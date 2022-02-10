U.S. markets open in 1 hour 19 minutes

  • S&P Futures

    4,575.75
    -2.00 (-0.04%)
     

  • Dow Futures

    35,700.00
    +59.00 (+0.17%)
     

  • Nasdaq Futures

    15,020.25
    -18.00 (-0.12%)
     

  • Russell 2000 Futures

    2,076.20
    -2.90 (-0.14%)
     

  • Crude Oil

    90.51
    +0.85 (+0.95%)
     

  • Gold

    1,833.30
    -3.30 (-0.18%)
     

  • Silver

    23.39
    +0.04 (+0.19%)
     

  • EUR/USD

    1.1444
    +0.0017 (+0.15%)
     

  • 10-Yr Bond

    1.9290
    0.0000 (0.00%)
     

  • Vix

    20.50
    -0.94 (-4.38%)
     

  • GBP/USD

    1.3581
    +0.0047 (+0.35%)
     

  • USD/JPY

    115.7570
    +0.2320 (+0.20%)
     

  • BTC-USD

    44,846.21
    +661.86 (+1.50%)
     

  • CMC Crypto 200

    1,045.18
    +42.47 (+4.24%)
     

  • FTSE 100

    7,651.97
    +8.55 (+0.11%)
     

  • Nikkei 225

    27,696.08
    +116.21 (+0.42%)
     
COMING UP:

January CPI preview: Inflation likely to reach fresh 39-year high

Check back for results 8:30 a.m. ET

Monarch Continues to Define High-Grade Gold Mineralization at Depth at the Beaufor Mine, With 52.19 g/t Au Over 2.1 m (6.9 ft), 44.9 g/t Au Over 1.4 m (4.6 ft), 16.97 g/t Au Over 3.6 m (11.8 ft) and 57.0 g/t Au Over 0.8 m (2.6 ft)

  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
Corporation minière Monarch
·17 min read
In this article:
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • GBARF

  • Monarch has received additional assays from its 2021 underground drilling program, which include high-grade intersections of 52.19 g/t Au over 2.1 m, 44.9 g/t Au over 1.4 m, 16.97 g/t Au over 3.6 m and 57.0 g/t Au over 0.8 m.

  • The underground drilling program included 3,656 metres of drilling in 34 holes for which assays were still pending. The 2021 program totalled 21,791 metres of drilling in 169 holes.

  • Recent drill results have enabled the geology team to continue defining resources and to identify favourable extensions of known ore zones. Strategic positioning of the diamond drill rigs has also resulted in the identification of additional mineralized zones, adding upside to the Beaufor Mine deposit. The newer zones are 80 m deeper than the current underground workings, with the mineralization remaining open at depth.

  • Exploration and definition drilling is ongoing, with five drills underground.

  • Monarch continues to prepare for a resumption of underground mining at Beaufor in 2022, currently developing three stopes and raises in the Q Zone and carrying out underground development and rehabilitation in the W and 350 zones.

MONTREAL, Feb. 10, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- MONARCH MINING CORPORATION (“Monarch” or the “Corporation”) (TSX: GBAR) (OTCQX: GBARF) is pleased to report additional results from its 2021 underground drilling program on its wholly-owned Beaufor Mine gold project, located 20 kilometres east of Val-d’Or, Québec. The results include several high-grade intersections, including 52.19 g/t Au over 2.1 m, 44.9 g/t Au over 1.4 m, 16.97 g/t Au over 3.6 m, 57.0 g/t Au over 0.8 m, 9.52 g/t Au over 3.6 m, 20.67 g/t Au over 1.5 m and 59.0 g/t Au over 0.5 m. Much of the underground drilling was aimed at expanding known ore zones, defining several of the zones with a focus on production and testing new areas with potential to add upside to the Beaufor deposit. An overwhelming majority of these favourable results are within 100 metres of the current workings.

The Beaufor Mine began commercial production in the early 1930s and over the years has produced over 1.1 million ounces of gold. The mine is currently on care and maintenance, which has given Monarch an opportunity to drill-test targets throughout the mine area. In June 2020, the Corporation initiated a 42,500-metre diamond drilling program to test two types of targets: the areas around historical high-grade intersections near the existing underground infrastructure, and isolated resource blocks, which are typically defined by a single drill intersection. Both of these “near-mine” targets can often be tested from the existing underground workings, generally by holes less than 200 metres long. Currently, 263 holes totalling 44,039 metres have been completed during the exploration and definition program. Given the positive results, additional holes are being drilled to allow the zones in question to be converted into reserves and included in a future mine plan. Monarch is continuing its exploration definition drilling, with five underground drill rigs.

Underground development and rehabilitation are ongoing in the W and 350 zones, which are easily accessible from the surface ramp located 350 metres from the main Beaufor shaft. The surface ramp providing access to the W and 350 zones presently extends to a vertical depth of 180 metres below surface.

BBA Inc. finalized the mineral resource estimate (“MRE”) for the Beaufor Mine in August 2021. An additional 26,243 metres of drilling in 110 drill holes has been completed since.

“Beaufor continues to show strong exploration potential at depth, as we continue to encounter high-grade gold mineralization in various parts of the mine,” said Jean-Marc Lacoste, President and Chief Executive Officer of Monarch. “With five drills currently at work, we look forward to releasing additional drilling results as they become available and returning the mine to producing status later in 2022.”

Sampling consists of sawing the drill core into equal halves along its main axis and shipping one of the halves to ALS Canada in Val-d’Or, Quebec, and AGAT Laboratories in Mississauga, Ontario, for assaying. The samples are crushed, pulverized and assayed by fire assay, with atomic absorption finish. Samples exceeding 10.0 g/t Au are re-assayed using the gravity method and samples containing visible gold are assayed using the metallic screen method. Monarch uses a comprehensive QA/QC protocol, including the insertion of standards, blanks and duplicates.

The technical and scientific content of this press release has been reviewed and approved by Christian Tessier, P.Geo., the Corporation’s qualified person under National Instrument 43-101.

About Beaufor
The Beaufor Mine is located within the Bourlamaque Batholith at the eastern contact with the Dubuisson Formation. The Bourlamaque Batholith, a synvolcanic intrusion, is a major geological feature of the Val-d’Or mining camp. It is a quartziferous granodiorite cut by fine-grained diorite dykes. Gold mineralization occurs in veins associated with shear zones dipping moderately south. Mineralization is associated with quartz-tourmaline-pyrite veins resulting from the filling of shear and extension fractures. Gold-bearing veins show a close association with mafic dykes intruding the granodiorite. A National Instrument 43-101 resource estimate for the Beaufor Mine property was prepared for Monarch Mining in August 2021 by Charlotte Athurion, P. Geo, BBA Inc. The mineral resource estimate is listed in the table below.

Table 1: 2021 mineral resource estimate for the Beaufor Mine

Category

Tonnage (t)

Grade (g/t Au)

Ounces Au (oz)

Measured

328,500

5.7

59,900

Indicated

956,400

5.2

159,300

Total Measured and Indicated

1,284,900

5.3

219,200

Inferred

818,900

4.7

122,500

Mineral resource estimate notes:

  1. The independent qualified person for the 2021 MRE, as defined by National Instrument (“NI”) 43-101 guidelines, is Charlotte Athurion, P.Geo., of BBA Inc. The effective date of this MRE is July 23, 2021.

  2. These mineral resources are not mineral reserves as they do not have demonstrated economic viability.

  3. The mineral resource estimate follows CIM definitions (2014) for mineral resources.

  4. Results are presented diluted and considered to have reasonable prospects for economic extraction. Isolated and discontinuous blocks above the stated cut-off grades are excluded from the mineral resource estimate. Must-take material, i.e. isolated blocks below cut-off grade located within a potentially mineable volume, was included in the mineral resource statement.

  5. The resources include 166 mineralized zones with a minimum true thickness of 2.4 m using the grade of the adjacent material when assayed or a value of 0.00025 when not assayed. High-grade capping varies from 20 to 65 g/t Au (when required) and was applied to composited assay grades for interpolation using an Ordinary Kriging interpolation method (ID2 for 96_01, 96_02, 20 zones, 21_01, 140, 367 and 350 zones) based on 1.5 m composite and block size of 5 m x 5 m x 5 m, with bulk density values of 2.75 (g/cm3). A second capping was applied for the second and third passes in order to restrict high-grade impact at greater distance.

  6. Inferred Mineral Resources were defined for blocks within the units that have been informed by a minimum of two drillholes within 50 m of a drillhole (100 m of drill spacing); Indicated Mineral Resources were defined for blocks within the units that have been informed by a minimum of three drillholes within 12.5 m of a drillhole (25 m of drill spacing); Measured Mineral Resources were defined for blocks within the units that have been informed by a minimum of three drillholes within 5 m of a drillholes (10 m of drill spacing) or 3 m around voids. Measured Mineral Resources were only defined for zones with a good reliability of the geological continuity or supported by underground workings.

  7. The estimate is reported for potential underground scenario at cut-off grades of 2.8 g/t Au (>=45 degree dip) and 3.2 g/t Au (<45 degree dip). The cut-off grades were calculated using a gold price of US$1,550 per ounce, a USD:CAD exchange rate of 1.32 (resulting in C$1,914 per ounce gold price); mining cost C$125/t (>=45 degree dip); C$150/t (<45 degree dip); processing cost C$35/t; G&A C$16/t; metallurgical recovery of 97%; royalties of US$37.52 per ounce; and refining and transport cost of US$1.50 per ounce.

  8. The number of metric tonnes and ounces were rounded to the nearest hundred and the metal contents are presented in troy ounces (tonne x grade/31.10348). Rounding may result in apparent summation differences between tonnes, grades and contained metals content.

  9. BBA Inc. is not aware of any known environmental, permitting, legal, title-related, taxation, socio-political or marketing issues, or any other relevant issues not reported in this Report that could materially affect the mineral resource estimate.

About Monarch
Monarch Mining Corporation (TSX: GBAR) (OTCQX: GBARF) is a fully integrated mining company that owns four projects, including the Beaufor Mine, which has produced more than 1 million ounces of gold over the last 30 years. Other assets include the Croinor Gold, McKenzie Break and Swanson properties, all located near Monarch’s wholly owned 750 tpd Beacon Mill. Monarch owns 29,000 hectares (290 km2) of mining assets in the prolific Abitibi mining camp that host a combined measured and indicated gold resource of 478,982 ounces and a combined inferred resource of 383,393 ounces.

Forward-Looking Statements
The forward-looking statements in this press release involve known and unknown risks, uncertainties and other factors that may cause Monarch’s actual results, performance and achievements to be materially different from the results, performance or achievements expressed or implied therein. Neither TSX nor its Regulation Services Provider (as that term is defined in the policies of the TSX) accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this press release.

FOR MORE INFORMATION:

Jean-Marc Lacoste

1-888-994-4465

President and Chief Executive Officer

jm.lacoste@monarchmining.com

Mathieu Séguin

1-888-994-4465

Vice President, Corporate Development

m.seguin@monarchmining.com

Elisabeth Tremblay

1-888-994-4465

Geologist and Communication Manager

e.tremblay@monarchmining.com

www.monarchmining.com

Table 2: Beaufor Mine significant assay results (underground drilling)

Hole

From (m)

To (m)

Width (m) *

Au (g/t)

BEU-21-12-002

178.1

178.6

0.5

4.31

BEU-21-12-005

24.5

27.5

3

2.02

BEU-21-12-014

10.9

13

2.1

52.19

incl.

10.9

11.4

0.5

75.00

incl.

11.4

12.1

0.7

67.90

incl.

12.1

13

0.9

27.30

BEU-21-15-018

3.5

4.1

0.6

7.14

BEU-21-15-018

14.2

14.7

0.5

59.00

BEU-21-15-018

19.5

20

0.5

3.06

BEU-21-30-018

48.5

50.5

2

0.84

BEU-21-30-024

5.7

8.4

2.7

3.90

incl.

7.65

8.4

0.8

8.41

BEU-21-30-025

11.7

13.5

1.8

1.31

BEU-21-30-026

39.1

40.4

1.3

0.07

BEU-21-30-027

52.4

53.6

0.8

0.15

BEU-21-30-034

2

4.5

2.5

2.27

BEU-21-30-034

246

248

2

0.15

BEU-21-30-034

315

317

2

0.30

BEU-21-30-035

2.85

3.35

0.5

32.30

BEU-21-30-035

243.5

245.2

1.7

1.68

BEU-21-30-037

77.7

78.4

0.7

1.80

BEU-21-30-037

237.8

238.6

0.8

0.56

BEU-21-30-057

61.3

63

1.7

4.16

BEU-21-30-058

63.65

65.4

1.75

14.11

incl.

64.55

65.4

0.9

28.90

BEU-21-30-059

108.9

112.5

3.6

16.97

incl.

108.9

109.6

0.7

65.40

incl.

109.6

110.1

0.5

17.50

incl.

111.8

112.5

0.7

9.35

BEU-21-30-059

130

132

2

3.17

BEU-21-30-059

141.3

141.8

0.5

3.17

BEU-21-30-059

163

165

2

3.16

BEU-21-30-059

170.3

172.7

2.4

1.89

BEU-21-30-061

69.4

72.9

3.5

0.25

BEU-21-30-062

68.4

69.85

1.45

10.69

incl.

68.4

69.1

0.7

21.00

BEU-21-30-062

110

112.7

2.7

2.66

BEU-21-30-067

75.4

76.1

0.7

0.00

BEU-21-30-067

80.1

83.1

3

0.13

BEU-21-30-068

45.65

46.5

0.85

1.74

BEU-21-30-069

23.6

24.1

0.5

5.18

BEU-21-30-069

46.4

48

1.6

2.45

BEU-21-30-071

24.9

27

2.1

7.25

incl.

25.4

26

0.6

25.00

BEU-21-30-071

51.8

53

1.2

0.10

BEU-21-30-072

37.35

39.07

1.72

0.01

BEU-21-30-073

50.9

53

2.1

5.70

incl.

52.25

53

0.8

8.31

BEU-21-30-074

62.8

66.6

3.8

0.26

BEU-21-30-074

72.4

73

0.6

0.06

BEU-21-30-075

68.8

69.65

0.85

0.00

BEU-21-30-075

73.5

75

1.5

0.01

BEU-21-30-076

58.35

60.3

1.95

0.12

BEU-21-30-078

17.1

18.45

1.35

0.01

BEU-21-30-079

22.6

26.6

4

1.08

BEU-21-30-080

23.5

24

0.5

40.00

BEU-21-30-080

32.4

33.65

1.25

19.40

BEU-21-30-081

41.54

43.17

1.63

5.59

incl.

42.2

43.17

1.0

7.74

BEU-21-30-081

45.5

45.95

0.45

19.70

BEU-21-30-082

39.9

41.4

1.5

20.67

incl.

40.9

41.4

0.5

59.50

BEU-21-30-083

26.2

27

0.8

57.00

BEU-21-30-083

102.2

103.4

1.2

18.90

BEU-21-30-083

119.5

122

2.5

1.35

BEU-21-30-083

135.3

136.1

0.8

0.62

BEU-21-30-084

21.5

24.2

2.7

1.33

BEU-21-30-084

39.6

40.2

0.6

1.63

BEU-21-30-084

47.4

47.9

0.5

1.61

BEU-21-30-084

100

102.6

2.6

4.90

incl.

100

100.6

0.6

12.20

BEU-21-30-085

21.66

25.3

3.64

9.52

incl.

21.66

22.4

0.7

8.94

BEU-21-30-085

97.77

98.6

0.83

15.90

BEU-21-30-085

123.6

125.01

1.41

44.90

*The width shown is the core length. The true width is taken into account in the mineral resource estimate.

Table 3: Beaufor Mine drill hole locations

Hole ID

Mine_E (m)

Mine_N (m)

Elevation (m)

Azimut (°)

Dip (°)

Length (m)

BEU-21-12-002

2029.3

3326.4

2673.2

205

33

189

BEU-21-12-005

1962

3344

2674

258

32

162

BEU-21-12-014

2274

3737

2670

314

65

30

BEU-21-15-018

2209

3612

2594

6

-32

29

BEU-21-30-018

2115

3349

2172

69

-46

69

BEU-21-30-024

2166.5

3350.5

2148

331

-53

22

BEU-21-30-025

2171

3341

2148

54

-23

36

BEU-21-30-026

2226

3321

2157

347

-29

56

BEU-21-30-027

2226

3321

2157

23

-6

57

BEU-21-30-034

1942

3194

2344

320

-65

327

BEU-21-30-035

1942

3194

2344

325

-68

300

BEU-21-30-037

1942

3194

2344

326

-44

327

BEU-21-30-057

2275

3182

2148

1

-60

81

BEU-21-30-058

2275

3182

2148

14

-27

82

BEU-21-30-059

2275

3182

2148

45

-32

195

BEU-21-30-061

2275

3182

2148

41

-69

90

BEU-21-30-062

2275

3182

2148

42

-42

165

BEU-21-30-067

2050

3310

2163

21

-35

100

BEU-21-30-068

2115

3349

2172

324

-62

66

BEU-21-30-069

2115

3349

2172

324

-41

68.8

BEU-21-30-071

2115

3349

2172

7

-7

77

BEU-21-30-072

2115

3349

2172

31

-63

57

BEU-21-30-073

2115

3349

2172

31

-11

67

BEU-21-30-074

2050

3307

2163

221

36

84

BEU-21-30-075

2050

3307

2163

199

21

94

BEU-21-30-076

2050

3307

2163

223

27

90

BEU-21-30-078

2300

3348

2226

5

-33

31

BEU-21-30-079

2272

3363

2225

133

58

38

BEU-21-30-080

2272

3363

2225

94

73

44

BEU-21-30-081

2272

3363

2225

83

50

56

BEU-21-30-082

2272

3363

2225

101

40

56

BEU-21-30-083

2255

3370

2222

168

52

171

BEU-21-30-084

2272

3363

2225

198

67

164

BEU-21-30-085

2272

3363

2225

173

72

175

Table 4: Monarch combined gold resources

Mineral resource estimates

Tonnes
(metric)

Grade
(g/t Au)

Ounces

Beaufor Mine1

Measured Resources

328,500

5.7

59,900

Indicated Resources

956,400

5.2

159,300

Total Measured and Indicated

1,284,900

5.3

219,200

Total Inferred

818,900

4.7

122,500

McKenzie Break2

In-pit

Total Indicated

1,441,377

1.80

83,305

Total Inferred

2,243,562

1.44

104,038

Underground

Total Indicated

387,720

5.03

62,677

Total Inferred

1,083,503

4.21

146,555

Swanson3

In-pit

Total Indicated

1,864,000

1.76

105,400

Total Inferred

29,000

2.46

2,300

Underground

Total Indicated

91,000

2.86

8,400

Total Inferred

87,000

2.87

8,000

TOTAL COMBINED4
Measured and Indicated Resources

478,982

Inferred Resources

383,393

1 Source: NI 43-101 Technical Report and Mineral Resource Estimate for the Beaufor Mine Project, July 23, 2021, Val-d’Or, Québec, Canada, Charlotte Athurion, P. Geo., Clovis Auger, P. Geo., and Dario Evangelista, P. Eng., BBA Inc.
2 Source: NI 43-101 Technical Evaluation Report on the McKenzie Break Property, February 1, 2021, Val-d’Or, Québec, Canada, Alain-Jean Beauregard, P.Geo., Daniel Gaudreault, P.Eng., Geologica Groupe-Conseil Inc., and Merouane Rachidi, P.Geo., Claude Duplessis, P.Eng., GoldMinds GeoServices Inc.
3 Source: NI 43-101 Technical Report and Mineral Resource Estimate for the Swanson Project, January 22, 2021, Val-d’Or, Québec, Canada, Christine Beausoleil, P. Geo. and Alain Carrier, P. Geo., InnovExplo Inc.
4 Numbers may not add due to rounding.


Historical mineral resource estimate

Tonnes
(metric)

Grade
(g/t Au)

Ounces

Croinor Gold1,2

Measured Resources

80,100

8.44

21,700

Indicated Resources

724,500

9.20

214,300

Total Measured and Indicated

804,600

9.12

236,000

Total Inferred

160,800

7.42

38,400

1 Source: Monarch Gold prefeasibility study (January 19, 2018). This resource was completed for Monarch Gold and has not been reviewed by a qualified person for Monarch Mining as required under National Instrument 43-101 and is thus considered as an historical estimate. Furthermore, a qualified person has not done sufficient work to classify the historical estimate as current mineral resources or mineral reserves; and therefore, Monarch is not treating the historical estimate as current mineral resources or mineral reserves.
2 Numbers may not add due to rounding.


Recommended Stories

  • U.S. Steel breaks ground on new Arkansas mill

    U.S. Steel Corp. (NYSE: X) is wasting no time in getting its new minimill in Osceola, Arkansas, up and running. On Wednesday, U.S. Steel announced that it has officially broken ground on the new minimill. Together, the two minimills will form one mega mill known as the Big River Steel Works.

  • Excellon Drills 1,633 g/t silver equivalent over 0.35 Metres at Silver City

    Excellon Resources Inc. (TSX: EXN) (NYSE: EXN) (FRA: E4X2) ("Excellon" or the "Company") is pleased to announce results from its 2021 diamond drilling campaign and provide an update on the ongoing exploration program at the Silver City Project in Saxony, Germany.

  • Orefinders Announces start of 4,000 meter Drill Program at McGarry Gold Project

    Orefinders Resources Inc. ("Orefinders" or the "Company") (TSXV: ORX) is pleased to announce the kick-off of the 4,000 metre Phase 1 drill program on its McGarry Gold Project (McGarry, or the Project), near Virginiatown, Ontario, about 35 kilometers east of the town of Kirkland Lake. McGarry includes a segment of the Larder Cadillac Fault Zone (LCFZ) which is a regionally important structure associated with gold deposits in the Abitibi Greenstone Belt, such as the Kerr Addison deposit that is si

  • New Pacific intersects 148 m interval of silver mineralization grading 78 g/t silver, 2.07% lead + zinc stacked on top of 95 m interval of gold mineralization grading 1.14 g/t gold and 31 g/t silver at the Carangas Silver Project

    New Pacific Metals Corp. ("New Pacific" or the "Company") (TSX: NUAG) (NYSE American: NEWP), together with its local Bolivian partner, announces the receipt of assay results from six additional drill holes from the Discovery Drill Program completed in 2021 at the Carangas Silver Project, Oruro Department, Bolivia (the "Carangas Project" or the "Project"). To date, assay results of 17 drill holes have been received, with the remaining 18 drill holes awaiting additional analysis, specifically fire

  • KoBold Metals Raises $192.5 Million to Use AI to Find Battery Minerals

    Investors participating in the Series B funding round include Apollo Projects, BHP, and Canada’s largest pension fund.

  • Crypto Advocates Push Back on Sweden’s Call for EU Mining Ban

    Regulators are worried renewable energy will be channelled towards crypto mining instead of national grids as EU energy crisis worsens

  • Norra Metals Defines 11 High-Priority Targets at Meråker Property

    Norra Metals Corp. ("Norra" or the "Company") (TSXV: NORA) (Frankfurt: 1KO) (OTC: NRRMF) is pleased to announce that the company has defined 11 high-priority targets for base metals and accessory gold, resultant from the previous historical data compilation and integration.

  • 5 Best Chinese Stocks To Buy And Watch: China Stocks Show Signs Of Life

    Hundreds of Chinese companies are listed on U.S. markets. But which are the best Chinese stocks to buy or watch right now? JD.com , NetEase, Li Auto, Xpeng and BYD Co.. China is the world's most-populous nation and the second-largest economy with a booming urban middle class and amazing entrepreneurial activity.

  • China PBOC Official Calls Cross-Border Brokers ‘Illegal’

    (Bloomberg) -- A senior Chinese central bank official blasted the nation’s brokers for providing “illegal” cross-border securities trading services to mainland investors, just three months after he questioned the legitimacy of some online trading apps.Most Read from BloombergAmazon Is Raising Base Salary Cap to $350,000 From $160,000We’re Fine Without Facebook, German and French Ministers SayByron Allen Says He’s Preparing Bid for NFL’s Denver BroncosPeloton’s Famous Instructors, Who Can Make Up

  • How to Combine Two Mortgages Into One?

    If you have a second mortgage as well as a primary, does it make sense to consolidate into a single loan? Here's how to figure it out.

  • Indian food delivery firm Zomato's loss narrows on one-time gain

    BENGALURU (Reuters) -Indian food delivery firm Zomato Ltd reported a smaller third-quarter loss on Thursday, helped by a one-time gain from a stake sale, while revenue jumped due to increased demand for restaurant meals. Zomato's dining out business, which offers customers discounts and offers when they eat out at partner restaurants, strengthened as eateries and bars reopened following a drop in COVID-19 cases during the quarter, while the company's core food delivery business continued to grow. "The revival of in-restaurant dining (in the third quarter) led to some green shoots in our dining-out ad-sales business," the Gurugram-based firm said in a regulatory filing https://bit.ly/33eIov4.

  • Canopy Growth and Aurora Cannabis are expected to generate less red ink when they report earnings this week

    Companies are struggling amid sluggish market conditions, but analysts expect narrower losses even as revenue falls.

  • Italy fashion group OTB posts 2021 revenue bounce back to pre-pandemic levels

    Italian fashion company OTB said on Thursday that last year's 16% rise in revenue to pre-pandemic levels would boost its organic growth plans after the group bought German label Jil Sander last year. OTB chairman and founder Renzo Rosso and Chief Executive Ubaldo Minelli said in November they expected the company would continue to grow, reaching a size which would be more suitable for a listing by 2024. OTB, which stands for Only The Brave and owns brands such as Diesel, Maison Margiela, Marni and Viktor&Rolf, said net profit jumped to 142 million euros last year from 1 million in 2020.

  • Join CorpGov’s Winter Activism Forum Feb. 16 with Jefferies, Glass Lewis, Longacre Square, V&E, ICR, Morrow Sodali, Legion Partners

    CorpGov and The Palm Beach Hedge Fund Association will host the 2022 Winter Activism Forum on Wednesday, Feb. 16 at 2:30pm ET featuring leading market participants and advisors who have consulted on board intelligence and the most prominent activism campaigns in recent years. The panel will discuss the 2022 proxy season, ESG-based activism, proxy advisor […]

  • Your Staking Rewards Are Still Taxable

    The IRS’s recent decision to refund $3,000 to a Nashville couple does not protect staking rewards from future taxation.

  • Vale Is Getting Back on Top of the Iron Industry as Rio Stumbles

    (Bloomberg) -- Vale SA has closed the iron-ore production gap with its main rival Rio Tinto Group, and is even expected to report slightly higher output in the fourth quarter.Most Read from BloombergThe Housing Boom May Be About to Go BustThe Housing Party Is Starting to Wind DownPeloton’s Famous Instructors, Who Can Make Upwards of $500,000 a Year, Escape LayoffsMusk Looks Increasingly Isolated as Automakers Embrace LidarByron Allen Says He’s Preparing Bid for NFL’s Denver BroncosRio Tinto’s Au

  • API data reportedly show declines for weekly U.S. crude, gasoline and distillate supplies

    The American Petroleum Institute reported late Tuesday that U.S. crude supplies fell by 2 million barrels for the week ended Feb. 4, according to sources. The API also reportedly showed weekly inventory declines of 1.1 million barrels for gasoline and 2.2 million barrels for distillates. Crude stocks at the Cushing, Okla., delivery hub edged down by 2.5 million barrels last week, sources said. Inventory data from the Energy Information Administration will be released Wednesday. On average, the E

  • Investors Gobble Up Dividend Stocks During Market Turbulence

    An early-year tumble in major U.S. stock indexes has some investors searching for safety by dumping shares of high-growth technology stocks for stodgier businesses that pay shareholders cash, including banks, oil companies and telecoms.

  • Toyota Cuts Production Target Due to Chip Shortages but Keeps Profit Outlook

    Profit in the third quarter of the company's fiscal year was down 20% from the same period of 2020 but the car giant remains confident about profitability

  • AUD/USD Main Trend Changes to Up on Trade Through .7168

    The direction of the AUD/USD on Wednesday is likely to be determined by trader reaction to .7140.