U.S. markets closed

  • S&P 500

    3,647.29
    -7.75 (-0.21%)
     

  • Dow 30

    29,134.99
    -125.82 (-0.43%)
     

  • Nasdaq

    10,829.50
    +26.58 (+0.25%)
     

  • Russell 2000

    1,662.51
    +6.63 (+0.40%)
     

  • Crude Oil

    78.41
    -0.09 (-0.11%)
     

  • Gold

    1,636.80
    +0.60 (+0.04%)
     

  • Silver

    18.36
    +0.03 (+0.15%)
     

  • EUR/USD

    0.9593
    -0.0018 (-0.19%)
     

  • 10-Yr Bond

    3.9640
    +0.0860 (+2.22%)
     

  • GBP/USD

    1.0718
    +0.0034 (+0.32%)
     

  • USD/JPY

    144.7900
    +0.1100 (+0.08%)
     

  • BTC-USD

    19,041.67
    -123.85 (-0.65%)
     

  • CMC Crypto 200

    436.57
    -22.57 (-4.92%)
     

  • FTSE 100

    6,984.59
    -36.36 (-0.52%)
     

  • Nikkei 225

    26,571.87
    +140.32 (+0.53%)
     

Monarch Suspends Operations at the Beaufor Mine

Monarch Mining Corporation
·6 min read
Monarch Mining Corporation
Monarch Mining Corporation

MONTREAL, Sept. 27, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- MONARCH MINING CORPORATION (“Monarch” or the “Corporation”) (TSX: GBAR) (OTCQX: GBARF) reports today that it has suspended its operations at the Beaufor Mine due to financial and operational challenges. The mine will be put on care and maintenance for an undetermined period.

As reported on August 31, the slower ramp-up of the Beacon mill following a number of mechanical and procurement issues, as well as problems with the grade reconciliation of the material stockpiled, caused cash restrictions and forced the Corporation to slow down its mining activities at Beaufor.

Following a review of its operations, the Corporation received confirmation of continuing significant discrepancies between the reported grade of the material mined at Beaufor and the grade of material processed at the Beacon Mill, which is causing continued lower cash flow from operations than expected and generating insufficient funds for the Corporation to continue its operations.

The Corporation intends to continue to process the estimated stockpile of 20,000 tonnes to generate funds prior to placing the Beacon Mill on care and maintenance. In addition, the Corporation is planning to start a complete review of identified issues, including stockpile management and its mining methods in finding solutions to resolve the dilution issues.

The Corporation has started a strategic review of its assets and operations. Monarch is currently working closely with its lenders, suppliers, customers and potential investors to develop a strategy to fund its activities.

“The decision taken today by the Board and management was after careful consideration of all available information from the mine and mill operations, and the Corporation current and projected financial situation. We understand that this situation is difficult for our shareholders, employees and stakeholders,” said Jean-Marc Lacoste, President and Chief Executive Officer of Monarch. ‘’We will continue to work towards resolving the present situation at the operations while seeking strategic and financial alternatives to maximize stakeholder value.”

About Monarch
Monarch Mining Corporation (TSX: GBAR) (OTCQX: GBARF) is a fully integrated mining company that owns four projects, including the Beaufor Mine, which has produced more than 1 million ounces of gold over the last 30 years. Other assets include the Croinor Gold, McKenzie Break and Swanson properties, all located near Monarch’s wholly owned 750 tpd Beacon Mill. Monarch owns 29,504 hectares (295 km2) of mining assets in the prolific Abitibi mining camp that host a combined measured and indicated gold resource of 666,882 ounces and a combined inferred resource of 423,193 ounces.

Forward-looking statements
Some of the statements in this news release may constitute "forward-looking information" as defined under applicable securities laws. All information contained in this news release, other than statements of current and historical fact, is forward-looking information. Often, but not always, forward-looking information can be identified by the use of words such as “plans”, “expects”, “budget”, “guidance”, “scheduled”, “estimates”, “forecasts”, “strategy”, “target”, “intends”, “objective”, “goal”, “understands”, “anticipates” and “believes” (and variations of these or similar words) and statements that certain actions, events or results “may”, “could”, “would”, “should”, “might” “occur” or “be achieved” or “will be taken” (and variations of these or similar expressions). All of the forward-looking information in this news release is qualified by this cautionary note. Forward-looking information is not, and cannot be, a guarantee of future results or events. These statements reflect Monarch’s current expectations of future revenues and business prospects and opportunities and are based on information currently available to Monarch.  Monarch cautions that actual performance will be affected by a number of factors, many of which are beyond its control, and that future events and results may vary substantially from what Monarch currently foresees.  Factors that could cause actual results to differ materially from those in forward-looking statements include risks and uncertainties described in Monarch’s annual information form filed with the Canadian Securities regulators on SEDAR (www.sedar.com) on December 1, 2021. Risk factors that could cause actual results to differ materially from those predicted herein including but not limited to: timing and anticipated cost of care and maintenance activities at the Beaufor Mine, inherent hazards associated with the operation and closure of mining projects, volatility in financial markets or general economic conditions; capital requirements and the need for additional financing, unanticipated changes in production, mineral reserves and mineral resources and the related grades, metallurgical recoveries and loss of key personnel. Although Monarch has attempted to identify important factors that could cause its actual results, performance or achievements to differ materially from those described in the forward-looking statements, there are other business risks and hazards associated with mineral exploration, development and mining that cause its results, performance or achievements not to be as anticipated, estimated or intended.  Although Monarch believes that the forward-looking information contained herein is based on reasonable assumptions (including assumptions relating to economic, market and political conditions, requirements readers cannot be assured that actual results will be consistent with such statements.  Monarch expressly disclaims any intention or obligation to update or revise any forward-looking information in this news release, whether as a result of new information, events or otherwise, except in accordance with applicable securities laws.

FOR MORE INFORMATION:

 

 

 

Jean-Marc Lacoste
President and Chief Executive Officer

1-888-994-4465
jm.lacoste@monarchmining.com

 

 

Mathieu Séguin
Vice President, Corporate Development

1-888-994-4465
m.seguin@monarchmining.com

www.monarchmining.com

Table 1: Monarch combined gold resources

Mineral resource estimates

Tonnes
(metric)

Grade
(g/t Au)

Ounces

 

Beaufor Mine1

 

 

 

 

Measured Resources

328,500

5.7

59,900

 

Indicated Resources

956,400

5.2

159,300

 

Total Measured and Indicated

1,284,900

5.3

219,200

 

Total Inferred

818,900

4.7

122,500

 

Croinor Gold2

 

 

 

 

Measured Resources

97,700

6.24

19,600

 

Indicated Resources

805,900

6.50

168,300

 

Total Measured and Indicated

903,600

6.47

187,900

 

Total Inferred

200,100

6.19

39,800

 

McKenzie Break3

 

 

 

 

In-pit

 

 

 

 

Total Indicated

1,441,377

1.80

83,305

 

Total Inferred

2,243,562

1.44

104,038

 

Underground

 

 

 

 

Total Indicated

387,720

5.03

62,677

 

Total Inferred

1,083,503

4.21

146,555

 

Swanson4

 

 

 

 

In-pit

 

 

 

 

Total Indicated

1,864,000

1.76

105,400

 

Total Inferred

29,000

2.46

2,300

 

Underground

 

 

 

 

Total Indicated

91,000

2.86

8,400

 

Total Inferred

87,000

2.87

8,000

 

TOTAL COMBINED5
Measured and Indicated Resources
Inferred Resources

 

 

666,882
423,193

 

 

1 Source: NI 43-101 Technical Report and Mineral Resource Estimate for the Beaufor Mine Project, October 13, 2021, Val-d’Or, Québec, Canada, Charlotte Athurion, P. Geo., Pierre-Luc Richard, P. Geo., and Dario Evangelista, P. Eng., BBA Inc.
2 Source: NI 43-101 Technical Report and Mineral Resource Estimate for the Croinor Gold Project, June 17, 2022, Val-d’Or, Québec, Canada, Olivier Vadnais-Leblanc, P.Geo., Carl Pelletier, P.Geo. and Eric Lecomte, P.Eng., InnovExplo Inc.
3 Source: NI 43-101 Technical Evaluation Report on the McKenzie Break Property, October 14, 2021, Val-d’Or, Québec, Canada, Alain-Jean Beauregard, P.Geo., Daniel Gaudreault, P.Eng., of Geologica Groupe-Conseil Inc., and Merouane Rachidi, P.Geo., Claude Duplessis, P.Eng., of GoldMinds GeoServices Inc.
4 Source: NI 43-101 Technical Report and Mineral Resource Estimate for the Swanson Project, January 22, 2021, Val-d’Or, Québec, Canada, Christine Beausoleil, P. Geo. and Alain Carrier, P. Geo., InnovExplo Inc.
5 Numbers may not add due to rounding.


Recommended Stories

  • SHAMARAN'S 2023 BOND EXCHANGED FOR 2025 BOND AND ACCRUED INTEREST PAID IN FULL

    ShaMaran Petroleum Corp. ("ShaMaran" or the "Company") (TSXV: SNM) (Nasdaq First North Growth Market (Sweden): SNM) is pleased to announce that, following the closing of the Sarsang acquisition and in accordance with the Bond Terms between ShaMaran and Nordic Trustee as bond trustee for the 2025 12% senior unsecured bond (ISIN NO 0011057622) entered into on July 30, 2021 and previously announced, the Company's 2023 12% senior unsecured bond (ISIN NO 0010826456) has today been exchanged for its 2

  • CAMP OF DREAMS TO AIR ON TSN

    CAMP OF DREAMS, a documentary which follows NHL player Ethan Bear, and his annual hockey camp at the Ochapowace First Nation in Saskatchewan, is set to air on TSN1 and TSN5 this Friday, September 30th at 5:00pm EST, in conjunction with Canada's National Day of Truth and Reconciliation.

  • Ride-hailing firm Lyft slams brakes on U.S. hiring as recession fears mount

    The company, which in July cut nearly 60 jobs in its rental division, has been battling surging expenses as U.S. inflation reaches levels not seen in four decades. As of June 30, Lyft had nearly 5,000 employees, according to its latest quarterly filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. San Francisco, California-based Lyft said its costs jumped 36% in its most recent quarter.

  • Mexico's Telmex presents new union offer with retiree bonuses

    Telmex, the Mexican telecommunications firm controlled by the family of tycoon Carlos Slim, on Tuesday presented a new offer to unionized employees that includes bonuses for retiring workers in a bid to end a long-running row over benefits. Telmex followed up with a proposal in August, but both sides decided to continue talks. Telmex, a unit of Slim's America Movil, reiterated that new hires would get a pension on retirement worth 100% of their final net pay, determined by their job category, becoming eligible after 35 years of work and once they turn 65.

  • BlackBerry Reports Second Quarter Fiscal Year 2023 Results

    BlackBerry Limited (NYSE: BB; TSX: BB) today reported financial results for the three months ended August 31, 2022 (all figures in U.S. dollars and U.S. GAAP, except where otherwise indicated).

  • 3 Stocks I'm Buying During the NASDAQ Bear Market

    It's been a rough year for the NASDAQ Composite Index (NASDAQINDEX: ^IXIC), plunging nearly 30% this year. Here are three stocks I'm looking at buying as their long-term opportunities are still intact while their share prices are well off their highs: Alphabet (NASDAQ: GOOG), MercadoLibre (NASDAQ: MELI), and CrowdStrike (NASDAQ: CRWD). Alphabet (formerly known as Google) is a huge conglomerate of businesses, but its primary focus is advertising.

  • Why Tesla Stock Tumbled After Surging Higher Earlier This Morning

    Shares of Tesla (NASDAQ: TSLA) were trading up over 4% earlier this morning before giving back those gains by early afternoon. What probably got the market off on a positive note was a small pullback in interest rates at the start of trading on Tuesday. Long-term U.S. Treasury rates have more than doubled year to date, which has pressured the valuations of expensive growth stocks like Tesla.

  • These 2 Stocks Are ‘Oversold Gems’ With Over 100% Upside Potential, Says Roth Capital

    Barring selected periods of relief, the inherent trend of the stock market has been resolutely negative in 2022. For investors searching for ways to boost the portfolio’s performance, there have generally been slim pickings. But if you look on the bright side of a market situation where stocks are continuously pushed further down, what you get are some low and enticing entry points. Roth Capital’s tech and communications expert Scott Searle certainly thinks that with a bit of digging, investors

  • Stocks: The biggest analyst calls on FedEx, McDonald's, Lucid

    Yahoo Finance Live anchors discuss Morgan Stanley halving its price target on FedEx, Citi lowering its forecast on McDonald's, and Cantor Fitzgerald initiating coverage of Lucid.

  • Stocks moving after hours: Big Bank stocks, Meta, MindMed

    Yahoo Finance's Seana Smith breaks down major stock moves after the closing bell.

  • NIO Buys Stake in Greenwing to Secure Lithium for Batteries

    NIO's investment of $12 million in Greenwing Resources gives it a 12.6% stake in the company. The deal will help NIO to access the lithium needed to bolster its battery development efforts.

  • 10 Best Materials Stocks to Buy After Fed’s Latest Rate Hike

    In this article, we will be taking a look at the 10 materials stocks to buy after the Fed’s new policy. To skip our detailed analysis of these stocks, and recent policy measures and their consequences, you can go directly to see the 5 Materials Stocks to Buy After Fed’s Latest Rate Hike. On September […]

  • Billionaire Carl Icahn warns 'you can't cure' hot inflation — but when an audience member asked him for stock picks, he gave these 2 'cheap and viable' names

    The 86-year-old investing legend has spoken. Pay attention.

  • Cruise Line Stocks Jumped Today -- but Why?

    The stock market woke up on the right side of the bed Tuesday, and shares of many companies pushed higher. Among those that gained notably were cruise lines, which have faced a number of headwinds as interest rates rose, fear of recession increased, and high oil prices further boosted their expenses. Shares of Carnival (NYSE: CCL) were up as much as 7.3% in early trading, Norwegian Cruise Line Holdings (NYSE: NCLH) was up by as much as 7.2%, and Royal Caribbean Cruises (NYSE: RCL) led the way, climbing 8.5%.

  • Is AT&T's Dividend Worth the Risk?

    One side effect of rising interest rates is the recent slide in high-yielding dividend stocks. The market is pummeling some widely held names, causing their yields to climb. Here are the yields on a handful of widely held S&P 500 stocks as of the Sept.

  • Fed: Markets are 'more realistic now' on their pricing, strategist says

    Aon Partner of Portfolio Strategy Jas Thandi and Michael Kushma, Morgan Stanley Investment Management CIO of Broad Markets Fixed Income, examine the Fed's interest rate hikes, GDP outlook, and market sell-offs.

  • 10 Best Cheap Technology Stocks to Invest In

    In this article, we will be taking a look at the 10 Best Cheap Technology Stocks to Invest In. To skip our analysis of the recent technology trends, and market activity, you can go directly to see the 5 Best Cheap Technology Stocks to Invest In. Technology has been at the forefront of advancement and […]

  • Why QuantumScape Shares Jumped Today

    The EV battery company needs to prove its technology, but also needs charging infrastructure to grow.

  • Is Trending Stock Barrick Gold Corporation (GOLD) a Buy Now?

    Recently, Zacks.com users have been paying close attention to Barrick Gold (GOLD). This makes it worthwhile to examine what the stock has in store.

  • Why Shares of Lucid, Blink Charging, and ChargePoint Are Powering Higher Today

    As of 11:17 a.m. ET, shares of EV-maker Lucid Group (NASDAQ: LCID) were up 4.9%, while Blink Charging (NASDAQ: BLNK) and ChargePoint (NYSE: CHPT) had climbed 4.7% and 6.8%, respectively. Seeing considerable upside, Cantor Fitzgerald has initiated coverage on the EV stock, assigning it an overweight rating and a $23 price target. On Sept. 15, Citigroup resumed its coverage on Lucid with a buy rating and an even more auspicious price target: $28.