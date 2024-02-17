Monash IVF Group Limited (ASX:MVF) Stock Is Going Strong But Fundamentals Look Uncertain: What Lies Ahead ?

Monash IVF Group (ASX:MVF) has had a great run on the share market with its stock up by a significant 11% over the last three months. However, we wonder if the company's inconsistent financials would have any adverse impact on the current share price momentum. Specifically, we decided to study Monash IVF Group's ROE in this article.

Return on equity or ROE is an important factor to be considered by a shareholder because it tells them how effectively their capital is being reinvested. Simply put, it is used to assess the profitability of a company in relation to its equity capital.

How Is ROE Calculated?

The formula for ROE is:

Return on Equity = Net Profit (from continuing operations) ÷ Shareholders' Equity

So, based on the above formula, the ROE for Monash IVF Group is:

8.0% = AU$22m ÷ AU$275m (Based on the trailing twelve months to June 2023).

The 'return' is the income the business earned over the last year. That means that for every A$1 worth of shareholders' equity, the company generated A$0.08 in profit.

What Is The Relationship Between ROE And Earnings Growth?

We have already established that ROE serves as an efficient profit-generating gauge for a company's future earnings. Depending on how much of these profits the company reinvests or "retains", and how effectively it does so, we are then able to assess a company’s earnings growth potential. Assuming all else is equal, companies that have both a higher return on equity and higher profit retention are usually the ones that have a higher growth rate when compared to companies that don't have the same features.

Monash IVF Group's Earnings Growth And 8.0% ROE

At first glance, Monash IVF Group's ROE doesn't look very promising. Yet, a closer study shows that the company's ROE is similar to the industry average of 6.7%. Having said that, Monash IVF Group's net income growth over the past five years is more or less flat. Remember, the company's ROE is not particularly great to begin with. Hence, this provides some context to the flat earnings growth seen by the company.

Next, on comparing Monash IVF Group's net income growth with the industry, we found that the company's reported growth is similar to the industry average growth rate of 1.3% over the last few years.

Earnings growth is a huge factor in stock valuation. It’s important for an investor to know whether the market has priced in the company's expected earnings growth (or decline). By doing so, they will have an idea if the stock is headed into clear blue waters or if swampy waters await. Has the market priced in the future outlook for MVF? You can find out in our latest intrinsic value infographic research report.

Is Monash IVF Group Efficiently Re-investing Its Profits?

The high three-year median payout ratio of 74% (meaning, the company retains only 26% of profits) for Monash IVF Group suggests that the company's earnings growth was miniscule as a result of paying out a majority of its earnings.

Moreover, Monash IVF Group has been paying dividends for nine years, which is a considerable amount of time, suggesting that management must have perceived that the shareholders prefer dividends over earnings growth. Our latest analyst data shows that the future payout ratio of the company over the next three years is expected to be approximately 69%. Still, forecasts suggest that Monash IVF Group's future ROE will rise to 12% even though the the company's payout ratio is not expected to change by much.

Conclusion

Overall, we have mixed feelings about Monash IVF Group. Although the company has shown a fair bit of growth in earnings, the reinvestment rate is low. Meaning, the earnings growth number could have been significantly higher had the company been retaining more of its profits and reinvesting that at a higher rate of return. Having said that, looking at the current analyst estimates, we found that the company's earnings are expected to gain momentum. To know more about the latest analysts predictions for the company, check out this visualization of analyst forecasts for the company.

