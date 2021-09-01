Monaco® Cocktails Announces Expanded Distribution With Sam's Club

<p>Premium RTD Cocktail Brand Rolls Out New Variety Pack In Over 270 Stores</p>

CHICAGO, Sept. 1, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Monaco® Cocktails, a leading line of premium ready-to-drink, spirit-based canned cocktails from Atomic Brands, announces in-store distribution with over 270 Sam's Club stores for its new variety 12-pack.

The expanded retail availability with Sam's Club brings consumers the convenience of Monaco's® on-trend, canned cocktails in an affordable 12-pack variety format. Including three cans of each flavor, the new pack in Sam's Club features Monaco's® most popular varieties:

NEW Sun Crush: Recently released in July 2021, it combines tequila with delicious orange for a bright and bubbly mashup of flavors.

Lime Crush: Reminiscent of a sparkling margarita, it is perfectly balanced premium tequila with hints of grapefruit.

Citrus Rush: With hints of citrus, vanilla and floral notes, it combines vodka with an energy drink taste, but without the caffeine.

Blue Crush: Styled after a Blue Hawaiian, it mixes premium vodka, gin, rum and tequila.

"As we rapidly grow our retail footprint, we are excited to introduce a new variety 12-pack to nearly 300 Sam's Clubs stores and increase access for our best-selling RTD flavors to consumers across the United States," shares Don Deubler, CEO of Atomic Brands. "The demand for canned cocktails is booming, and our new variety pack is a testament to our commitment for bringing even more convenient formats to the marketplace that customers are seeking."

All of Monaco's® ready-to-drink varieties are perfectly premixed, and deliver two shots of premium spirits and 9% ABV in each 12 oz. sustainable can, with no gluten or malt.

The new Monaco® Cocktails 12-pack is exclusively available for $22.98 at select Sam's Club stores across the United States, with focused distribution in Florida, California, Illinois, Michigan and Ohio, while supplies last. Monaco® Cocktails also retails at convenience stores nationwide for $2.50-2.99/12 oz. can. To find a retailer near you, please visit the store locator.

Story continues

For more information on Monaco® Cocktails, please visit: drinkmonaco.com, and follow along on Instagram and Facebook (@drinkmonaco).

About Atomic Brands

Chicago-based Atomic Brands was founded in 2006, launching a line of premium spirit-based cocktail beverages under the Monaco® brand name in 2012. The company's products combine a unique blend of actual distilled spirits (9% alcohol content per container) with high-quality ingredients to provide a unique craft and artisan cocktail experience in the convenience and accessibility of sustainable beverage cans. For further information, please visit drinkmonaco.com and follow @drinkmonaco on Instagram and Facebook.

Monaco Cocktails Logo (PRNewsfoto/Monaco Cocktails)

Cision

View original content to download multimedia:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/monaco-cocktails-announces-expanded-distribution-with-sams-club-301366803.html

SOURCE Monaco Cocktails