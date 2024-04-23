Monarch Casino & Resort (NASDAQ:MCRI) Has Affirmed Its Dividend Of $0.30

Monarch Casino & Resort, Inc.'s (NASDAQ:MCRI) investors are due to receive a payment of $0.30 per share on 15th of June. This payment means the dividend yield will be 1.8%, which is below the average for the industry.

Monarch Casino & Resort's Earnings Easily Cover The Distributions

While yield is important, another factor to consider about a company's dividend is whether the current payout levels are feasible. Before making this announcement, Monarch Casino & Resort was easily earning enough to cover the dividend. This means that most of its earnings are being retained to grow the business.

The next year is set to see EPS grow by 6.1%. If the dividend continues on this path, the payout ratio could be 26% by next year, which we think can be pretty sustainable going forward.

Monarch Casino & Resort Is Still Building Its Track Record

The company hasn't been paying a dividend for very long at all, so we can't really make a judgement on how stable the dividend has been. This doesn't mean that the company can't pay a good dividend, but just that we want to wait until it can prove itself.

The Dividend Looks Likely To Grow

The company's investors will be pleased to have been receiving dividend income for some time. Monarch Casino & Resort has impressed us by growing EPS at 18% per year over the past five years. A low payout ratio and decent growth suggests that the company is reinvesting well, and it also has plenty of room to increase the dividend over time.

Monarch Casino & Resort Looks Like A Great Dividend Stock

Overall, we like to see the dividend staying consistent, and we think Monarch Casino & Resort might even raise payments in the future. The company is easily earning enough to cover its dividend payments and it is great to see that these earnings are being translated into cash flow. All of these factors considered, we think this has solid potential as a dividend stock.

Companies possessing a stable dividend policy will likely enjoy greater investor interest than those suffering from a more inconsistent approach. At the same time, there are other factors our readers should be conscious of before pouring capital into a stock. For instance, we've picked out 1 warning sign for Monarch Casino & Resort that investors should take into consideration. Is Monarch Casino & Resort not quite the opportunity you were looking for? Why not check out our selection of top dividend stocks.

