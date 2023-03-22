U.S. markets close in 3 hours 5 minutes

Monaco Ocean Week, the yachting industry mobilised for a sustainable future

Yacht Club de Monaco
·3 min read

Monaco Smart Yacht Rendezvous 2023 Main figures

Monaco Smart Yacht Rendezvous 2023 Main figures
Monaco Smart Yacht Rendezvous 2023 Main figures

MONACO, March 22, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The future of a more eco-responsible yachting industry. In celebration of the World Water Day and under the aegis of the collective Monaco, Capital of Advanced Yachting brand that the Yacht Club de Monaco is in charge of the Yachting Day during the 6th Monaco Ocean Week (20-26 March 2023). This is an initiative of the Prince Albert II of Monaco Foundation alongside the Monaco Government, the Monaco Oceanographic Institute and Monaco Scientific Centre. “Yachting faces major changes. A modernisation has become inevitable, and those involved in the sector are mobilised to initiate this evolution through research and bringing on new solutions,” says Bernard d’Alessandri, General Secretary of YCM and President of Cluster Yachting Monaco. “The assessment phase is over, we must act now with pragmatic solutions.”

Looking at decarbonisation, future regulations and the role of the life cycle of yachts in the circular economy and sustainability, a packed program of events waits ahead. The day will start with the 12th Environmental Symposium La Belle Classe Superyachts: ‘Encouraging Sustainability in Yachting, engaging the industry and new generation of engineers’. Focusing on the 10th Monaco Energy Boat Challenge to take stock of alternative energy sources and their efficiency for superyachts, the event will highlight initiatives underway to give owners and the industry keys to a more eco-responsible approach, and to present a Sailing Yacht Zero scenario. Then it’ll be time for the 27th Captains’ Forum: management and skills. YCM will give the floor to captains which will focus on ‘Superyacht Commitment: Management, Leadership & Mentoring’, a chance to exchange views and contribute to developing the future of yachting.

The first day, organised by the YCM, will end with the YCM Explorer Awards by La Belle Classe Superyachts: recognition for eco-committed owners. Held under the presidency of HSH Prince Albert II, since 2019 these Awards have been recognising owners who stand out for their commitment to protecting the marine environment, be it in the design of their yacht or how they use it. Awarded by a Jury of experts, there are three awards: Technology & Innovation, Mediation & Science, Adventure & Environmental Ethics.

Following the success of the first two Monaco Smart & Sustainable Marina Rendezvous (next one 24-25 September 2023), M3 (Monaco Marina Management) has broadened its remit to promote progress on sustainability solutions for superyachts in organising the first Monaco Smart Yacht Rendezvous (also on the 24th). Dedicated to yachting industry players (boats 24m and over) and innovation companies keen to provide a collective response to climate issues, this Rendezvous hosted by the YCM is supported by the Prince Albert II of Monaco Foundation, Credit Suisse, MB92 Group, and innovation for a sustainable economy experts Blumorpho. With the philosophy being to promote young companies offering new solutions across the whole life cycle of a yacht, the first edition gathers an ecosystem of players to collaborate on how to exploit innovative technologies that are driving sustainability. Naval architects, owners, captains and shipyards will join investors, startups, scaleups and innovation industrialists to act together. The ultimate aim of the process is to present a Smart Innovative Award to pay tribute to smart solution in three categories start-up, scale-up and corporate.

For more information:
Press Office LaPresse – ufficio.stampa@lapresse.it

A photo accompanying this announcement is available at:
https://www.globenewswire.com/NewsRoom/AttachmentNg/4b02547b-07cb-463b-9f26-76c78a04dad6
The photo is also available at Newscom, www.newscom.com, and via AP PhotoExpress.


