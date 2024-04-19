Mon BOE moves to adopt levy rates Tuesday night

Apr. 18—While Monongalia County Schools is engaged in the marketing of the Renaissance Academy, the proposed standalone school for science, technology, engineering and math that would be the first of its kind in West Virginia, the day-to-day business of the local district goes on.

BOE members moved to adopt regular and excess levy rates for education for the 2024-25 academic year during their meeting Tuesday night.

Nicole Kemper, the district's treasurer, had presented the two sets of rates last month, which are staying the same as in recent years.

For the regular, statewide levy, the BOE moved in the affirmative for 38.80 cents per $100 of assessed value for Class II properties, which are owner-occupied homes.

The board also called to keep rates the same for Class III properties—which are not used or occupied by the owner and are outside a municipality—and Class IV, the same as Class III but within a municipality.

Class III and Class IV rates at 77.60 cents per $100 of assessed value.

Under the excess levy, which is used to pay for expenses such as textbooks and the salaries of school nurses, the BOE voted to keep those rates the same as well.

As with recent years, Class III and Class IV excess levy rates will hold at 67 cents per $100.

The rates are now awaiting final approval by state Department of Education and state Auditor's Office.

Locally, the excess levy, in particular, is a traditional boon to the quality of life in Mon Schools, as it brings in around $30 million to district coffers annually. Meanwhile, tax revenues in Mon grew $5 million due to new construction, Kemper said.

