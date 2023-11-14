'Monarch: Legacy of Monsters' was not shot in 3D for Vision Pro

Poster for "Monarch: Legacy of Monsters" (Source: Apple)

Despite previous rumors insisting that the Apple TV+ show"Monarch: Legacy of Monsters" was secretly shot in spatial video for the Apple Vision Pro, its producers say no.



There were unlikely rumors that most or possibly all Apple TV+ shows were really shot in spatial video in preparation for Apple Vision Pro. Then the rumors settled down into an at least more feasible claim that "Monarch: Legacy of Monsters" was.



However, showrunners and executive producers Chris Black and Matt Fraction say it was not.



"Well it's just not true," said Black. "Yeah, no, that [rumor] has been out there, I'm not sure how that got started, it's been out on the internet on some of the websites."





"This show was shot in 4K high def digital video and not designed to be viewed in 3D or upscaled to 3D," he continued. "It would be cool, I would love to see it on the Apple Vision Pro."



"I also don't know how you would [shoot or upscale to 3D]," added Fraction. "Boy, are you asking the wrong guys."



"Monarch: Legacy of Monsters" will begin streaming on Apple TV+ from Friday, November 17.