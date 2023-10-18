Monarch Casino (MCRI) Reports Q3 Earnings: What Key Metrics Have to Say

Monarch Casino (MCRI) reported $132.97 million in revenue for the quarter ended September 2023, representing a year-over-year decline of 0.6%. EPS of $1.38 for the same period compares to $1.41 a year ago.

The reported revenue represents a surprise of -1.70% over the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $135.27 million. With the consensus EPS estimate being $1.46, the EPS surprise was -5.48%.

While investors closely watch year-over-year changes in headline numbers -- revenue and earnings -- and how they compare to Wall Street expectations to determine their next course of action, some key metrics always provide a better insight into a company's underlying performance.

Since these metrics play a crucial role in driving the top- and bottom-line numbers, comparing them with the year-ago numbers and what analysts estimated about them helps investors better project a stock's price performance.

Here is how Monarch Casino performed in the just reported quarter in terms of the metrics most widely monitored and projected by Wall Street analysts:

Revenues- Other : $5.57 million compared to the $4.90 million average estimate based on three analysts. The reported number represents a change of +18% year over year.

Revenues- Hotel : $20.61 million versus the three-analyst average estimate of $19.83 million. The reported number represents a year-over-year change of -0.9%.

Revenues- Food and beverage : $32.97 million versus $32.03 million estimated by three analysts on average. Compared to the year-ago quarter, this number represents a +5.3% change.

Revenues- Casino: $73.82 million versus $78.57 million estimated by three analysts on average. Compared to the year-ago quarter, this number represents a -4% change.

Shares of Monarch Casino have returned -2.5% over the past month versus the Zacks S&P 500 composite's -1.6% change. The stock currently has a Zacks Rank #3 (Hold), indicating that it could perform in line with the broader market in the near term.

