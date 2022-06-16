U.S. markets open in 1 hour 9 minutes

  • S&P Futures

    3,718.50
    -70.75 (-1.87%)
     

  • Dow Futures

    30,181.00
    -480.00 (-1.57%)
     

  • Nasdaq Futures

    11,333.75
    -260.00 (-2.24%)
     

  • Russell 2000 Futures

    1,697.20
    -35.20 (-2.03%)
     

  • Crude Oil

    113.05
    -2.26 (-1.96%)
     

  • Gold

    1,825.10
    +5.50 (+0.30%)
     

  • Silver

    21.39
    -0.03 (-0.14%)
     

  • EUR/USD

    1.0399
    -0.0048 (-0.46%)
     

  • 10-Yr Bond

    3.3950
    0.0000 (0.00%)
     

  • Vix

    31.66
    -1.03 (-3.15%)
     

  • GBP/USD

    1.2157
    -0.0014 (-0.12%)
     

  • USD/JPY

    132.7870
    -1.0320 (-0.77%)
     

  • BTC-USD

    21,006.83
    -326.03 (-1.53%)
     

  • CMC Crypto 200

    444.25
    -3.99 (-0.89%)
     

  • FTSE 100

    7,090.90
    -182.51 (-2.51%)
     

  • Nikkei 225

    26,431.20
    +105.04 (+0.40%)
     

Monarch Continues Underground Drilling at the Beaufor Mine; Recent Results From the “Q Zone” Include 122.0 g/t Au Over 1.4 m, 20.74 g/t Over 3.3 m, 83.2 g/t Over 0.5 m and 18.87 g/t Over 1.2 m

  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
Corporation minière Monarch
·14 min read
In this article:
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • GBARF
Corporation minière Monarch
Corporation minière Monarch

  • Monarch has received additional high-grade assays from its 2021-2022 underground drilling program in the Q Zone, which include 122.0 g/t Au over 1.4 m, 20.74 g/t Au over 3.3 m, 83.2 g/t Au over 0.5 m and 18.87 g/t Au over 1.2 m.

  • These results are from the underground drilling program currently being carried out in the lower and upper parts of the mine, with a focus on the Q Zone.

MONTREAL, June 16, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- MONARCH MINING CORPORATION (“Monarch” or the “Corporation”) (TSX: GBAR) (OTCQX: GBARF) is pleased to announce additional results from its 2021-2022 underground drilling program on its wholly-owned Beaufor Mine gold project, located 20 kilometres east of Val-d’Or, Québec. The recently received results are from the Q Zone located in the lower level of the Beaufor mine, and include 122.0 g/t Au over 1.4 m, 20.74 g/t Au over 3.3 m, 83.2 g/t Au over 0.5 m and 18.87 g/t Au over 1.2 m. The Q Zone has been mined through much of Beaufor’s recent history and has proven to be both continuous along strike and at depth and of considerable width. Other holes drilled in the area throughout 2021 and 2022 also returned positive results. These holes have been incorporated into the new geological model, which includes all recent and historical data and is based on BBA’s geological interpretation as seen in their 2021 NI 43-101-compliant resource estimate. These positive results have encouraged Monarch to continue drilling the Q Zone at depth, while strategically extending holes to reach the deeper R and S zones, which have yet to be mined.

The Beaufor Mine initially began commercial production in the early 1930s and over the years has produced over 1.1 million ounces of gold. In June 2020, the Corporation initiated a 42,500-metre diamond drilling program to test two types of targets: the areas around historical high-grade intersections near the existing underground infrastructure, and isolated resource blocks, which are typically defined by a single drill intersection. Both of these “near-mine” targets can often be tested from the existing underground workings, generally by holes less than 200 metres long. However, the depth and position of newer targets has required Monarch to drill longer holes with underground electric drill rigs and, as a result, exploration drifts for diamond drilling are being developed to allow deeper drilling and optimal interception angles and reduce overall exploration costs. Since June 2020, 335 holes totalling 54,723 metres have been drilled during the exploration and definition drilling programs. Given the positive results, additional holes are now being drilled to allow the zones in question to be converted into reserves and included in a future mine plan. Monarch is continuing to drill, with five drill rigs underground.

Underground development and rehabilitation are ongoing in the W and 350 zones, which are easily accessible from the surface ramp located 100 metres from the main Beaufor shaft, and presently extends to a vertical depth of 180 metres.

“This underground drilling program continues to return very encouraging results,” said Jean-Marc Lacoste, President and Chief Executive Officer of Monarch. “We are pleased to have confirmed the high-grade nature and significant width of the Q Zone to the west. Additional drilling will definitely focus on expanding this zone.”

Drill results are obtained by sawing the drill core into equal halves along its main axis and shipping one of the halves to ALS Canada in Val-d’Or, Quebec, or AGAT Laboratories in Mississauga, Ontario, for assaying. The samples are crushed, pulverized and assayed by fire assay, with atomic absorption finish. Samples exceeding 10 g/t Au are re-assayed using the gravity method and samples containing visible gold are assayed using the metallic screen method. Monarch uses a comprehensive QA/QC protocol, including the insertion of standards, blanks and duplicates.

The technical and scientific content of this press release has been reviewed and approved by Christian Tessier, P.Geo., the Corporation’s qualified person under National Instrument 43-101.

About Beaufor
The Beaufor Mine is located within the Bourlamaque Batholith at the eastern contact with the Dubuisson Formation. The Bourlamaque Batholith, a synvolcanic intrusion, is a major geological feature of the Val-d’Or mining camp. It is a quartziferous granodiorite cut by fine-grained diorite dykes. Gold mineralization occurs in veins associated with shear zones dipping moderately south. Mineralization is associated with quartz-tourmaline-pyrite veins resulting from the filling of shear and extension fractures. Gold-bearing veins show a close association with mafic dykes intruding the granodiorite. A National Instrument 43-101 resource estimate for the Beaufor Mine property was prepared for Monarch Mining and amended on October 13, 2021 by Charlotte Athurion, P. Geo., Pierre-Luc Richard, P. Geo., and Dario Evangelista, P. Eng., BBA Inc. The mineral resource estimate is listed in the table below.

Table 1: 2021 mineral resource estimate for the Beaufor Mine

Category

Tonnage (t)

Grade (g/t Au)

Ounces Au (oz)

Measured

328,500

5.7

59,900

Indicated

956,400

5.2

159,300

Total Measured and Indicated

1,284,900

5.3

219,200

Inferred

818,900

4.7

122,500

Mineral resource estimate notes:

  1. The independent qualified person for the 2021 MRE, as defined by National Instrument (“NI”) 43-101 guidelines, is Charlotte Athurion, P.Geo., of BBA Inc. The effective date of this MRE is July 23, 2021.

  2. These mineral resources are not mineral reserves as they do not have demonstrated economic viability.

  3. The mineral resource estimate follows CIM definitions (2014) for mineral resources.

  4. Results are presented diluted and considered to have reasonable prospects for economic extraction. Isolated and discontinuous blocks above the stated cut-off grades are excluded from the mineral resource estimate. Must-take material, i.e. isolated blocks below cut-off grade located within a potentially mineable volume, was included in the mineral resource statement.

  5. The resources include 166 mineralized zones with a minimum true thickness of 2.4 m using the grade of the adjacent material when assayed or a value of 0.00025 when not assayed. High-grade capping varies from 20 to 65 g/t Au (when required) and was applied to composited assay grades for interpolation using an Ordinary Kriging interpolation method (ID2 for 96_01, 96_02, 20 zones, 21_01, 140, 367 and 350 zones) based on 1.5 m composite and block size of 5 m x 5 m x 5 m, with bulk density values of 2.75 (g/cm3). A second capping was applied for the second and third passes in order to restrict high-grade impact at greater distance.

  6. Inferred Mineral Resources were defined for blocks within the units that have been informed by a minimum of two drillholes within 50 m of a drillhole (100 m of drill spacing); Indicated Mineral Resources were defined for blocks within the units that have been informed by a minimum of three drillholes within 12.5 m of a drillhole (25 m of drill spacing); Measured Mineral Resources were defined for blocks within the units that have been informed by a minimum of three drillholes within 5 m of a drillholes (10 m of drill spacing) or 3 m around voids. Measured Mineral Resources were only defined for zones with a good reliability of the geological continuity or supported by underground workings.

  7. The estimate is reported for potential underground scenario at cut-off grades of 2.8 g/t Au (>=45 degree dip) and 3.2 g/t Au (<45 degree dip). The cut-off grades were calculated using a gold price of US$1,550 per ounce, a USD:CAD exchange rate of 1.32 (resulting in C$1,914 per ounce gold price); mining cost C$125/t (>=45 degree dip); C$150/t (<45 degree dip); processing cost C$35/t; G&A C$16/t; metallurgical recovery of 97%; royalties of US$37.52 per ounce; and refining and transport cost of US$1.50 per ounce.

  8. The number of metric tonnes and ounces were rounded to the nearest hundred and the metal contents are presented in troy ounces (tonne x grade/31.10348). Rounding may result in apparent summation differences between tonnes, grades and contained metals content.

  9. BBA Inc. is not aware of any known environmental, permitting, legal, title-related, taxation, socio-political or marketing issues, or any other relevant issues not reported in this Report that could materially affect the mineral resource estimate.


About Monarch
Monarch Mining Corporation (TSX: GBAR) (OTCQX: GBARF) is a fully integrated mining company that owns four projects, including the Beaufor Mine, which has produced more than 1 million ounces of gold over the last 30 years. Other assets include the Croinor Gold, McKenzie Break and Swanson properties, all located near Monarch’s wholly owned 750 tpd Beacon Mill. Monarch owns 29,504 hectares (295 km2) of mining assets in the prolific Abitibi mining camp that host a combined measured and indicated gold resource of 478,982 ounces and a combined inferred resource of 383,393 ounces.

Forward-Looking Statements
The forward-looking statements in this press release involve known and unknown risks, uncertainties and other factors that may cause Monarch’s actual results, performance and achievements to be materially different from the results, performance or achievements expressed or implied therein. Neither TSX nor its Regulation Services Provider (as that term is defined in the policies of the TSX) accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this press release.

FOR MORE INFORMATION:

Jean-Marc Lacoste

1-888-994-4465 

President and Chief Executive Officer 

jm.lacoste@monarchmining.com

 

 

Mathieu Séguin

1-888-994-4465

Vice President, Corporate Development

m.seguin@monarchmining.com

 

 

Elisabeth Tremblay

1-888-994-4465

Senior Geologist – Communications Specialist

e.tremblay@monarchmining.com


www.monarchmining.com

Table 2: Beaufor Mine assay results and significant intervals (underground drill holes)

Hole

From (m)

To (m)

Width (m)*

Au (g/t)

BEU-21-30-023

39.7

41

1.3

10.70

BEU-21-30-023

66

67.4

1.4

122.00

BEU-21-30-023

77.2

78.3

1.1

7.31

BEU-21-30-033

110.5

112.6

2.1

4.80

BEU-21-30-038

221.5

224.2

2.7

1.37

BEU-21-30-038

222.9

223.4

0.5

7.11

BEU-21-30-038

234.1

234.6

0.5

1.26

BEU-21-30-039

58.2

58.7

0.5

5.06

BEU-21-30-039

151.9

152.4

0.5

83.20

BEU-21-30-040

227.5

228.1

0.6

3.53

BEU-21-30-041

224.5

225.64

1.1

5.23

BEU-21-30-053

72.9

74.1

1.2

3.70

BEU-21-30-053

77

77.5

0.5

4.47

BEU-21-30-064

99.5

102

2.5

1.86

BEU-21-30-065

86.4

89.2

2.8

0.25

BEU-21-30-070

27.6

30

2.4

1.27

BEU-21-30-070

56.4

58.5

2.1

1.49

BEU-21-30-086

10

12

2.0

1.76

BEU-21-30-087

147.7

150

2.3

0.08

BEU-21-30-088

34.4

36.55

2.2

9.69

BEU-21-30-088

38

42.3

4.3

6.67

BEU-21-30-088

101.8

105.05

3.3

20.74

BEU-21-30-088

133.55

134.25

0.7

3.20

BEU-21-30-088

135.6

136.1

0.5

3.32

BEU-21-30-088

144

145

1.0

9.96

BEU-21-30-090

123

125.7

2.7

5.30

BEU-21-30-091

30.9

32

1.1

6.37

BEU-21-30-091

104.9

105.7

0.8

17.60

BEU-21-30-091

127

129

2.0

2.98

BEU-22-30-045

217.3

217.8

0.5

11.90

BEU-22-30-119

70.5

71.3

0.8

2.88

BEU-22-30-126

5.8

6.3

0.5

0.01

BEU-22-30-128

18.5

19.7

1.2

18.87

*The width shown is the core length. The true width is taken into account in the mineral resource estimate.


Table 3: Beaufor Mine drill hole location

Hole

Mine_E (m)

Mine_N (m)

Elevation (m)

Azimuth (°)

Dip (°)

Length (m)

BEU-21-30-023

2050

3310

2163

3

-21

85.0

BEU-21-30-033

1942

3194

2344

319

-46

259.0

BEU-21-30-038

1942

3194

2344

329

-56

234.0

BEU-21-30-039

1942

3194

2344

336

-39

238.0

BEU-21-30-040

1942

3194

2344

339

-59

228.0

BEU-21-30-041

1942

3194

2344

340

-52

225.0

BEU-21-30-053

2275

3182

2148

312

-67

74.0

BEU-21-30-064

2050

3310

2163

9

-5

98.0

BEU-21-30-065

2050

3310

2163

15

-15

87.0

BEU-21-30-070

2115

3349

2172

341

-12

58.0

BEU-21-30-086

2171

3341

2148

331

-53

21.0

BEU-21-30-087

2231

3381

2220

147

41

131.0

BEU-21-30-088

2231

3381

2220

157

38

124.0

BEU-21-30-090

2231

3381

2220

167

58

100.0

BEU-21-30-091

2251

3372

2222

151

55

111.0

BEU-22-30-045

1942

3194

2344

348

-46

225.0

BEU-22-30-118

2048

3358

2179

335

-13

72.0

BEU-22-30-119

2048

3358

2179

347

-17

70.0

BEU-22-30-126

2214

3345

2159

37

-10

7.0

BEU-22-30-128

2214

3345

2159

1

23

32.0

BEU-22-30-129

2214

3345

2159

68

10

17.0



Table 4: Monarch combined gold resources

Mineral resource estimates

Tonnes
(metric)

Grade
(g/t Au)

Ounces

Beaufor Mine1

 

 

 

Measured Resources

328,500

5.7

59,900

Indicated Resources

956,400

5.2

159,300

Total Measured and Indicated

1,284,900

5.3

219,200

Total Inferred

818,900

4.7

122,500

McKenzie Break2

 

 

 

In-pit

 

 

 

Total Indicated

1,441,377

1.80

83,305

Total Inferred

2,243,562

1.44

104,038

Underground

 

 

 

Total Indicated

387,720

5.03

62,677

Total Inferred

1,083,503

4.21

146,555

Swanson3

 

 

 

In-pit

 

 

 

Total Indicated

1,864,000

1.76

105,400

Total Inferred

29,000

2.46

2,300

Underground

 

 

 

Total Indicated

91,000

2.86

8,400

Total Inferred

87,000

2.87

8,000

TOTAL COMBINED4
Measured and Indicated Resources
Inferred Resources

 

 

478,982
383,393

 

1 Source: NI 43-101 Technical Report and Mineral Resource Estimate for the Beaufor Mine Project, October 13, 2021, Val-d’Or, Québec, Canada, Charlotte Athurion, P. Geo., Pierre-Luc Richard, P. Geo., and Dario Evangelista, P. Eng., BBA Inc.
2 Source: NI 43-101 Technical Evaluation Report on the McKenzie Break Property, October 14, 2021, Val-d’Or, Québec, Canada, Alain-Jean Beauregard, P.Geo., Daniel Gaudreault, P.Eng., of Geologica Groupe-Conseil Inc., and Merouane Rachidi, P.Geo., Claude Duplessis, P.Eng., of GoldMinds GeoServices Inc.
3 Source: NI 43-101 Technical Report and Mineral Resource Estimate for the Swanson Project, January 22, 2021, Val-d’Or, Québec, Canada, Christine Beausoleil, P. Geo. and Alain Carrier, P. Geo., InnovExplo Inc.
4 Numbers may not add due to rounding.


Historical mineral resource estimate

Tonnes
(metric)

Grade
(g/t Au)

Ounces

Croinor Gold1,2

 

 

 

Measured Resources

80,100

8.44

21,700

Indicated Resources

724,500

9.20

214,300

Total Measured and Indicated

804,600

9.12

236,000

Total Inferred

160,800

7.42

38,400

 

1 Source: Monarch Gold prefeasibility study (January 19, 2018). This resource was completed for Monarch Gold and has not been reviewed by a qualified person for Monarch Mining as required under National Instrument 43-101 and is thus considered as an historical estimate. Furthermore, a qualified person has not done sufficient work to classify the historical estimate as current mineral resources or mineral reserves; and therefore, Monarch is not treating the historical estimate as current mineral resources or mineral reserves.
2 Numbers may not add due to rounding.




Recommended Stories

  • Kootenay Silver Announces Aztec-Kootenay JV Final Gold Results from 2021-2022 Drill Program on Cervantes Property, Sonora

    Kootenay Silver (TSXV: KTN) is pleased to announce JV operator Aztec Minerals Corp. (TSXV: AZT) has reported the final gold and multi-element results for the Cervantes Project 2021-2022 Reverse Circulation (RC) Phase 2 drill program in Sonora, Mexico. The program involved 26 RC drill holes with a combined total of 5,249 meters that tested four targets (California, California North, Jasper, and Purisima East).

  • Battery Metal Buzz Counters Financial Market Angst at Mining’s Big Show

    (Bloomberg) -- The turmoil that rocked financial markets this week has done little to shake the optimism around global mining, if the signs of exuberance on display at one of the industry’s biggest gatherings in years are to be believed.Most Read from BloombergChina Says It May Have Detected Signals From Alien CivilizationsStocks Jump as Powell Soothes Wall Street’s Nerves: Markets WrapFed Hikes 75 Basis Points; Powell Says 75 or 50 Likely in JulyWorld’s Central Banks Got It Wrong, and Economies

  • CYPRESS DEVELOPMENT PROGRESS ON FEASIBILITY STUDY

    Cypress Development Corp. (TSXV: CYP) (OTCQX: CYDVF) (Frankfurt: C1Z1) ("Cypress" or "the Company") is pleased to provide an update on the progress of the ongoing Feasibility Study for the Company's Clayton Valley Lithium Project, in Nevada, USA. The Feasibility Study is under the direction of Wood PLC ("Wood") and Global Resource Engineering ("GRE") and all related work is proceeding well, and it remains on track for completion in late 2022.

  • DEEP-SOUTH FILES ITS RESPONSE TO THE MINISTRY OF MINES AND ENERGY OF NAMIBIA DEFENSE ON JUNE 15, 2022

    Deep-South Resources Inc. ("Deep-South" or "the Company") (TSXV: DSM) reports that the legal counsels of the Company have filed the Company's response to the defense affidavit of the Ministry of Mines and Energy of Namibia ("Ministry") on June 15, 2022.

  • Oil Inflation Isn’t Going Anywhere. Just Look at Wall Street’s Price Targets.

    Few oil analysts see the price of crude—Brent and West Texas Intermediate—easing much in the third quarter.

  • Jim Cramer Says ‘Boring’ Stocks Will Outperform Over the Long Term; Here Are 3 Names to Consider

    It’s official: after this past Monday’s trading, the S&P 500 has joined the NASDAQ in a bear market. The index has fallen more than 21% year-to-date, not as deep a loss as the NASDAQ’s 31% but still enough to give investors indigestion. It also brings up a vital question: how to maintain the portfolio in a difficult stock environment? Enter Jim Cramer. The well-known host of CNBC’s ‘Mad Money’ program has never been at a loss for advice to give, and he’s come through once again. His word for sto

  • Oil prices end with a loss as U.S. supplies post a weekly climb, Fed raises rates

    Oil futures ended lower on Wednesday after the Energy Information Administration reported a second straight weekly rise in U.S. crude inventories. Oil prices extended their decline after the Federal Reserve announced its decision to lift the fed funds rate by 75 basis points, the largest hike in almost three decades. West Texas Intermediate crude for July delivery fell $3.62, or 3%, to settle at $115.31 a barrel on the New York Mercantile Exchange, the lowest front-month finish in two weeks, Fac

  • Here's Why Block Is Set To Win As Per Credit Suisse

    Credit Suisse analyst Timothy Chiodo reiterated an Outperform on Block, Inc (NYSE: SQ). Due to higher interest rates, Chiodo cut the price target to $170 from $180. He saw two dominant business models that will "win" over the coming decade within payment acceptance. The models will either: 1) be the software platform (and monetize via SaaS, payments, embedded finance, and commerce-enablement services) such as Square; or 2) be a preferred partner in embedding and powering additional ecosystem- an

  • Guggenheim's Minerd Sees 'Cracks' Appearing in Credit

    Guggenheim CIO Scott Minerd says the worst is probably not over for the credit market. He speaks on Bloomberg Television after the decision by the Fed's policy-setting Federal Open Market Committee to raise rates by 75 basis points, the biggest increase since 1994.

  • Refiners Led by Exxon Face Biden’s Wrath as Profits Explode

    (Bloomberg) -- Exxon Mobil Corp., Marathon Petroleum Corp. and the other top US oil refiners are on course to reap a combined $10 billion in profits this quarter even as US President Joe Biden lambasts the industry for closing plants.Most Read from BloombergChina Says It May Have Detected Signals From Alien CivilizationsStocks Jump as Powell Soothes Wall Street’s Nerves: Markets WrapFed Hikes 75 Basis Points; Powell Says 75 or 50 Likely in JulyWorld’s Central Banks Got It Wrong, and Economies Pa

  • Medtronic Podcast: Ruchika Singhal Says One Thing Can Bring Better Healthcare to More People Worldwide

    A podcast with Ruchika Singha, president of Medtronic Labs

  • Euro Set to Hit Parity With Dollar in a Month, Wells Fargo Says

    (Bloomberg) -- The euro is poised to hit the same level as the US dollar within a month as the widening gap between interest rates and economic growth in the US and Europe drags down the common currency, according to Wells Fargo. Most Read from BloombergChina Alarms US With Private Warnings to Avoid Taiwan StraitStocks’ Pandemic Bull Run Ends With Recession Fear: Markets WrapVolatility Grips Stocks as Treasury Yields Surge: Markets WrapWHO Will Rename Monkeypox Virus to Minimize Stigma, RacismCr

  • U.S. Dollar Index (DX) Futures Technical Analysis – Dollar Firms after Fed Takes Aggressive Action to Rein in Inflation

    Fed officials also significantly cut their outlook for 2022 economic growth, now anticipating just a 1.7% gain in GDP, down from 2.8% from March.

  • NIO Just Revealed Its New SUV. Why the Stock Is Soaring.

    Investors are excited about NIO’s new SUV, which splits the difference between its ES6 and ES8. If deliveries can increase from about 7,000 a month in May to 25,000 a month by the end of the year, it would “shift the narrative away from supply constraints to robust product supercycle,” writes Deutsche Bank analyst Edison Yu.

  • Bank of England Raises Rates for Fifth Time to Tame Inflation

    The Bank of England raised its key interest rate by a quarter percentage point for the fifth consecutive time, but said larger moves may be needed to tame inflation.

  • Nicola Sturgeon threat helps push pound to lowest since Covid crash

    Sterling slumped to its lowest level against the dollar since the pandemic as Nicola Sturgeon’s renewed independence threats compounded recession fears.

  • Stock Of The Day: HQY Stock Enters An Untouchable Buy Range

    HQY stock rebounded from it 50-day line into a buy range. But it remains a hands-off play until the market's manners improve.

  • Stock Indexes Mixed But Off Day's Lows; Energy Sector Sees Some Green

    The major stock indexes remained mixed in afternoon trading but were off the lowest levels of the day as the market sought direction. The Nasdaq composite was up 0.4%, while the S&P 500 was down 0.2%.

  • Production Over Public Ownership? Hamm's Bid To Take Continental Resources Private

    Harold Hamm is trying to take Continental Resources private, citing the need for more "freedom to operate."

  • Crypto Market Daily Highlights – June 14 – BTC and ETH See Red

    It was a mixed session for the crypto market on Tuesday, with the total market cap falling to a new current year low before market conditions steadied.