Momentus Technologies Continues Unparalleled Momentum with an 80% Increase Year-over-Year in New Customer Acquisitions Across All Key Verticals

World-leading customer-centric approach further strengthens an already-solid customer base

ST. LOUIS, Feb. 24, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Momentus Technologies, the global leader in venue and event management technology, is proud to announce the addition of new customers across all key industry verticals. Joining the already established marquee customer base are notable additions that include Nashville Convention Center, World Trade Center, DC, Netball Queensland - Nissan Arena, and Orpheum Theater Memphis. The continued growth with such a diverse customer base is a testament to decades of expertise in designing solutions to meet customer needs.

Momentus Technologies

Momentus Technologies works with organizations around the world looking to leverage our purpose-built, innovative venue management solutions to manage their end-to-end operations. The company's best-in-class customers range across verticals, including:

Higher education, with the likes of Duke University , Harvard University and Boston College.

Convention and exhibition centers like Columbus Convention Center , New Zealand International Convention Centre and ExCeL London .

Stadiums and arenas such as Allegiant Stadium , Levi's Stadium and Mercedes-Benz Stadium.

Corporate clients like Nike and The International Monetary Fund .

Arts and culture organizations, among them the Apollo, Kimmel Cultural Campus and Walt Disney Concert Hall.

"Entering into 2023 on the heels of a global brand launch, the establishment of the Innovation Lab and welcoming such a premier list of global customers is exciting. So many unique venues turn to Momentus Technologies to help them run their business and create extraordinary events," said Alex Alexandrov, CEO, Momentus Technologies. "For decades, our mission has been focused on driving innovation to empower venues around the world."

The company announced in January 2023 a new brand identity built upon a foundation of the industry's most intuitive platform designed with over three decades of experience and best practices.

Momentus Technologies' healthy growth in each of its verticals reflect the increasing need for intelligent, data-driven solutions for venue management as complexities around costs, labor, risk management and sustainability intensify.

Story continues

"Our success is steeped in the understanding that our customers are the heartbeat of our organization. The amazing growth in customer acquisition is a testament to the strength of our commitment to understanding the needs of our clients and delivering solutions that deliver successful outcomes," said Mike Besecker, CRO, Momentus Technologies. "We are constantly striving to build strong relationships that deliver enterprise value to our customers, and our efforts have paid off with a growing roster of new customers and satisfied clients. We are proud of the work we have done to attract and retain our customers, and we remain dedicated to ensuring that they receive the highest level of service and support."

To learn more, visit www.gomomentus.com .

About Momentus Technologies

Momentus Technologies is a global provider of industry-leading venue and event management solutions that empower organizations to create extraordinary moments. With over 50,000 users in more than 50 countries, Momentus serves the needs of convention and exhibition centers, higher education, corporate, stadiums and arenas, and arts and culture centers. Its powerful intuitive platform alongside intelligent data-driven solutions and unparalleled expertise provides customers a view of past, present and future event operations to increase end-to-end visibility, optimize efficiency and achieve business goals. Founded in 1985, Momentus is headquartered in the United States. The company's employees work across the globe in Momentus offices and remotely.

SOURCE Momentus Technologies