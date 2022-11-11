U.S. markets closed

  • S&P 500

    3,992.93
    +36.56 (+0.92%)
     

  • Dow 30

    33,747.86
    +32.49 (+0.10%)
     

  • Nasdaq

    11,323.33
    +209.18 (+1.88%)
     

  • Russell 2000

    1,882.74
    +14.81 (+0.79%)
     

  • Crude Oil

    88.86
    +2.39 (+2.76%)
     

  • Gold

    1,774.20
    +20.50 (+1.17%)
     

  • Silver

    21.80
    +0.09 (+0.43%)
     

  • EUR/USD

    1.0356
    +0.0159 (+1.56%)
     

  • 10-Yr Bond

    3.8130
    -0.0160 (-0.42%)
     

  • GBP/USD

    1.1840
    +0.0138 (+1.18%)
     

  • USD/JPY

    138.7550
    -2.9650 (-2.09%)
     

  • BTC-USD

    16,887.49
    -961.70 (-5.39%)
     

  • CMC Crypto 200

    396.28
    -3.85 (-0.96%)
     

  • FTSE 100

    7,318.04
    -57.30 (-0.78%)
     

  • Nikkei 225

    28,263.57
    +817.47 (+2.98%)
     

Monarch Reports Its First Quarter Results

Monarch Mining Corporation
·8 min read
Monarch Mining Corporation
Monarch Mining Corporation

MONTRÉAL, Nov. 11, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- MONARCH MINING CORPORATION (“Monarch” or the “Corporation”) (TSX: GBAR) (OTCQX: GBARF) reported its results today for the first quarter ended September 30, 2022. Amounts are in Canadian dollars unless otherwise indicated.

Summary of financial results

(In dollars except per-share data)

Three-month periods ended September 30

 

2022

 

2021

 

Revenues

2,005,605

 

 

Cost of sales

(16,672,139

)

 

Loss from mine operations

(14,666,534

)

 

Administration expenses

(928,785

)

(1,915,029

)

Exploration expenses

(141,313

)

(1,729,695

)

Finance expenses

(389,471

)

(136,972

)

Revaluation of financial liabilities on tonnes milled at the Beacon Mill

480,084

 

 

Change in fair value of investments

(179,218

)

 

Gain on disposal of assets

 

7,690,483

 

Impairment of property, plant and equipment

(7,000,000

)

 

Deferred income taxes and mining taxes

(20,322

)

(1,740,726

)

Net earnings (loss) and comprehensive income (loss)

(22,315,593

)

2,843,374

 

Net earnings (loss) per share, basic and diluted

(0.20

)

0.04

 


(In dollars)

September 30, 2022

June 30, 2022

Cash and cash equivalents

2,466,986

10,339,558

Restricted cash

6,000,000

6,000,000

Total assets

80,155,434

93,895,219

For more information, please consult the Corporation’s condensed consolidated interim financial statements and management’s discussion and analysis for the quarter ended September 30, 2022, which have been filed on SEDAR at www.sedar.com and posted on the Corporation’s website at www.monarchmining.com.

The Corporation had announced on September 27, 2022 that it had initiated a strategic review of its assets and operations with a goal of maximizing value for the Corporation and its stakeholders. On November 9, 2022, Monarch’s board of directors has formed a special committee to lead this strategic review to evaluate a range of alternatives, which could include the sale of part or all of the Corporation or its assets, a merger or other business combination with another party, a potential investment in Monarch, or other strategic initiatives.

The Corporation will require additional financing prior to the end of 2022 to improve working capital, meet debt payment obligations and reach payments agreements with its suppliers. Monarch’s management has made good progress in its discussions with suppliers and debt holders. As well, a number of selected parties have been contacted by management regarding the Corporation's assets. However, there can be no assurance that the strategic review process will progress in a fashion that will allow for the culmination of a transaction or transactions in a timely manner and generate sufficient value to meet the Corporation's obligations.

About Monarch
Monarch Mining Corporation (TSX: GBAR) (OTCQX: GBARF) is a gold mining company that owns four projects, including the Beaufor Mine, which is currently on care and maintenance and has produced more than 1 million ounces of gold over the last 30 years. Other assets include the Croinor Gold, McKenzie Break and Swanson properties, all located near Monarch’s wholly owned Beacon Mill with a design capacity of 750 tpd. Monarch owns 29,504 hectares (295 km2) of mining assets in the prolific Abitibi mining camp that host a combined measured and indicated gold resource of 666,882 ounces and a combined inferred resource of 423,193 ounces.

Forward-looking statements
All statements, other than statements of historical fact, contained in this press release including, but not limited to those describing the timeline of the initiatives described in this press release, the entering into or more sale agreements, debt settlement agreements, merger or other combination business agreements, the Corporation’s commitments and initiatives outlined in the press release, the intended results of the initiatives described in this press release, the positive impact of the foregoing on project economics, and those statements which are discussed under the “About Monarch” paragraph and elsewhere in the press release which essentially describe the Corporation’s outlook and objectives, constitute “forward-looking information” or “forward-looking statements” (collectively, “forward-looking statements”) within the meaning of Canadian laws, and are based on expectations, estimates and projections as of the time of this press release. Forward-looking statements are necessarily based upon a number of estimates and assumptions that, while considered reasonable by the Corporation as of the time of such statements, are inherently subject to significant business, economic and competitive uncertainties and contingencies. These estimates and assumptions may prove to be incorrect.

Forward-looking statements are subject to known or unknown risks and uncertainties that may cause actual results to differ materially from those anticipated or implied in the forward-looking statements. Risk factors that could cause actual results or events to differ materially from current expectations include, among others, the Corporation's ability to continue as a going concern, the Corporation being a going concern able to realize its assets and discharge its liabilities in the normal course of business as they come due into the foreseeable future, the generation of interest for its review of a range of alternatives, in either the sale of part or all of the Company or its assets, a merger or other business combination with another party, a potential investment in Monarch, a debt restructuring, or other strategic initiatives with the goal of maximizing return in respect of the Company’s assets, the ability of the Corporation to successfully implement its strategic initiatives and whether such strategic initiatives will yield the expected benefits, the availability of financing or financing on favorable terms for the Corporation, the business conditions of the Corporation will not change In a materially adverse manner, expectations that the business of the Corporation will continue in the ordinary course, litigation as well as cash flow and capital structure risks and general business risks. A further description of risks and uncertainties can be found in Monarch's Annual Information Form dated September 28, 2022, including in the section thereof captioned “Risk Factors”, which is available on SEDAR at www.sedar.com. Unpredictable or unknown factors not discussed in this Cautionary Note could also have material adverse effects on forward-looking statements.

Many of these uncertainties and contingencies can directly or indirectly affect, and could cause, actual results to differ materially from those expressed or implied in any forward-looking statements. There can be no assurance that forward-looking statements will prove to be accurate, as actual results and future events could differ materially from those anticipated in such statements. Forward-looking statements are provided for the purpose of providing information about management’s expectations and plans relating to the future. The Corporation disclaims any intention or obligation to update or revise any forward-looking statements or to explain any material difference between subsequent actual events and such forward-looking statements, except to the extent required by applicable law.

Neither the Toronto Stock Exchange nor its Regulation Services Provider (as that term is defined in the manuals of the Toronto Stock Exchange) accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this release.

Further information regarding the Corporation is available in the SEDAR database (www.sedar.com) and on the Corporation’s website at: www.monarchmining.com

FOR MORE INFORMATION:

 

 

Jean-Marc Lacoste
President and Chief Executive Officer

1-888-994-4465
jm.lacoste@monarchmining.com

 

 

Mathieu Séguin
Vice President, Corporate Development

1-888-994-4465
m.seguin@monarchmining.com

www.monarchmining.com



Table 1: Monarch combined gold resources

Mineral resource estimates

Tonnes
(metric)

Grade
(g/t Au)

Ounces

 

Beaufor Mine1

 

 

 

 

Measured Resources

328,500

5.7

59,900

 

Indicated Resources

956,400

5.2

159,300

 

Total Measured and Indicated

1,284,900

5.3

219,200

 

Total Inferred

818,900

4.7

122,500

 

Croinor Gold2

 

 

 

 

Measured Resources

97,700

6.24

19,600

 

Indicated Resources

805,900

6.50

168,300

 

Total Measured and Indicated

903,600

6.47

187,900

 

Total Inferred

200,100

6.19

39,800

 

McKenzie Break3

 

 

 

 

In-pit

 

 

 

 

Total Indicated

1,441,377

1.80

83,305

 

Total Inferred

2,243,562

1.44

104,038

 

Underground

 

 

 

 

Total Indicated

387,720

5.03

62,677

 

Total Inferred

1,083,503

4.21

146,555

 

Swanson4

 

 

 

 

In-pit

 

 

 

 

Total Indicated

1,864,000

1.76

105,400

 

Total Inferred

29,000

2.46

2,300

 

Underground

 

 

 

 

Total Indicated

91,000

2.86

8,400

 

Total Inferred

87,000

2.87

8,000

 

TOTAL COMBINED5
Measured and Indicated Resources
Inferred Resources

 

 

666,882
423,193

 

 

1 Source: NI 43-101 Technical Report and Mineral Resource Estimate for the Beaufor Mine Project, October 13, 2021, Val-d’Or, Québec, Canada, Charlotte Athurion, P. Geo., Pierre-Luc Richard, P. Geo., and Dario Evangelista, P. Eng., BBA Inc.
2 Source: NI 43-101 Technical Report and Mineral Resource Estimate for the Croinor Gold Project, June 17, 2022, Val-d’Or, Québec, Canada, Olivier Vadnais-Leblanc, P.Geo., Carl Pelletier, P.Geo. and Eric Lecomte, P.Eng., InnovExplo Inc.
3 Source: NI 43-101 Technical Evaluation Report on the McKenzie Break Property, October 14, 2021, Val-d’Or, Québec, Canada, Alain-Jean Beauregard, P.Geo., Daniel Gaudreault, P.Eng., of Geologica Groupe-Conseil Inc., and Merouane Rachidi, P.Geo., Claude Duplessis, P.Eng., of GoldMinds GeoServices Inc.
4 Source: NI 43-101 Technical Report and Mineral Resource Estimate for the Swanson Project, January 22, 2021, Val-d’Or, Québec, Canada, Christine Beausoleil, P. Geo. and Alain Carrier, P. Geo., InnovExplo Inc.
5 Numbers may not add due to rounding.


Recommended Stories

  • Pain and losses in crypto will clear out the losers and strengthen the case for bitcoin

    The FTX debacle shows that the worst excesses of virtual currencies need to be washed out. But the future is bright for bitcoin and blockchain technology.

  • Sectors in focus after hours: semiconductors, Chinese markets, ARK components, travel stocks

    Yahoo Finance Live’s Jared Blikre breaks down how stocks are faring in the after-hours trading session.

  • Why Algonquin Power & Utilities Plunged 19.4% Friday Morning

    Shares of energy company Algonquin Power & Utilities (NYSE: AQN) fell as much as 19.5% in trading on Friday after the company reported third-quarter 2022 financial results. Adjusted net earnings fell 25% to $73.5 million, or $0.11 per share. Management said that higher interest payments and a reduction in tax subsidies were the reason for the shortfall.

  • 3 Stocks That May Be Kicked Out of the Dow Jones Industrial Average (and the 3 Stocks That Could Replace Them)

    There have been more than 50 changes to the Dow since 1896. Removing these three established companies could be next on the docket.

  • Want to Get Richer? 3 Top Stocks to Buy Now and Hold Forever.

    These stocks have enjoyed profound growth over the last five years and are likely to continue growing indefinitely.

  • Insiders Are Buying the Dip on These 10 Stocks

    At the end of July we identified 10 stocks that insiders were piling into and shared it with our subscribers. In this article we are going to revisit our July 2022 thesis in each stock and report each stock’s performance. These stocks outperformed the market by an average of 1 percentage point since then. Here […]

  • Does SoFi Technologies, Inc. (SOFI) Have the Potential to Rally 132% as Wall Street Analysts Expect?

    The consensus price target hints at a 131.8% upside potential for SoFi Technologies, Inc. (SOFI). While empirical research shows that this sought-after metric is hardly effective, an upward trend in earnings estimate revisions could mean that the stock will witness an upside in the near term.

  • Oil to $125: 10 Most Shorted Oil Stocks

    In this article, we discussed why oil might be heading to $125 and the 10 most shorted oil stocks. If you want to skip our discussion, you can check out the 5 Most Shorted Oil Stocks. Oil prices have been volatile because there has been so much going on around the globe. These historical occurrences, such […]

  • Here's Why Roku Stock Jumped on Friday

    Shares of connected-TV platform company Roku (NASDAQ: ROKU) jumped on Friday after an analyst put a note out for investors. As of 1 p.m. ET, Roku stock was up 9%. Dozens of analysts follow Roku stock and Jefferies analyst Andrew Uerkwitz joined them today by initiating coverage with a hold rating, according to The Fly.

  • Why Alcoa, Chevron, and Freeport-McMoRan Stocks Sizzled on Friday

    Commodity stocks flew high on Friday, with some even clocking double-digit percentage gains during the day. Two C's drove Friday's rally in these stocks: China and commodity prices. China's zero-COVID policy has dealt a heavy blow to the economy and investor sentiment in recent months.

  • ‘A lot of people have compared this to Lehman. I would compare it to Enron’: Larry Summers comments on FTX bankruptcy

    Former Treasury Secretary Larry Summers likens the collapse of cryptocurrency exchange FTX to the meltdown that engulfed Houston-based energy company Enron.

  • Why Veru Stock Was Losing One-Third of Its Value This Week

    The stock of Veru (NASDAQ: VERU) did not have a good week. As of midafternoon Friday, the share price was down by more than 35% week to date, according to data compiled by S&P Global Market Intelligence. Veru and its shareholders had high hopes for sabizabulin, an orally administered COVID treatment.

  • Warren Buffett's Latest $1 Billion Buy Brings His Total Investment in This Stock to $63 Billion in 4 Years

    There's little argument within the investment community that Berkshire Hathaway (NYSE: BRK.A)(NYSE: BRK.B) CEO Warren Buffett is an all-time great. Since becoming CEO in 1965, he's helped create more than $630 billion in value for shareholders (himself included) and overseen a greater than 3,600,000% return in his company's Class A shares (BRK.A). Because of Buffett's highly successful track record, new and tenured investors wisely follow his lead and use his investment portfolio as inspiration when looking for new ideas.

  • Bad News for DraftKings Stock Investors

    DraftKings (NASDAQ: DKNG) hoped the mobile sports betting initiative would become law in November. The results highlighted in the video indicate DraftKings stock investors will not be pleased. Stock prices used were the afternoon prices of Nov.

  • Devon Energy's Dividend Is Down. Here's Why Investors Shouldn't Count It Out.

    Shares of Devon Energy (NYSE: DVN) tumbled after the oil and gas producer reported its third-quarter results. While Devon's combined fixed-plus-variable dividend payment of $1.35 per share for the third quarter was up 61% year over year, it was down 14.8% from the record $1.55 per share it paid in the second quarter. Devon Energy's fixed-plus-variable dividend framework sees it pay a fixed-rate base quarterly dividend (currently set at $0.18 per share) and a variable dividend of up to 50% of its excess free cash flow each quarter.

  • Why Redfin Is Rising for the Second Straight Day

    Shares of Redfin (NASDAQ: RDFN) were climbing for the second consecutive day following a third-quarter earnings report that missed Wall Street expectations but still contained good news for investors. Redfin's instant home purchase iBuying program is being jettisoned, and the real estate outfit was cutting the size of its workforce. Zillow (NASDAQ: Z) (NASDAQ: ZG) had a program, and Opendoor Technologies (NASDAQ: OPEN) thrived with it.

  • 15 Best Consistent Dividend Stocks to Buy

    In this article, we will discuss 15 best consistent dividend stocks to buy. You can skip our detailed discussion on dividend stocks and their past performance, and go directly to read 5 Best Consistent Dividend Stocks to Buy. Since the start of this year, the plunging stock prices have investors worried about the future of […]

  • 3 Revolutionary Stocks I'd Buy Right Now Without Hesitation

    Vertex Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ: VRTX) is something of a unicorn in the world of stocks right now. While the S&P 500 has slid by nearly 20% over the past 12 months, Vertex is up by around 60% in that same period. While it's true that healthcare stocks tend to outperform when the market is down, this is far from the only tailwind driving Vertex's precipitous growth in such a volatile market.

  • Pan American Silver (PAAS) Q3 2022 Earnings Call Transcript

    Thank you for joining us today to discuss Pan American Silver's Q3 2022 results and our agreement with Agnico Eagle Mines Limited to acquire Yamana Gold. But before we get into the discussion, let me first provide a brief recap of our Q3 results.

  • Is It Smart To Buy Coterra Energy Inc. (NYSE:CTRA) Before It Goes Ex-Dividend?

    Coterra Energy Inc. ( NYSE:CTRA ) is about to trade ex-dividend in the next three days. Typically, the ex-dividend date...