
     

  • Bitcoin USD

    23,954.37
    -238.70 (-0.99%)
     

  • CMC Crypto 200

    543.88
    -10.26 (-1.85%)
     

  • FTSE 100

    7,907.72
    -22.91 (-0.29%)
     

  • Nikkei 225

    27,227.34
    +123.02 (+0.45%)
     

Momentus Technologies Continues Unparalleled Momentum with an 80% Increase Year-over-Year in New Customer Acquisitions Across All Key Verticals

·3 min read

World-leading customer-centric approach further strengthens an already-solid customer base

ST. LOUIS, Feb. 24, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Momentus Technologies, the global leader in venue and event management technology, is proud to announce the addition of new customers across all key industry verticals. Joining the already established marquee customer base are notable additions that include Nashville Convention Center, World Trade Center, DC, Netball Queensland - Nissan Arena, and Orpheum Theater Memphis. The continued growth with such a diverse customer base is a testament to decades of expertise in designing solutions to meet customer needs.

Momentus Technologies
Momentus Technologies

Momentus Technologies works with organizations around the world looking to leverage our purpose-built, innovative venue management solutions to manage their end-to-end operations. The company's best-in-class customers range across verticals, including:

  • Higher education, with the likes of Duke University, Harvard University and Boston College.

  • Convention and exhibition centers like Columbus Convention Center, New Zealand International Convention Centre and ExCeL London.

  • Stadiums and arenas such as Allegiant Stadium, Levi's Stadium and Mercedes-Benz Stadium.

  • Corporate clients like Nike and The International Monetary Fund.

  • Arts and culture organizations, among them the Apollo, Kimmel Cultural Campus and Walt Disney Concert Hall.

"Entering into 2023 on the heels of a global brand launch, the establishment of the Innovation Lab and welcoming such a premier list of global customers is exciting. So many unique venues turn to Momentus Technologies to help them run their business and create extraordinary events," said Alex Alexandrov, CEO, Momentus Technologies. "For decades, our mission has been focused on driving innovation to empower venues around the world."

The company announced in January 2023 a new brand identity built upon a foundation of the industry's most intuitive platform designed with over three decades of experience and best practices.
Momentus Technologies' healthy growth in each of its verticals reflect the increasing need for intelligent, data-driven solutions for venue management as complexities around costs, labor, risk management and sustainability intensify.

"Our success is steeped in the understanding that our customers are the heartbeat of our organization. The amazing growth in customer acquisition is a testament to the strength of our commitment to understanding the needs of our clients and delivering solutions that deliver successful outcomes," said Mike Besecker, CRO, Momentus Technologies. "We are constantly striving to build strong relationships that deliver enterprise value to our customers, and our efforts have paid off with a growing roster of new customers and satisfied clients. We are proud of the work we have done to attract and retain our customers, and we remain dedicated to ensuring that they receive the highest level of service and support."

To learn more, visit www.gomomentus.com.

About Momentus Technologies
Momentus Technologies is a global provider of industry-leading venue and event management solutions that empower organizations to create extraordinary moments. With over 50,000 users in more than 50 countries, Momentus serves the needs of convention and exhibition centers, higher education, corporate, stadiums and arenas, and arts and culture centers. Its powerful intuitive platform alongside intelligent data-driven solutions and unparalleled expertise provides customers a view of past, present and future event operations to increase end-to-end visibility, optimize efficiency and achieve business goals. Founded in 1985, Momentus is headquartered in the United States. The company's employees work across the globe in Momentus offices and remotely.

SOURCE Momentus Technologies

Recommended Stories

  • Walmart to close 2 Portland stores and lay off nearly 600 workers

    Walmart has notified state and local officials that it will close two Portland stores and lay off nearly 600 workers. A market manager for Walmart (NYSE: WMT) filed notice with the Oregon WARN workforce retraining office that it would permanently close its stores at 1123 N. Hayden Meadows Drive and at 4200 S.E. 82nd Ave. The closings mean 580 workers will lose their jobs: 201 at the Hayden Meadows Drive store and 379 at the 82nd Avenue store. Affected workers were informed Wednesday and are eligible to apply for open jobs at other Walmart and Sam's Club locations.

  • Google wants returning staff to share desks with a ‘partner’ to maximize office space—but they’ve got to agree on ‘tidiness expectations’

    The Big Tech company also wants to create "neighborhoods" of 200 to 300 employees to ensure a smooth transition to the new working environment.

  • Supreme Court Sides With Employee in Overtime Case

    WASHINGTON—The Supreme Court on Wednesday declined to narrow eligibility for overtime pay, ruling 6-3 that an oil-rig supervisor making $200,000 a year qualified because he was paid by the day rather than receiving a fixed salary. “Employees are not ‘deprived of the benefits of [overtime compensation] simply because they are well paid,’” Justice Elena Kagan wrote for the court, citing a 1945 precedent involving mine workers. Chief Justice John Roberts joined the opinion, along with Justices Clarence Thomas, Sonia Sotomayor, Amy Coney Barrett and Ketanji Brown Jackson.

  • Meta Prepares For More Job Cuts, To Downsize About 1K In Major Business Overhaul

    Meta Platforms, Inc (NASDAQ: META) eyed a fresh round of job cuts that could affect thousands of workers likely in the coming months. The Facebook parent consulted human resources, lawyers, financial experts, and top executives to help deflate the company's hierarchy, the Washington Post reports. Meta proposed to push some leaders into lower-level roles, flattening the layers of management between Meta CEO Mark Zuckerberg and the company's interns. Other managers may end up overseeing a higher n

  • Here's how much Americans' 401(k) plans fell last year

    A brutal stock market took a toll on Americans retirement assets in 2022, according to new data from Fidelity.

  • Survey: bad news for employees looking for raises, remote work and shorter work weeks

    This week, Payscale released the results of its bellwether survey, the 2023 Compensation Best Practices Report. It’s not wonderful news for employees: fewer employers are offering pay raises and those that will aren’t exactly being generous. As for folks who love the idea of more flexibility in their working lives? The survey reveals there’s a growing kibosh on remote work arrangements. Senator Bernie Sanders’ four-day work week? Forget about it.

  • ‘Next level cruelty’: Ted Cruz just slammed the IRS over its proposed tip reporting program — that could hike taxes owed by certain workers. This is what it might mean for you

    The IRS says it’s only collecting what it’s owed.

  • Highly paid oil rig worker merits overtime, U.S. Supreme Court says

    An oil rig supervisor who earned more than $200,000 a year working for Houston-based Helix Energy Solutions Group Inc is entitled to overtime pay, the U.S. Supreme Court ruled on Wednesday in a decision with costly implications for the oil and gas industry. The court in a 6-3 decision authored by liberal Justice Elena Kagan decided that because the rig supervisor, Michael Hewitt, was paid a daily rate of $963 and not a salary, an overtime pay exemption in federal wage law for highly paid workers did not apply to him. The justices affirmed a 2021 ruling by the New Orleans-based 5th U.S. Circuit Court of Appeals that Helix must face Hewitt's 2017 lawsuit seeking overtime pay.

  • Real estate slump hits home as Wells Fargo axes hundreds of mortgage bankers days after taking some to a California resort

    Several Wells Fargo mortgage bankers were at a retreat at Palm Desert just a few weeks ago. Now, many of them have lost their jobs.

  • Zacks Industry Outlook Highlights T-Mobile US, AT&T and Cambium Networks

    T-Mobile US, AT&T and Cambium Networks are part of the Zacks Industry Outlook article.

  • Exxon warns of Russia risks to its $2.5 billion Kazakhstan income

    HOUSTON (Reuters) -Exxon Mobil Corp (XOM.N) on Wednesday warned in a securities filing of potential risks to its Kazakhstan oil operations, which provided $2.5 billion in earnings last year. Threats to Kazakhstan oil exports have been in the spotlight since Moscow invaded Ukraine a year ago this week. Exxon and Chevron are major holders in the Central Asia country's oil production and related export pipeline.

  • Freeport LNG Restart And $2 Natural Gas Put This LNG Giant's Earnings Beat In Focus

    This LNG giant topped earnings estimates Thursday with Freeport LNG set to restart operations after eight months and the lowest U.S. natural gas prices in three years.

  • New Rolls-Royce CEO Embarks on Strategic Review of Jet-Engine Maker

    Embattled British aircraft-engine maker Rolls-Royce has embarked on a strategic review led by its new chief executive in a fresh effort to turn the company around.

  • Natural Gas Price Forecast – Natural Gas Markets Bounce From Extreme Lows

    Natural gas markets have rallied a bit during the trading session on Thursday, as we had reached a major oversold condition.

  • Bank of America totaled $1.2 billion in penalties, settlements in 2022

    Bank of America recorded $1.2 billion in fines, settlements and expenses in 2022, topping the costs paid the previous two years.

  • U.S. wants at least 2 advanced computer chip centers built, Commerce chief says

    U.S. Commerce Secretary Gina Raimondo on Thursday said the government will encourage companies to build at least two advanced domestic computer chip factories employing thousands of union workers, as part of a $52.7 billion dollar initiative. The centers would also include a "robust supplier ecosystem," Raimondo said in a speech in Washington. "America needs to design and produce the world's most advanced chips right here in America," Raimondo said, adding that the United States leads in design but not manufacturing.

  • FedEx pilot resolution allows call for strike authorization vote

    The Master Executive Council of FedEx pilots have cleared the way for a strike authorization vote to be called for, "when the appropriate time is determined."

  • Latam's MercadoLibre's net profit rises, fueled by fintech arm

    South American e-commerce giant MercadoLibre Inc on Thursday reported a fourth-quarter net profit of $164.7 million; up from the loss it posted in the same period last year, following a solid performance by its fintech unit. The Argentina-based company, which operates in 18 countries across Latin America, posted a net revenue of $3.0 billion - slightly above a Refinitiv estimate of $2.9 billion, and a 56.5% jump year-on-year in constant currency (40.9% in dollars). In particular, its fintech unit saw net revenue growth of 92.7% in local currency (73.5% in dollars) to $1.3 billion, supported by the consolidation of its financial services across Latin American countries and growth in loans.

  • U.S. Justice Dept accuses Google of evidence destruction in antitrust case

    U.S. Justice Department lawyers say that Alphabet Inc's Google destroyed internal corporate communications and have asked a federal judge to sanction the company as part of the government's antitrust case over its search business. The DOJ asserted in a court filing unsealed in a Washington, D.C., federal court on Thursday that Google failed to timely suspend a policy allowing the automatic, permanent deletion of employees' chat logs. The government said Google "falsely" told the U.S. in 2019 that it had suspended "auto-deletion" and was preserving chat communications as it was required to do under a federal court rule governing electronically stored information.

  • Lordstown Motors Recalls Endurance EV Pickup Truck

    Electric-vehicle startup Lordstown Motors issued a recall and halted production of its Endurance pickup truck, only months after starting to make the vehicle. Lordstown Motors said Thursday that the recall affects 19 vehicles that are either held by customers or being used internally at the company. Lordstown Motors said it is working with suppliers to conduct a root-cause analysis of each issue.