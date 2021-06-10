U.S. markets open in 8 hours 59 minutes

  • S&P Futures

    4,224.25
    +5.75 (+0.14%)
     

  • Dow Futures

    34,487.00
    +50.00 (+0.15%)
     

  • Nasdaq Futures

    13,832.50
    +18.25 (+0.13%)
     

  • Russell 2000 Futures

    2,329.00
    +3.00 (+0.13%)
     

  • Crude Oil

    69.44
    -0.52 (-0.74%)
     

  • Gold

    1,888.00
    -7.50 (-0.40%)
     

  • Silver

    27.81
    -0.19 (-0.69%)
     

  • EUR/USD

    1.2168
    -0.0013 (-0.11%)
     

  • 10-Yr Bond

    1.4890
    -1.5280 (-100.00%)
     

  • Vix

    17.89
    -17.07 (-100.00%)
     

  • GBP/USD

    1.4109
    -0.0008 (-0.06%)
     

  • USD/JPY

    109.5700
    -0.0500 (-0.05%)
     

  • BTC-USD

    36,932.27
    +4,252.83 (+13.01%)
     

  • CMC Crypto 200

    957.49
    +83.46 (+9.55%)
     

  • FTSE 100

    7,081.01
    -14.08 (-0.20%)
     

  • Nikkei 225

    28,978.94
    +118.14 (+0.41%)
     

'Monark' RPG by former 'Shin Megami Tensei' developers launches in October

Mariella Moon
·Associate Editor
·1 min read

A group of ex-Atlus developers who previously worked on the Shin Megami Tensei franchise has launched a brand new JRPG IP called Monark. The developers have just premiered its first trailer, showing the "new school RPG's" characters and a brief view of its gameplay. Like the SMT and the Persona games by Atlus, it looks like Monark will have a nameless (probably also mostly silent) hero and a collection of colorful allies you can fight with. 

According to the latest issue of Weekly Famitsu as reported by Gematsu, Monark's story follows the True Student Council that was put in charge of solving weird happenings in their school. The Hero, who becomes head of the council, has to choose an ally to solve the mysteries with from four characters. Each character has a different route, and the story itself has multiple endings. 

The battles are command based and uses a free move turn system, which wouldn't come as a surprise for SMT and Persona fans. Based on the trailer, you'll be able to control demons during battles — in fact, your demon underlings will be affected by your "Ego" points, and you can also alter their appearances and voices. The game's "Ego" system scores you for the pride, wrath, envy, lust, gluttony and sloth you exhibit throughout your playthrough, based on the choices you make.

Monark will be available on October 14th, 2021 in Japan for the Nintendo Switch, the PS4 and the PS5. Unfortunately, there's still no information on a Western release date, or even if there will be one in the future.

Recommended Stories

  • Jaguar's 2022 I-Pace gives US drivers faster charging and a new infotainment system

    Jaguar has unveiled the 2022 I-Pace, and it brigs significant updates to the US that include faster charging and a new infotainment system.

  • Meat supplier JBS paid $11 million to its ransomware attackers

    JBS says that backups got its meat processing plants operating again, but it paid $11 million to ransomware attackers to "mitigate any unforeseen issues."

  • GameStop’s Wall Street Following Has Dwindled Amid Reddit Frenzy

    (Bloomberg) -- GameStop Corp. is heading into its first-quarter earnings report with half the number of analysts covering the stock than before retail traders helped fuel a quadruple-digit surge in shares.The video-game retailer is currently covered by four analysts tracked by Bloomberg, down from nine analysts at the beginning of the year. As of Wednesday, GameStop has two hold and two sell ratings, according to data compiled by Bloomberg.Telsey Advisory Group was the latest firm to walk away f

  • Hong Kong to test linking China's digital yuan with domestic payments

    HONG KONG (Reuters) -Hong Kong is to test connecting China's digital yuan with its domestic payments network, officials said on Tuesday, the second stage of trials of China's digital currency in the financial hub. China's e-CNY is one of the most advanced central bank digital currency (CBDC) projects among major economies. Chinese officials say the project will be initially domestically focused, but cross-border trials are also under way in Hong Kong.

  • Gold Treads Water as Investors Await U.S. Inflation Report

    (Bloomberg) -- Gold steadied as investors await Thursday’s U.S. inflation report that may provide clues on the Federal Reserve’s monetary policy path.On Wednesday, the 10-year Treasury yield fell below 1.5% for the first time in a month, helped by a strong auction, while the rate on the U.S. long bond dropped to a level unseen since early March. This suggests that the Fed’s assurances that elevated inflation was probably temporary are gaining acceptance from investors.Traders are also awaiting t

  • Saudi Stocks Whipsawed as Global Website Outage Sparks Selling

    (Bloomberg) -- Saudi stocks plunged the most in weeks before recovering as a global outage in websites across the internet fueled volatility.The Tadawul All Share Index fell as much as 1.1% in Riyadh, the most intraday since April 29, before erasing the slump to close up 0.1%.“People are panic-selling because of the global outage we just witnessed -- there is a global concern,” Abdulmalik Alsalem, an analyst at Samba Capital in the Saudi capital, said as the benchmark index fell sharply.Several

  • Jessica Simpson Owner Preparing to Sell Assets in Bankruptcy

    (Bloomberg) -- The troubled owner of Jessica Simpson’s brand is nearing a deal to sell its majority stake in the fashion line back to the singer and offload other assets as part of a potential Chapter 11 bankruptcy filing, according to people with knowledge of the plans.Sequential Brands Group Inc. had been seeking to sell off its assets to avoid a cash crunch while it negotiated with creditors, but is now preparing to unload its brands under a process that will likely take place in court, said

  • The Fed Probably Just Got a Piece of Those Bitcoin Junk Bonds

    (Bloomberg) -- While the Federal Reserve’s top brass has cast a skeptical eye on cryptocurrencies, the central bank may be a surprisingly early adopter of the first Bitcoin-linked junk bond.After the pandemic froze credit markets last year, the Fed bought bond exchange-traded funds to get things moving again. That made it the fourth-biggest owner, as of late March, of the SPDR Bloomberg Barclays High Yield Bond ETF.About 0.01% of that ETF, commonly known by its JNK ticker, is dedicated to the ju

  • GameStop names Amazon executives as its new CEO, CFO, surprises market with plans to sell more shares

    GameStop Corp. said late Wednesday it has appointed two Amazon.com Inc. executives as its new top executives, shortly after Chewy Inc. co-founder and private-equity investor Ryan Cohen was voted the videogame retailer's chairman of the board.

  • These 2 Renewable Energy Stocks Could Surge at Least 70%, Say Analysts

    Let’s talk about energy. It makes our world go ‘round, coming from sources as varied as fossil fuels, nuclear power plants, hydroelectric stations, and the sun and wind. Politically, it’s become something of a hot potato, with a tug-of-war going on between the proponents of traditional hydrocarbon energy sources squaring off against the boosters of renewable energy. Long term, however, renewable sources – with their promise of, eventually, lower costs and lower rates of pollution – are likely to

  • 3 “Strong Buy” Stocks Riding a Momentum Wave

    Some stocks are quick to grab our attention. These may be companies with the next ‘in’ thing, in society or technology, or they may be stocks that bring a high dividend, or they may be the stocks that have shown strong recent gains. Let’s talk about that last, because following the fast-growing stocks is a strategy that many investors prefer. Call it momentum investing; seeking out the stocks that have built up a head of steam in their recent gains – and are poised to keep going. It’s a financia

  • U.S. Fed's reverse repo volume surges to record half a trillion dollars

    NEW YORK (Reuters) -The Federal Reserve's reverse repurchase window on Wednesday took in $503 billion in cash, hitting a record peak for a third consecutive session, as financial institutions flush with liquidity flocked to the Fed facility to park their cash and secure Treasury collateral. The U.S. Treasury has targeted a $450 billion cash balance by the end of July, the debt ceiling deadline. To get there, the Treasury needs to spend its cash, which usually ends up on bank balance sheets, often in the form of money market funds.

  • Dogecoin Follows Bitcoin’s Lead, Flips Green

    Dogecoin is following the leader and riding bitcoin’s coattails to gains.

  • World’s Largest Meat Company Pays $11M in Bitcoin Ransomware Attack

    The attack on the world's largest meat producer bore similarities to one on Colonial Pipeline two weeks earlier.

  • USD/INR: Rupee Falls for Second Straight Day

    The Indian rupee slipped against the U.S. dollar for the second straight day on Wednesday amid weakness in domestic equity markets, which fell from record highs due to losses in energy and financial stocks.

  • GameStop’s New Chairman Tells Shareholders to ‘Buckle Up’

    Chewy co-founder Ryan Cohen addressed shareholders of the videogame company, telling them to "buckle up."

  • I’m 40, and a single, military dad of 2; I have rental income, $100K in retirement savings and expect at least $3K a month in retirement — what am I missing?

    See: The military is giving me retirement and disability pay — but will it be enough to retire at 48? It looks like you’re already well on your way to being comfortable in retirement, what with your rental income, retirement assets and savings. “The biggest thing that struck me was the liquidity,” said Curtis Sheldon, president and lead planner of C.L. Sheldon & Company, a veteran who now specializes in working with transitioning service members.

  • Bitcoin Tumbles as Analysts Point to Looming Technical Breakdown

    (Bloomberg) -- Bitcoin slumped to a two-week low, with analysts pointing to a technical breakdown as well as the recovery of Colonial Pipeline Co.’s ransom as evidence that crypto isn’t beyond government control.The largest token tumbled as much as 9.9% to $31,036, though it recouped some of those losses to trade around $32,363 as of 2:31 p.m. in New York. The Bloomberg Galaxy Crypto Index fell as much as 15% before also paring losses by mid-afternoon. Altcoins such as Ether, Litecoin and EOS al

  • ‘Take this job and shove it’: American workers quit at record levels

    More Americans than ever are quitting their jobs, making it even harder for companies to fill a record number of job openings.

  • From Cashier to Mortgage Billionaire: The Rise of Anthony Hsieh

    (Bloomberg) -- When LoanDepot Inc. made its debut on the New York Stock Exchange earlier this year, Anthony Hsieh became a rarity among the ultra-rich: an Asian-American multibillionaire.For the 56 year-old, it was the culmination of a decades-long quest to take on the hyper-competitive mortgage industry. It’s also given him a fresh impetus to be more visible and to inspire others, drawing on some of his own struggles as an immigrant to the U.S. from Taiwan.“I have a unique opportunity,” Hsieh s