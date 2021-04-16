Monarch E&S, a division of Specialty Program Group / SPG Insurance Solutions in CA, awarded Chubb's Commercial Cornerstone Designation

LOS ANGELES, April 16, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Chubb has bestowed its Commercial Cornerstone designation on Monarch E&S, a division of Specialty Program Group / SPG Insurance Solutions in CA.

Of the approximately 3,600 insurance agencies and brokerages in North America that work with Chubb's commercial lines insurance businesses, fewer than 6 percent have earned the Cornerstone designation. This marks the 3rd consecutive year of receiving this honor.

Whether a business is a multinational corporation, a mid-size regional company, or a fast-growing local business, Chubb can provide commercial insurance protection and level of service that comes from decades of experience insuring companies of all sizes.

"We are honored to receive this Cornerstone designation for the Admitted Commercial Division of Monarch E&S, which shows our dedication to the insurance industry and our commitment to serving businesses of all sizes, who have a unique set of property and liability exposures associated with their industry, location and revenue amount," said Yiana Stavrakis, President of Monarch E&S.

As a Cornerstone agency, Monarch will receive several benefits, enabling it to address client's insurance needs faster and more efficiently. The agency's staff will be able to work with Chubb's most experienced underwriters and risk consultants. Chubb will assign a claim specialist to the agency. In addition, agency employees will have preferential access to educational Chubb seminars to enhance their client service and agency management skills.

About Chubb

Chubb is the world's largest publicly traded property and casualty insurance company. With operations in 54 countries and territories, Chubb provides commercial and personal property and casualty insurance, personal accident and supplemental health insurance, reinsurance, and life insurance to a diverse group of clients. As an underwriting company, we assess, assume, and manage risk with insight and discipline. We service and pay our claims fairly and promptly. The company is also defined by its extensive product and service offerings, broad distribution capabilities, exceptional financial strength, and local operations globally. Parent company Chubb Limited is listed on the New York Stock Exchange (NYSE: CB) and is a component of the S&P 500 index. Chubb maintains executive offices in Zurich, New York, London, Paris, and other locations and employs approximately 33,000 people worldwide. Additional information can be found at www.chubb.com.

About Specialty Program Group

Headquartered in Summit, NJ, Specialty Program Group is a fully licensed holding company established to acquire and scale best-in-class insurance underwriting facilities and specialty businesses throughout North America. SPG has 12 portfolio companies and is over one billion in premium. For more information, please visit www.specialtyprogramgroup.com.

