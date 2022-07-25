U.S. markets close in 6 hours 19 minutes

  • S&P 500

    3,962.19
    +0.56 (+0.01%)
     

  • Dow 30

    31,940.20
    +40.91 (+0.13%)
     

  • Nasdaq

    11,811.47
    -22.64 (-0.19%)
     

  • Russell 2000

    1,806.88
    -29.81 (-1.62%)
     

  • Crude Oil

    96.08
    +1.38 (+1.46%)
     

  • Gold

    1,720.90
    -6.50 (-0.38%)
     

  • Silver

    18.37
    -0.25 (-1.33%)
     

  • EUR/USD

    1.0246
    +0.0026 (+0.26%)
     

  • 10-Yr Bond

    2.8380
    +0.0550 (+1.98%)
     

  • GBP/USD

    1.2074
    +0.0076 (+0.63%)
     

  • USD/JPY

    136.5200
    +0.4700 (+0.35%)
     

  • BTC-USD

    21,870.76
    -684.32 (-3.03%)
     

  • CMC Crypto 200

    500.32
    +2.81 (+0.57%)
     

  • FTSE 100

    7,293.18
    +16.81 (+0.23%)
     

  • Nikkei 225

    27,699.25
    -215.41 (-0.77%)
     

Mon Power Adds New Line and Substation Employees from Power Systems Institute Training Program

  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
·2 min read
In this article:
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • FE
    Watchlist

FAIRMONT, W.Va., July 25, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Mon Power, a subsidiary of FirstEnergy Corp. (NYSE: FE), has hired 10 new line and substation graduates of Power Systems Institute (PSI), the company's award-winning, two-year educational program that helps prepare the next generation of line and substation workers for FirstEnergy's 10 electric utility companies.

Mon Power Logo (PRNewsfoto/FirstEnergy Corp.)
Mon Power Logo (PRNewsfoto/FirstEnergy Corp.)

The new employees include nine lineworkers and one new substation electrician who recently graduated from the PSI partnership established in 2012 with Pierpont Community & Technical College in Fairmont, West Virginia.

"Our Power Systems Institute develops top-quality, well-educated men and women for the electric utility industry," said James H. Myers, president of FirstEnergy's West Virginia Operations.  "We look forward to these graduates joining our workforce to help continue providing safe and reliable electric service for our customers."

The new Mon Power lines employees, listed by work location, with their hometowns, are:

  • Clarksburg Service Center – Dawson Carpenter, French Creek

  • Franklin Service Center – Alec Horner, Morgantown

  • Harrisville Service Center – Tyler Chisler, Wadestown; Elias Stamm, Salem

  • Marlinton Service Center – Tyler McClanahan, Morgantown

  • Parkersburg Service Center – Brad Ash, Cutler, Ohio

  • Sistersville Service Center – Phillip Cooke, Morgantown

  • Spencer Service Center – Benjamin Fox, Spencer

  • Weirton Service Center – Seth Mozingo, New Cumberland

The new Mon Power substation employee listed by work location and hometown is:

  • Clarksburg Service Center – Brian Moneypenny, Weston

The PSI curriculum requires two and a half days each week spent at Pierpont completing academic course work with the remainder of the week spent at a Mon Power training facility in White Hall, West Virginia, focusing on safe work practices and procedures in the electrical environment. Ultimately, students earn an associate of applied science degree in Electric Utility Technology.

Since the program was developed in 2000, FirstEnergy has hired more than 2,400 lineworkers and substation personnel who completed PSI programs in Ohio, Pennsylvania, New Jersey and West Virginia.

For information about how to enroll in the PSI program, call 1-800-829-6801, or visit www.firstenergycorp.com/psi.

Mon Power serves about 395,000 customers in 34 West Virginia counties. Follow Mon Power at www.mon-power.com, on Twitter @MonPowerWV, and on Facebook at http://www.facebook.com/MonPowerWV.

FirstEnergy is dedicated to integrity safety, reliability and operational excellence. Its 10 electric distribution companies form one of the nation's largest investor-owned electric systems, serving customers in Ohio, Pennsylvania, New Jersey, West Virginia, Maryland and New York. The company's transmission subsidiaries operate approximately 24,000 miles of transmission lines that connect the Midwest and Mid-Atlantic regions. Follow FirstEnergy online at www.firstenergycorp.com and on Twitter @FirstEnergyCorp.

Editor's Note:  Photos of FirstEnergy's Power Systems Institute training program are available for download on Flickr.

Cision
Cision

View original content to download multimedia:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/mon-power-adds-new-line-and-substation-employees-from-power-systems-institute-training-program-301592407.html

SOURCE FirstEnergy Corp.

Recommended Stories

  • Porsches Postponed by Buggy Software Cost VW’s CEO His Job

    (Bloomberg) -- Most Read from BloombergSergey Brin Ordered Sale of Musk Investments After Affair: WSJWho Is Nicole Shanahan, Woman at Center of Musk-Brin Drama?VW Billionaire Clan Plotted CEO Ouster as He Was on US TripFed to Inflict More Pain on Economy as It Readies Big Rate HikeIt says a lot about the state of the auto industry and where it's going that software problems have cost the CEO of a carmaker his job.Volkswagen ousted Herbert Diess as chief executive officer after severe software-de

  • GM, Ford confront Wall Street's recession fears

    General Motors Co and Ford Motor Co are about to replay a script they have played out many times before - trying to convince investors they can get through a recession without skidding into the red. Analysts have been cutting share price targets and profit estimates for the Detroit automakers over the past several weeks, in tandem with downbeat outlooks for the global economy. One big difference from past slowdowns is that GM and Ford's U.S. dealers are not sitting on big inventories of unsold vehicles that would have to be discounted to sell.

  • Apple, Amazon, Microsoft, Google and Facebook Enter the Scene

    Apple, Amazon, Microsoft, Google and Meta publish their quarterly results, which should give an idea of the health of the economy.

  • Exodus of Ukrainian workers hits Europe's emerging economies

    Construction sites, factory assembly lines and warehouses across central Europe are scrambling to fill vacancies after tens of thousands of Ukrainian men left their blue-collar jobs to return home after Russia invaded their country. Ukrainian workers had flocked to central Europe in the past decade - drawn by higher wages and aided by an easing of visa requirements - filling jobs that weren't highly paid enough for local workers in construction, the automotive sector, and heavy industry. Many of these workers have returned home to help the war effort since Russia invaded on February 24, abruptly worsening labour shortages in some of Europe's most industrialized economies.

  • Voyager: ‘No Customer Will Be Made Whole’ Under FTX Proposal

    FTX CEO Sam Bankman-Fried said his firm's offer would give Voyager customers back 100% of the remaining assets, while Voyager’s lawyers argue that it only benefits FTX.

  • Analysis: Colgate, Tide maker P&G rejig price tactics to keep cash-strapped shoppers

    The makers of everyday staples such as Colgate toothpaste and Charmin toilet paper are readying new strategies to keep cash-strapped consumers buying pricier products as the threat of recession looms, executives have told investors. Manufacturers of household staples are also now spending more on discounts and promotions on goods including sodas and paper towels to keep shoppers in higher-end stores and buying brand name products, according to data prepared for Reuters from research firm IRI. The moves come as U.S. consumers - who so far have continued to buy higher-priced goods, from diapers to shampoo - show signs of buckling under new rounds of price increases.

  • Elon Musk Has a Very Important Appointment on October 3

    Autumn promises to be busy for Elon Musk. The visionary boss of Tesla will be active on all fronts with huge stakes each time. From the end of September, Musk will be doing everything not to disappoint fans of the electric vehicle manufacturer during the second edition of Tesla AI (Artificial Intelligence) day.

  • Retirees, here’s how returning to work may affect Social Security, Medicare, pensions and taxes

    Unretiring can help stabilize your cash flow, but it might trigger unintended consequences in other financial areas of your life.

  • Porsche IPO, Tesla Chase, Software Fix: What Awaits VW’s New CEO

    (Bloomberg) -- As much of Volkswagen AG takes a summer break the next few weeks, Oliver Blume, the carmaker’s designated chief executive officer, will be staring down an extensive to-do list.Most Read from BloombergSergey Brin Ordered Sale of Musk Investments After Affair: WSJWho Is Nicole Shanahan, Woman at Center of Musk-Brin Drama?VW Billionaire Clan Plotted CEO Ouster as He Was on US TripFed to Inflict More Pain on Economy as It Readies Big Rate HikeA diverse set of pressing issues await the

  • Artificial Intelligence Stocks To Watch: Google Fires Software Engineer

    When looking for the best artificial intelligence stocks to buy, identify companies using AI technology to improve products or gain a strategic edge, such as Google, Microsoft and Nvidia.

  • German landlord bids to turn down heating for 500,000 residents as Putin squeezes gas - live updates

    Eutelsat shares fall 17pc as merger talks with OneWeb confirmed National Grid forced to beg Belgium to keep the lights on The FTSE 100 rises 0.3pc Lucy Burton: The return of embittered former colleagues will poison office life Sign up here for our daily business briefing newsletter

  • Why the U.S. thinks plan to force cap on Russian oil prices could actually work

    The US still remains ‘a ways away’ from reaching an international agreement to impose a price cap on Russian oil exports, with limited enthusiasm from the world’s largest energy buyers India and China, so far, a Senior Biden energy advisor said. But Amos Hochstein, Special Coordinator for International Energy Affairs for President Biden, said he remains optimistic that Russia would ultimately continue its output despite a price limit, in large part because ‘their economy has nothing else.’

  • This is how much more an S&P 500 CEO earned than the typical worker last year

    On average, the CEOs received $18.3 million in total compensation in 2021, according to a new report from the AFL-CIO.

  • Does ‘last hired, first fired’ still hold true? What to know if you’ve just landed a new job as recession talk gets louder

    'Recessions are often a way that employers try to strengthen themselves for the future,' says one expert.

  • Global gasoline cracks collapse, blow to refiners' profits

    A sudden crash in global gasoline prices in the past two weeks has dented refiners' profits, pushing up inventories in key trading hubs around the world while looming exports from China and India also add to pressure on growing stockpiles. Refiners will be forced to cut gasoline output to safeguard themselves against losses and switch to producing more profitable fuels, traders say, but summer demand is also being hurt by high pump prices in the United States and Europe, and by instability and easing seasonal demand in some parts of Asia. This has led to a rise in inventories from Singapore to Amsterdam-Rotterdam-Antwerp and the United States, according to traders, analysts and inventory data.

  • Tech Earnings Season: 5 Things That Have Stood Out So Far

    Demand is cooling for some products and services, and a strong dollar is a clear headwind. But not all of the news has been bad.

  • Analysis-Europe's diesel drivers bound for more Russian price pain

    Diesel drivers in Europe, already contending with record high prices, are in for even more pain at the pumps compared with those who rely on gasoline. Restrictions on diesel imports from Russia following Moscow's invasion of Ukraine have undermined the fuel’s status in Europe as a cheaper alternative to petrol, amplifying a cost of living crisis across the region. "Fundamentally, Europe can't really survive without Russian diesel," lead clean products analyst at Kpler Kevin Wright said.

  • Philippines Tycoon, Duterte’s Ally’s Stocks Tumble on Default Notice From Banks

    (Bloomberg) -- Stock shares controlled by Philippine businessman Dennis Uy slumped after one of his company’s units received a default notice from a consortium of banks, threatening further losses to an already struggling market.Most Read from BloombergSergey Brin Ordered Sale of Musk Investments After Affair: WSJWho Is Nicole Shanahan, Woman at Center of Musk-Brin Drama?VW Billionaire Clan Plotted CEO Ouster as He Was on US TripFed to Inflict More Pain on Economy as It Readies Big Rate HikePric

  • Tesla says it received June subpoena regarding its governance in wake of Musk's take-private tweet

    Tesla Inc. disclosed in its latest 10-Q filing Monday that it received a second subpoena from the the Securities and Exchange Commission asking the company to provide information on its "governance processes around compliance with the SEC settlement" related to Chief Executive Elon Musk's 2018 tweet about taking the company private at $420 a share. The June 13 subpoena follows a November 2021 subpoena that the company also received on the same topic. "The take-private investigation was resolved

  • Toyota to hold off asking suppliers for lower prices

    Toyota Motor Corp will not unilaterally press its suppliers for lower prices for the second half of its fiscal year and is also considering supporting their energy bills, an executive said on Monday. The move reinforces an attempt by the world's largest automaker by sales to shoulder more of the burden faced by suppliers as global supply chain woes continue and energy costs soar. Like other automakers, Toyota has been battered by the global shortage of semiconductors and COVID-19-related lockdowns, prompting repeated cutbacks in vehicle production and frustrating suppliers.