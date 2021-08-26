U.S. markets close in 5 hours 23 minutes

  • S&P 500

    4,480.89
    -15.30 (-0.34%)
     

  • Dow 30

    35,361.86
    -43.64 (-0.12%)
     

  • Nasdaq

    15,002.29
    -39.57 (-0.26%)
     

  • Russell 2000

    2,243.66
    +4.40 (+0.20%)
     

  • Crude Oil

    67.71
    -0.65 (-0.95%)
     

  • Gold

    1,792.30
    +1.30 (+0.07%)
     

  • Silver

    23.65
    -0.12 (-0.53%)
     

  • EUR/USD

    1.1763
    -0.0012 (-0.11%)
     

  • 10-Yr Bond

    1.3630
    +0.0210 (+1.56%)
     

  • GBP/USD

    1.3727
    -0.0036 (-0.26%)
     

  • USD/JPY

    110.1290
    +0.1460 (+0.13%)
     

  • BTC-USD

    47,080.73
    -1,208.00 (-2.50%)
     

  • CMC Crypto 200

    1,180.55
    -18.75 (-1.56%)
     

  • FTSE 100

    7,136.07
    -14.05 (-0.20%)
     

  • Nikkei 225

    27,742.29
    +17.49 (+0.06%)
     
JOBS:

New weekly jobless claims inch higher for the first time in 5 weeks

Another 353,000 Americans filed, 350,000 expected

Monad emerges from stealth with $17M to solve the cybersecurity big data problem

Carly Page
·1 min read

Cloud security startup Monad, which offers a platform for extracting and connecting data from various security tools, has launched from stealth with $17 million in Series A funding led by Index Ventures.

Monad was founded on the belief that enterprise cybersecurity is a growing data management challenge, as organizations try to understand and interpret the masses of information that's siloed within disconnected logs and databases. Once an organization has extracted data from their security tools, Monad's Security Data Platform enables them to centralize that data within a data warehouse of choice, and normalize and enrich the data so that security teams have the insights they need to secure their systems and data effectively.

"Security is fundamentally a big data problem,” said Christian Almenar, CEO and co-founder of Monad. “Customers are often unable to access their security data in the streamlined manner that DevOps and cloud engineering teams need to build their apps quickly while also addressing their most pressing security and compliance challenges. We founded Monad to solve this security data challenge and liberate customers’ security data from siloed tools to make it accessible via any data warehouse of choice."

The startup’s Series A funding round, which was also backed by Sequoia Capital, brings its total amount of investment raised to $19 million and comes 12 months after its Sequoia-led seed round. The funds will enable Monad to scale its development efforts for its security data cloud platform, the startup said.

Monad was founded in May 2020 by security veterans Christian Almenar and Jacolon Walker. Almenar previously co-founded serverless security startup Intrinsic which was acquired by VMware in 2019, while Walker served as CISO and security engineer at OpenDoor, Collective Health, and Palantir.

How to ensure data quality in the era of big data

Recommended Stories

  • Tuna raises $3M to address complexity of e-commerce payments in Latin America

    Tuna is on a mission to "fine tune" the payments space in Latin America and has raised two seed rounds totaling $3 million, led by Canary and by Atlantico. Alex Tabor, Paul Ascher and Juan Pascual met each other on the engineering team of Peixe Urbano, a company Tabor co-founded and he referred to as a “Groupon for Brazil.” While there, they came up with a way to use A/B testing to create a way of dealing with payments in different markets.

  • Sugar raises $2.5M in seed funding to connect apartment residents

    Sugar, a startup that aims to turn apartment buildings into “interactive communities,” has closed on $2.5 million in seed funding. Also participating were angel investors such as SquareFoot CEO Jonathan Wasserstrum, Ben Zises, Diran Otegbade, Oleksiy Ignatyev and Zillow board member Claire Cormier Thielke, also of Sequoia Scout Fund. Mali-born Fatima Dicko founded Los Angeles-based Sugar in March 2020.

  • A16Z leads investment in Firemaps, a marketplace for home hardening against wildfires

    California is dealing with some of the worst wildfires in its history (a superlative that I use essentially every year now) with the Caldor fire and others blazing in the state’s north. Insurance companies and governments are putting acute pressure on homeowners to invest more in defending their homes in what is typically dubbed “hardening,” or ensuring that if fires do arrive, a home has the best chance to survive and not spread the disaster further. SF-based Firemaps has a bold vision for rapidly scaling up and solving the problem of home hardening by making a complicated and time-consuming process as simple as possible.

  • Virtual clinic Hey Jane raises $2.2M to solve for state anti-abortion legislation

    As more states pass some type of abortion ban, Hey Jane, a virtual clinic startup offering telemedicine abortion care, announced Thursday that it raised $2.2 million in an oversubscribed round from a group of investors, including Koa Lab, Gaingels and Foursight Capital Partners. The idea for the remote-first company stemmed from a conversation in 2019 that founder and CEO Kiki Freedman had with some friends regarding Missouri being one of six states that has one abortion clinic left. Freedman, who goes by a nickname to avoid violence against abortion providers, explained that, in fact, the clinic was slated for closure that summer, which would have meant Missouri was the first state to not have any abortion care.

  • Bitcoin Moves Below $47,000 Amid Crypto Sell-Off

    Bitcoin failed to settle above the key resistance level at $50,000.

  • Bitcoin Price Prediction – Failure to Revisit $48,500 Brings sub-$46,000 into Play

    It’s been a bearish morning for Bitcoin and the broader market. Bitcoin would need to move back through to $48,500 levels else face heavier losses…

  • 'No-brainer' for White House to seek private sector help on critical infrastructure, ex-NSA hacker explains

    As tech and other industry CEOs visit the White House for a summit on cybersecurity, one NSA hacker-turned-security researcher stressed that the private sector can play a key role in protecting the U.S. grid.

  • Elastic N V (ESTC) Q1 2022 Earnings Call Transcript

    ESTC earnings call for the period ending June 30, 2021.

  • Bitcoin Google Searches Hit 9-Month Low, Cardano Surges

    According to data from Google Trends, the search frequency for the phrase "Bitcoin" has fallen to a 9-month low. Moreover, the long-term chart suggests that the current bull market has not even broken through the peak of the previous cycle in late 2017.

  • 3 Top Altcoins to Buy in September

    Looking for substantial capital appreciation in the cryptocurrency sector? Here are the top speculative picks.

  • What Binance Smart Chain’s Lagging Performance Means for Layer 1 Blockchains

    The former Ethereum alternative darling is far off its all-time high for total value locked.

  • Cybersecurity Stocks Rally On Palo Alto Earnings Beat Amid Ransomware Attacks

    The best cybersecurity stocks to own is changing amid a shift to remote work and cloud security. Now ransomware attacks are impacting budgets.

  • 5 emerging cybersecurity threats facing the U.S.

    Businesses and investors can expect to face a growing number of sophisticated cyber threats that could be even more disruptive and difficult to prevent.

  • Why the Cryptocurrency Avalanche Is Soaring Today

    The cryptocurrency Avalanche (CRYPTO: AVAX) is up 10% in the past 24 hours to $51.38 per token as of 10:30 a.m. EDT today. Earlier in the day, decentralized cryptocurrency exchange SushiSwap joined Ava Labs' (the token's developer) $180 million decentralized finance incentive program. SushiSwap is the 27th largest cryptocurrency exchange in the world, with a trading volume of $156.14 million in the past 24 hours.

  • How to Close the Digital Divide in the U.S.

    by Bhaskar Chakravorti

  • Can Avalanche Keep It Up? DeFi Users Rush In as Incentives Roll Out

    The total value locked in Avalanche's DeFi ecosystem has swelled to $1.8 billion in the last month. Here's why.

  • Just Eat plans a 1,500-strong office in Sunderland

    The business said it would invest £100 million in the North East over the next half-decade.

  • Biden Urges CEOs to Improve U.S. Cybersecurity After Attacks

    (Bloomberg) -- President Joe Biden urged a group of chief executive officers to help improve cybersecurity across the nation’s critical infrastructure and economy, citing a lack of trained professionals to adequately protect the U.S.“Our skilled cybersecurity workforce is not growing fast enough to keep pace,” Biden said Wednesday at a meeting with chief executives including Apple Inc.’s Tim Cook, Alphabet Inc.’s Sundar Pichai, Amazon.com Inc.’s Andy Jassy, Microsoft Corp.’s Satya Nadella, and J

  • Dogecoin Is A Dangerous Speculative Joke Controlled By Whales: Report

    The Dogecoin (CRYPTO: DOGE) blockchain sees little use, and on-chain data suggests that it is largely controlled by a handful of wealthy entities. What Happened: According to a Motley Fool report, Dogecoin's "blockchain is a ghost town compared to other cryptocurrencies in the market cap top 10. The report claims that "almost no one's using Dogecoin." Per the report, despite the coin being the seventh biggest crypto by market cap, it only recorded just over 23,000 daily transactions on Aug. 9, w

  • Cribl raises $200M to help enterprises do more with their data

    At a time when remote work, cybersecurity attacks and increased privacy and compliance requirements threaten a company’s data, more companies are collecting and storing their observability data, but are being locked in with vendors or have difficulty accessing the data. Greylock and Redpoint Ventures co-led the round and were joined by new investor IVP, existing investors Sequoia and CRV and strategic investment from Citi Ventures and CrowdStrike. The new capital infusion gives Cribl a total of $254 million in funding since the company was started in 2017, Cribl co-founder and CEO Clint Sharp told TechCrunch.