Monadelphous Group Full Year 2023 Earnings: Revenues Disappoint

Simply Wall St
·1 min read

Monadelphous Group (ASX:MND) Full Year 2023 Results

Key Financial Results

  • Revenue: AU$1.73b (down 4.7% from FY 2022).

  • Net income: AU$53.5m (up 2.5% from FY 2022).

  • Profit margin: 3.1% (up from 2.9% in FY 2022). The increase in margin was driven by lower expenses.

  • EPS: AU$0.56 (up from AU$0.55 in FY 2022).

earnings-and-revenue-growth
earnings-and-revenue-growth

All figures shown in the chart above are for the trailing 12 month (TTM) period

Monadelphous Group Revenues Disappoint

Revenue missed analyst estimates by 4.7%. Earnings per share (EPS) was mostly in line with analyst estimates.

Looking ahead, revenue is forecast to grow 7.9% p.a. on average during the next 3 years, compared to a 5.8% growth forecast for the Construction industry in Australia.

Performance of the Australian Construction industry.

The company's share price is broadly unchanged from a week ago.

Risk Analysis

Before we wrap up, we've discovered 1 warning sign for Monadelphous Group that you should be aware of.

Have feedback on this article? Concerned about the content? Get in touch with us directly. Alternatively, email editorial-team (at) simplywallst.com.

This article by Simply Wall St is general in nature. We provide commentary based on historical data and analyst forecasts only using an unbiased methodology and our articles are not intended to be financial advice. It does not constitute a recommendation to buy or sell any stock, and does not take account of your objectives, or your financial situation. We aim to bring you long-term focused analysis driven by fundamental data. Note that our analysis may not factor in the latest price-sensitive company announcements or qualitative material. Simply Wall St has no position in any stocks mentioned.